It was another NBA game that ended up leading the Friday cable ratings from this past weekend.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Lakers vs. Mavericks game topped Friday’s cable shows with a 0.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and a 1.79 million viewer audience. The game not only scored two-tenths higher in the 18-49 demo any of its cable competition, but also narrowly beat the Lakers vs. Pelicans broadcast (0.7, 1.66 million) that had won the previous week’s Friday cable chart.

Elsewhere, A&E’s “Live PD” placed second in the chart with the same 0.6 rating that it scored the previous Friday. Meanwhile, the Discovery Channel’s “Gold Rush” slipped one-tenth week-to-week, from a 0.6 to a 0.5.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Friday, January 10, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating
NBA REGULAR SEASON – LA LAKERS/DALLAS ESPN 9:41 PM 1,794 0.8
LIVE PD: 264 LIVE PD A&E 9:00 PM 1,978 0.6
GOLD RUSH DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 2,280 0.5
SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:19 AM 1,069 0.5
GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER DISCOVERY 9:00 PM 1,620 0.4
NBA REGULAR SEASON – NEW ORLEANS/NEW YORK ESPN 7:18 PM 948 0.4
SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:00 AM 709 0.4
LIVE PD AC A&E 8:06 PM 1,154 0.3
LOVE AFTER LOCKUP WETV 9:00 PM 794 0.3
THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,014 0.3
DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 9:00 PM 925 0.3
HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,288 0.3
SPORTSCENTER MORNING ESPN 2:00 AM 496 0.2
JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 486 0.2
TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,109 0.2
PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 783 0.2
THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,045 0.2
DR. PIMPLE POPPER: SUPERS TLC 8:00 PM 1,231 0.2
GOLD RUSH: SPECIAL DISCOVERY 10:02 PM 898 0.2
MY FEET KILLING ME:FNOTES TLC 9:00 PM 1,223 0.2
DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 10:00 PM 748 0.2
DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 7:30 PM 823 0.2
NBA COURTSIDE ESPN 7:00 PM 590 0.2
JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU ADULT SWIM 12:15 AM 408 0.2
DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 12:00 AM 589 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.

Posted by:Alex Welch

Alex Welch has been writing for TV by the Numbers since January 2016. In his off time he enjoys rewatching old episodes of Game of Thrones and unironically singing along to ABBA. Every now and then, he even does them at the same time. He lives in Los Angeles.

