It was another NBA game that ended up leading the Friday cable ratings from this past weekend.
ESPN’s broadcast of the Lakers vs. Mavericks game topped Friday’s cable shows with a 0.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and a 1.79 million viewer audience. The game not only scored two-tenths higher in the 18-49 demo any of its cable competition, but also narrowly beat the Lakers vs. Pelicans broadcast (0.7, 1.66 million) that had won the previous week’s Friday cable chart.
Elsewhere, A&E’s “Live PD” placed second in the chart with the same 0.6 rating that it scored the previous Friday. Meanwhile, the Discovery Channel’s “Gold Rush” slipped one-tenth week-to-week, from a 0.6 to a 0.5.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Friday, January 10, 2020
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|NBA REGULAR SEASON – LA LAKERS/DALLAS
|ESPN
|9:41 PM
|1,794
|0.8
|LIVE PD: 264 LIVE PD
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,978
|0.6
|GOLD RUSH
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|2,280
|0.5
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|12:19 AM
|1,069
|0.5
|GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER
|DISCOVERY
|9:00 PM
|1,620
|0.4
|NBA REGULAR SEASON – NEW ORLEANS/NEW YORK
|ESPN
|7:18 PM
|948
|0.4
|SPORTSCENTER 1AM
|ESPN
|1:00 AM
|709
|0.4
|LIVE PD AC
|A&E
|8:06 PM
|1,154
|0.3
|LOVE AFTER LOCKUP
|WETV
|9:00 PM
|794
|0.3
|THE INGRAHAM ANGLE
|FOX NEWS
|10:00 PM
|3,014
|0.3
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|925
|0.3
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|3,288
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER MORNING
|ESPN
|2:00 AM
|496
|0.2
|JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU
|ADULT SWIM
|12:00 AM
|486
|0.2
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,109
|0.2
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|783
|0.2
|THE FIVE
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|3,045
|0.2
|DR. PIMPLE POPPER: SUPERS
|TLC
|8:00 PM
|1,231
|0.2
|GOLD RUSH: SPECIAL
|DISCOVERY
|10:02 PM
|898
|0.2
|MY FEET KILLING ME:FNOTES
|TLC
|9:00 PM
|1,223
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|10:00 PM
|748
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|7:30 PM
|823
|0.2
|NBA COURTSIDE
|ESPN
|7:00 PM
|590
|0.2
|JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU
|ADULT SWIM
|12:15 AM
|408
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|12:00 AM
|589
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.