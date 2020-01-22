“Gold Rush” returned to the top of the Friday cable ratings.

The Discovery Channel series topped its Friday cable competition with a 0.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and a 2.58 million viewer audience, matching its demo rating from the previous Friday. A&E’s “Live PD” placed second in the chart with a 0.5 as well – down a tenth from the 0.6 that it had scored last Friday.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Portland vs. Dallas NBA game rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.4 rating and a 1.12 million viewer audience. It scored considerably lower than the Lakers vs. Mavericks game (0.8, 1.79 million) that gave ESPN the Friday night win the week before.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Friday, January 17, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating GOLD RUSH DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 2,582 0.5 LIVE PD: 267 LIVE PD A&E 9:00 PM 1,788 0.5 NBA REGULAR SEASON – PORTLAND/DALLAS ESPN 9:35 PM 1,118 0.4 GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER DISCOVERY 9:00 PM 1,854 0.4 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:04 AM 847 0.4 NBA REGULAR SEASON – CHICAGO/PHILADELPHIA ESPN 7:12 PM 968 0.3 GOLD RUSH: DAVE TURIN SPC DISCOVERY 10:02 PM 1,381 0.3 MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME HOME 9:00 PM 1,638 0.3 LOVE AFTER LOCKUP WETV 9:00 PM 804 0.3 LIVE PD AC A&E 8:06 PM 1,137 0.3 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 9:00 PM 965 0.3 JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 489 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:00 AM 571 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,333 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 7:30 PM 871 0.2 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,377 0.2 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 786 0.2 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 2,964 0.2 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 2,969 0.2 REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER HBO 10:01 PM 1,488 0.2 JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU ADULT SWIM 12:15 AM 416 0.2 NBA COURTSIDE ESPN 7:00 PM 560 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 11:00 PM 635 0.2 DR. PIMPLE POPPER: SUPERS TLC 8:00 PM 1,015 0.2 SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 2,555 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.