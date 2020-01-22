“Gold Rush” returned to the top of the Friday cable ratings.
The Discovery Channel series topped its Friday cable competition with a 0.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and a 2.58 million viewer audience, matching its demo rating from the previous Friday. A&E’s “Live PD” placed second in the chart with a 0.5 as well – down a tenth from the 0.6 that it had scored last Friday.
ESPN’s broadcast of the Portland vs. Dallas NBA game rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.4 rating and a 1.12 million viewer audience. It scored considerably lower than the Lakers vs. Mavericks game (0.8, 1.79 million) that gave ESPN the Friday night win the week before.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Friday, January 17, 2020
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|GOLD RUSH
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|2,582
|0.5
|LIVE PD: 267 LIVE PD
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,788
|0.5
|NBA REGULAR SEASON – PORTLAND/DALLAS
|ESPN
|9:35 PM
|1,118
|0.4
|GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER
|DISCOVERY
|9:00 PM
|1,854
|0.4
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|12:04 AM
|847
|0.4
|NBA REGULAR SEASON – CHICAGO/PHILADELPHIA
|ESPN
|7:12 PM
|968
|0.3
|GOLD RUSH: DAVE TURIN SPC
|DISCOVERY
|10:02 PM
|1,381
|0.3
|MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,638
|0.3
|LOVE AFTER LOCKUP
|WETV
|9:00 PM
|804
|0.3
|LIVE PD AC
|A&E
|8:06 PM
|1,137
|0.3
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|965
|0.3
|JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU
|ADULT SWIM
|12:00 AM
|489
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER 1AM
|ESPN
|1:00 AM
|571
|0.3
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,333
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|7:30 PM
|871
|0.2
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|3,377
|0.2
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|786
|0.2
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|2,964
|0.2
|THE FIVE
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|2,969
|0.2
|REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER
|HBO
|10:01 PM
|1,488
|0.2
|JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU
|ADULT SWIM
|12:15 AM
|416
|0.2
|NBA COURTSIDE
|ESPN
|7:00 PM
|560
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|11:00 PM
|635
|0.2
|DR. PIMPLE POPPER: SUPERS
|TLC
|8:00 PM
|1,015
|0.2
|SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER
|FOX NEWS
|6:00 PM
|2,555
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.