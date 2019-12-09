This week, the top of the Friday cable ratings once again became the domain of the NBA.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers going to battle against the Portland Trail Blazers was the biggest event of the night, scoring a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49. This put it above last week’s top sporting event, when the NCAA football game between the South Florida Bulls and the UFC Knights brought in a 0.4 on the same network.

In second place, “Live PD” of A&E stumbled to 0.5, losing one-tenth of a point week-to-week as it shifted downwards from its previous first place performance. Finally, “SportsCenter 1 AM” brought ESPN the third spot, posting its own 0.5.

Outside the top 3, ESPN received another slot due to the NBA regular season, as the Denver Nuggets fought the Boston Celtics for a 0.5. Freeform made rare chart-entries with broadcasts of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman” at 0.5 and 0.4, respectively. Sandwiched between them was “Gold Rush” from Discovery Channel, which found itself plummeting from second to sixth place as it suffered a 0.2 loss down to 0.4.

The “Live PD” clip show on A&E continued treading water at its usual 0.3, where it was joined by HGTV’s “My Lottery Dream Home,” which held on to the ground it gained last week. “Gold Rush: White Water” succumbed to a similar decline as its sister series, falling from 0.4 to 0.3, the same score at which new Adult Swim series “Joe Pera Talks With You” debuted its first two episodes. To round out the night, “House Hunters International” on HGTV remained at 0.2, as did “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives” on Food Network.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Friday, December 6, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NBA REGULAR SEASON: LA LAKERS/PORTLAND ESPN 10:35 PM 1,618 0.7 LIVE PD A&E 9:00 PM 1,791 0.5 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:11 AM 990 0.5 NBA REGULAR SEASON: DENVER/BOSTON ESPN 8:13 PM 1,107 0.5 RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER FREEFORM 8:30 PM 1,543 0.5 GOLD RUSH DISCOVERY 9:00 PM 2,285 0.4 FROSTY THE SNOWMAN FREEFORM 8:00 PM 1,395 0.4 THOR 3: RAGNAROK TBS 8:15 PM 1,290 0.4 NBA COURTSIDE ESPN 8:00 PM 851 0.4 LIVE PD AC A&E 8:06 PM 1,106 0.3 SPORTSCENTER MORNING ESPN 2:00 AM 592 0.3 MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME HOME 9:00 PM 1,543 0.3 GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER DISCOVERY 10:01 PM 1,371 0.3 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 765 0.3 JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 517 0.3 NBA PRE-GAME ESPN 7:00 PM 570 0.2 JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU ADULT SWIM 12:15 AM 479 0.2 HOUSE HUNTERS INTL HOME 10:00 PM 1,185 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 8:00 PM 742 0.2 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,262 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 10:00 PM 643 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 9:00 PM 706 0.2 SPORTSCENTER EARLY ESPN 6:00 PM 536 0.2 FIRST TAKE ESPN 10:00 AM 536 0.2 INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 2,770 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.