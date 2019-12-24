It was the Discovery Channel’s “Gold Rush” that topped the Friday cable ratings this week.

The long-running unscripted series beat the night’s other cable shows in the adults 18-49 demo with a 0.6 rating, up one-tenth from its previous episode’s 0.5. The first part of A&E’s “Live PD: Top 40 Moments of 2019” special grabbed the night’s no. 2 spot with a 0.5 rating, while Discovery’s “Gold Rush: White Water” rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.4, also up one-tenth week-to-week.

Elsewhere, ESPN’s broadcast of the Dallas vs. Philadelphia NBA game placed fourth in the night with a 0.4 and 1.14 million viewers. Freeform’s broadcast of the annual “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” Christmas special followed closely behind with a 0.4 as well.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Friday, December 20, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating
GOLD RUSH DISCOVERY 9:00 PM 2,554 0.6
LIVE PD SPECIALS: TOP 40 MOMENTS 2019 (PT1) A&E 9:00 PM 1,761 0.5
GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER DISCOVERY 10:02 PM 1,823 0.4
NBA REGULAR SEASON – DALLAS/PHILADELPHIA ESPN 8:13 PM 1,136 0.4
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER FREEFORM 8:15 PM 1,343 0.4
LIVE PD AC A&E 8:00 PM 1,163 0.4
NBA COURTSIDE ESPN 8:00 PM 884 0.4
LIVE PD SPECIALS A&E 11:04 PM 1,099 0.3
SPORTSCENTER LATE ESPN 10:34 PM 729 0.3
FROSTY THE SNOWMAN FREEFORM 7:45 PM 1,098 0.3
LIVE PD SPECIALS A&E 12:03 AM 931 0.3
COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – UTAH STATE/KENT STATE ESPN2 7:30 PM 1,248 0.3
SANTA CLAUS/COMING TO TOWN FREEFORM 6:40 PM 846 0.3
NBA PRE-GAME ESPN 7:00 PM 638 0.3
DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 12:00 AM 647 0.3
TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,278 0.2
MY LOTTERY DREAM H REPACK HOME 9:00 PM 1,265 0.2
DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 10:00 PM 736 0.2
LIVE PD AC A&E 1:03 AM 712 0.2
DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 9:00 PM 816 0.2
SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:00 AM 516 0.2
THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 2,993 0.2
RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 2,635 0.2
TOY STORY THAT TIME FORGOT FREEFORM 11:25 PM 529 0.2
SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 2,423 0.2

