College football absolutely dominated the Friday cable ratings this past weekend.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M game topped the day’s cable chart with a 1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 4.9 million viewers. Meanwhile, the network’s broadcasts of the Michigan State vs. Wake Forest and Air Force vs. Washington State games rounded out the night’s top 3 with 0.8 and 0.7 ratings, respectively.

Fox Sports’ coverage of the Holiday Bowl game between Iowa and USC followed closely behind ESPN’s top 3 broadcasts with a 0.7 rating of its own, and 2.5 million viewers.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Friday, December 27, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – OKLAHOMA STATE/TEXAS A&M ESPN 6:48 PM 4,895 1.1 COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – MICHIGAN STATE/WAKE FOREST ESPN 3:24 PM 3,795 0.8 COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – AIR FORCE/WASHINGTON STATE ESPN 10:16 PM 2,617 0.7 HOLIDAY BOWL – IOWA/USC FOX SPORTS 1 8:01 PM 2,500 0.7 COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – NORTH CAROLINA/TEMPLE ESPN 12:00 PM 2,071 0.5 SPORTSCENTER MORNING ESPN 1:38 AM 870 0.3 MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME HOME 9:00 PM 1,542 0.3 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 10:00 PM 786 0.3 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 9:00 PM 865 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 1:00 AM 583 0.2 HOLIDAY BOWL POST GAME FOX SPORTS 1 11:50 PM 680 0.2 FIRST TAKE ESPN 10:00 AM 554 0.2 RIDICULOUSNESS MTV 8:00 PM 414 0.2 TUCKER CARLSON SPECIAL FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 2,222 0.2 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 2,436 0.2 90 DAY FIANCE: CLIP SHOW TLC 8:00 PM 739 0.2 HANNITY SPECIAL FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 2,147 0.2 INGRAHAM ANGLE SPECIAL FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 1,788 0.1 SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 1,834 0.1 PREMIER LEAGUE – MANCHESTER CITY/WOLVES NBC SPORTS 2:40 PM 331 0.1 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 1,531 0.1 GET UP ESPN 8:00 AM 395 0.1 THE STORY FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 1,669 0.1 FOX AND FRIENDS FOX NEWS 7:00 AM 1,411 0.1 LOVE AFTER LOCKUP: FL WETV 12:00 AM 302 0.1

Source: The Nielsen Company.