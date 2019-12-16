The Friday cable ratings were, once again, topped by the NBA.
ESPN’s broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat game won the night’s cable chart with a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 1.81 million viewers. That puts it steady with the Lakers vs. Portland game (0.7, 1.62 million) that led the previous Friday’s cable ratings. Meanwhile, A&E’s “Live PD” placed second in the night with a 0.5, matching its Friday night rating from the week before.
The Discovery Channel’s “Gold Rush” rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.5 as well, up one-tenth from its previous 0.4. ESPN’s broadcast of the Clippers vs. Timberwolves NBA game followed closely behind with a 0.5 rating of its own, and a 1.24 million viewer audience.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Friday, December 13, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|NBA REGULAR SEASON – LA LAKERS/MIAMI
|ESPN
|7:12 PM
|1,806
|0.7
|LIVE PD: 259 LIVE PD
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,827
|0.5
|GOLD RUSH
|DISCOVERY
|9:00 PM
|2,272
|0.5
|NBA REGULAR SEASON – LA CLIPPERS/MINNESOTA
|ESPN
|9:43 PM
|1,241
|0.5
|THOR 3: RAGNAROK
|TBS
|8:15 PM
|1,019
|0.4
|GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER
|DISCOVERY
|10:01 PM
|1,400
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|12:25 AM
|771
|0.3
|NBA COURTSIDE
|ESPN
|7:00 PM
|760
|0.3
|LIVE PD AC
|A&E
|8:06 PM
|1,072
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER 1AM
|ESPN
|1:00 AM
|543
|0.3
|THE FIVE
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|2,958
|0.3
|JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU
|ADULT SWIM
|12:00 AM
|592
|0.3
|ICE AGE CONTINENTAL DRIFT
|NICKELODEON
|5:00 PM
|905
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|8:00 PM
|892
|0.2
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|734
|0.2
|SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER
|FOX NEWS
|6:00 PM
|2,639
|0.2
|MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,427
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|805
|0.2
|JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU
|ADULT SWIM
|12:15 AM
|484
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER MORNING
|ESPN
|2:00 AM
|413
|0.2
|RIDICULOUSNESS
|MTV
|8:00 PM
|570
|0.2
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|3,202
|0.2
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|2,275
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER EARLY
|ESPN
|6:00 PM
|473
|0.2
|TUCKER CARLSON SPECIAL
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|2,861
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.