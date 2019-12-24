It was the Discovery Channel’s “Gold Rush” that topped the Friday cable ratings this week.
The long-running unscripted series beat the night’s other cable shows in the adults 18-49 demo with a 0.6 rating, up one-tenth from its previous episode’s 0.5. The first part of A&E’s “Live PD: Top 40 Moments of 2019” special grabbed the night’s no. 2 spot with a 0.5 rating, while Discovery’s “Gold Rush: White Water” rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.4, also up one-tenth week-to-week.
Elsewhere, ESPN’s broadcast of the Dallas vs. Philadelphia NBA game placed fourth in the night with a 0.4 and 1.14 million viewers. Freeform’s broadcast of the annual “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” Christmas special followed closely behind with a 0.4 as well.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Friday, December 20, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|GOLD RUSH
|DISCOVERY
|9:00 PM
|2,554
|0.6
|LIVE PD SPECIALS: TOP 40 MOMENTS 2019 (PT1)
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,761
|0.5
|GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER
|DISCOVERY
|10:02 PM
|1,823
|0.4
|NBA REGULAR SEASON – DALLAS/PHILADELPHIA
|ESPN
|8:13 PM
|1,136
|0.4
|RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
|FREEFORM
|8:15 PM
|1,343
|0.4
|LIVE PD AC
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|1,163
|0.4
|NBA COURTSIDE
|ESPN
|8:00 PM
|884
|0.4
|LIVE PD SPECIALS
|A&E
|11:04 PM
|1,099
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER LATE
|ESPN
|10:34 PM
|729
|0.3
|FROSTY THE SNOWMAN
|FREEFORM
|7:45 PM
|1,098
|0.3
|LIVE PD SPECIALS
|A&E
|12:03 AM
|931
|0.3
|COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – UTAH STATE/KENT STATE
|ESPN2
|7:30 PM
|1,248
|0.3
|SANTA CLAUS/COMING TO TOWN
|FREEFORM
|6:40 PM
|846
|0.3
|NBA PRE-GAME
|ESPN
|7:00 PM
|638
|0.3
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|12:00 AM
|647
|0.3
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,278
|0.2
|MY LOTTERY DREAM H REPACK
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,265
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|10:00 PM
|736
|0.2
|LIVE PD AC
|A&E
|1:03 AM
|712
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|816
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|12:00 AM
|516
|0.2
|THE FIVE
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|2,993
|0.2
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|2,635
|0.2
|TOY STORY THAT TIME FORGOT
|FREEFORM
|11:25 PM
|529
|0.2
|SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER
|FOX NEWS
|6:00 PM
|2,423
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.