The Friday cable ratings were, once again, topped by the NBA.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat game won the night’s cable chart with a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 1.81 million viewers. That puts it steady with the Lakers vs. Portland game (0.7, 1.62 million) that led the previous Friday’s cable ratings. Meanwhile, A&E’s “Live PD” placed second in the night with a 0.5, matching its Friday night rating from the week before.

The Discovery Channel’s “Gold Rush” rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.5 as well, up one-tenth from its previous 0.4. ESPN’s broadcast of the Clippers vs. Timberwolves NBA game followed closely behind with a 0.5 rating of its own, and a 1.24 million viewer audience.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Friday, December 13, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NBA REGULAR SEASON – LA LAKERS/MIAMI ESPN 7:12 PM 1,806 0.7 LIVE PD: 259 LIVE PD A&E 9:00 PM 1,827 0.5 GOLD RUSH DISCOVERY 9:00 PM 2,272 0.5 NBA REGULAR SEASON – LA CLIPPERS/MINNESOTA ESPN 9:43 PM 1,241 0.5 THOR 3: RAGNAROK TBS 8:15 PM 1,019 0.4 GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER DISCOVERY 10:01 PM 1,400 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:25 AM 771 0.3 NBA COURTSIDE ESPN 7:00 PM 760 0.3 LIVE PD AC A&E 8:06 PM 1,072 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:00 AM 543 0.3 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 2,958 0.3 JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 592 0.3 ICE AGE CONTINENTAL DRIFT NICKELODEON 5:00 PM 905 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 8:00 PM 892 0.2 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 734 0.2 SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 2,639 0.2 MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME HOME 9:00 PM 1,427 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 9:00 PM 805 0.2 JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU ADULT SWIM 12:15 AM 484 0.2 SPORTSCENTER MORNING ESPN 2:00 AM 413 0.2 RIDICULOUSNESS MTV 8:00 PM 570 0.2 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,202 0.2 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 2,275 0.2 SPORTSCENTER EARLY ESPN 6:00 PM 473 0.2 TUCKER CARLSON SPECIAL FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 2,861 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.