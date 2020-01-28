It was “Live PD” that topped last week’s Friday cable ratings.

The A&E series beat its cable competition in the adults 18-49 demo with a 0.6 rating, up one-tenth from the 0.5 that its previous Friday broadcast scored. The Discovery Channel’s “Gold Rush: White Water” (0.5) followed closely behind “Live PD” in the Friday chart, after similarly ticking up one-tenth from its last outing.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Clippers vs. Heat NBA game rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.4 rating and a 1.08 million viewer audience. Those numbers put it on par with the Portland vs. Dallas game from the week before, which also landed ESPN in that Friday’s top 3.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Friday, January 24, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating LIVE PD: 269 LIVE PD A&E 9:00 PM 1,820 0.6 GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 2,156 0.5 NBA REGULAR SEASON – LA CLIPPERS/MIAMI ESPN 8:13 PM 1,079 0.4 GR:DAVE TURIN MIDFORM SPC DISCOVERY 10:30 PM 1,673 0.4 LOVE AFTER LOCKUP WETV 9:00 PM 878 0.3 NHL SUPERSKILLS COMP 2020 NBC SPORTS 8:05 PM 835 0.3 LIVE PD AC A&E 8:07 PM 1,065 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,692 0.3 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 11:00 PM 841 0.3 JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 562 0.3 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 10:00 PM 896 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 4,043 0.3 THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,793 0.3 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 2,983 0.3 SHREK NICKELODEON 5:15 PM 955 0.2 NBA COURTSIDE ESPN 8:00 PM 673 0.2 IMPEACHMENT OF DONALDTRMP MSNBC 7:34 PM 2,632 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 9:00 PM 897 0.2 IMPEACHMENT ANALYSIS MSNBC 10:00 PM 2,570 0.2 FOX NEWS AT NIGHT FOX NEWS 11:00 PM 2,306 0.2 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 2,705 0.2 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 737 0.2 SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 2,342 0.2 DR. PIMPLE POPPER: SUPERS TLC 8:00 PM 1,017 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 12:00 AM 613 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.