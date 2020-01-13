It was another NBA game that ended up leading the Friday cable ratings from this past weekend.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Lakers vs. Mavericks game topped Friday’s cable shows with a 0.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and a 1.79 million viewer audience. The game not only scored two-tenths higher in the 18-49 demo any of its cable competition, but also narrowly beat the Lakers vs. Pelicans broadcast (0.7, 1.66 million) that had won the previous week’s Friday cable chart.

Elsewhere, A&E’s “Live PD” placed second in the chart with the same 0.6 rating that it scored the previous Friday. Meanwhile, the Discovery Channel’s “Gold Rush” slipped one-tenth week-to-week, from a 0.6 to a 0.5.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Friday, January 10, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NBA REGULAR SEASON – LA LAKERS/DALLAS ESPN 9:41 PM 1,794 0.8 LIVE PD: 264 LIVE PD A&E 9:00 PM 1,978 0.6 GOLD RUSH DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 2,280 0.5 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:19 AM 1,069 0.5 GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER DISCOVERY 9:00 PM 1,620 0.4 NBA REGULAR SEASON – NEW ORLEANS/NEW YORK ESPN 7:18 PM 948 0.4 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:00 AM 709 0.4 LIVE PD AC A&E 8:06 PM 1,154 0.3 LOVE AFTER LOCKUP WETV 9:00 PM 794 0.3 THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,014 0.3 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 9:00 PM 925 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,288 0.3 SPORTSCENTER MORNING ESPN 2:00 AM 496 0.2 JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 486 0.2 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,109 0.2 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 783 0.2 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,045 0.2 DR. PIMPLE POPPER: SUPERS TLC 8:00 PM 1,231 0.2 GOLD RUSH: SPECIAL DISCOVERY 10:02 PM 898 0.2 MY FEET KILLING ME:FNOTES TLC 9:00 PM 1,223 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 10:00 PM 748 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 7:30 PM 823 0.2 NBA COURTSIDE ESPN 7:00 PM 590 0.2 JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU ADULT SWIM 12:15 AM 408 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 12:00 AM 589 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.