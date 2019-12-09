This week, the top of the Friday cable ratings once again became the domain of the NBA.
ESPN’s broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers going to battle against the Portland Trail Blazers was the biggest event of the night, scoring a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49. This put it above last week’s top sporting event, when the NCAA football game between the South Florida Bulls and the UFC Knights brought in a 0.4 on the same network.
In second place, “Live PD” of A&E stumbled to 0.5, losing one-tenth of a point week-to-week as it shifted downwards from its previous first place performance. Finally, “SportsCenter 1 AM” brought ESPN the third spot, posting its own 0.5.
Outside the top 3, ESPN received another slot due to the NBA regular season, as the Denver Nuggets fought the Boston Celtics for a 0.5. Freeform made rare chart-entries with broadcasts of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty the Snowman” at 0.5 and 0.4, respectively. Sandwiched between them was “Gold Rush” from Discovery Channel, which found itself plummeting from second to sixth place as it suffered a 0.2 loss down to 0.4.
The “Live PD” clip show on A&E continued treading water at its usual 0.3, where it was joined by HGTV’s “My Lottery Dream Home,” which held on to the ground it gained last week. “Gold Rush: White Water” succumbed to a similar decline as its sister series, falling from 0.4 to 0.3, the same score at which new Adult Swim series “Joe Pera Talks With You” debuted its first two episodes. To round out the night, “House Hunters International” on HGTV remained at 0.2, as did “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives” on Food Network.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Friday, December 6, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|NBA REGULAR SEASON: LA LAKERS/PORTLAND
|ESPN
|10:35 PM
|1,618
|0.7
|LIVE PD
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,791
|0.5
|SPORTSCENTER 1AM
|ESPN
|1:11 AM
|990
|0.5
|NBA REGULAR SEASON: DENVER/BOSTON
|ESPN
|8:13 PM
|1,107
|0.5
|RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
|FREEFORM
|8:30 PM
|1,543
|0.5
|GOLD RUSH
|DISCOVERY
|9:00 PM
|2,285
|0.4
|FROSTY THE SNOWMAN
|FREEFORM
|8:00 PM
|1,395
|0.4
|THOR 3: RAGNAROK
|TBS
|8:15 PM
|1,290
|0.4
|NBA COURTSIDE
|ESPN
|8:00 PM
|851
|0.4
|LIVE PD AC
|A&E
|8:06 PM
|1,106
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER MORNING
|ESPN
|2:00 AM
|592
|0.3
|MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,543
|0.3
|GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER
|DISCOVERY
|10:01 PM
|1,371
|0.3
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|765
|0.3
|JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU
|ADULT SWIM
|12:00 AM
|517
|0.3
|NBA PRE-GAME
|ESPN
|7:00 PM
|570
|0.2
|JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU
|ADULT SWIM
|12:15 AM
|479
|0.2
|HOUSE HUNTERS INTL
|HOME
|10:00 PM
|1,185
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|8:00 PM
|742
|0.2
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|3,262
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|10:00 PM
|643
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|706
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER EARLY
|ESPN
|6:00 PM
|536
|0.2
|FIRST TAKE
|ESPN
|10:00 AM
|536
|0.2
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE
|FOX NEWS
|10:00 PM
|2,770
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.