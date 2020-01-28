It was “Live PD” that topped last week’s Friday cable ratings.
The A&E series beat its cable competition in the adults 18-49 demo with a 0.6 rating, up one-tenth from the 0.5 that its previous Friday broadcast scored. The Discovery Channel’s “Gold Rush: White Water” (0.5) followed closely behind “Live PD” in the Friday chart, after similarly ticking up one-tenth from its last outing.
ESPN’s broadcast of the Clippers vs. Heat NBA game rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.4 rating and a 1.08 million viewer audience. Those numbers put it on par with the Portland vs. Dallas game from the week before, which also landed ESPN in that Friday’s top 3.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Friday, January 24, 2020
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|LIVE PD: 269 LIVE PD
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,820
|0.6
|GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|2,156
|0.5
|NBA REGULAR SEASON – LA CLIPPERS/MIAMI
|ESPN
|8:13 PM
|1,079
|0.4
|GR:DAVE TURIN MIDFORM SPC
|DISCOVERY
|10:30 PM
|1,673
|0.4
|LOVE AFTER LOCKUP
|WETV
|9:00 PM
|878
|0.3
|NHL SUPERSKILLS COMP 2020
|NBC SPORTS
|8:05 PM
|835
|0.3
|LIVE PD AC
|A&E
|8:07 PM
|1,065
|0.3
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,692
|0.3
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|11:00 PM
|841
|0.3
|JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU
|ADULT SWIM
|12:00 AM
|562
|0.3
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|10:00 PM
|896
|0.3
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|4,043
|0.3
|THE INGRAHAM ANGLE
|FOX NEWS
|10:00 PM
|3,793
|0.3
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|2,983
|0.3
|SHREK
|NICKELODEON
|5:15 PM
|955
|0.2
|NBA COURTSIDE
|ESPN
|8:00 PM
|673
|0.2
|IMPEACHMENT OF DONALDTRMP
|MSNBC
|7:34 PM
|2,632
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|897
|0.2
|IMPEACHMENT ANALYSIS
|MSNBC
|10:00 PM
|2,570
|0.2
|FOX NEWS AT NIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|11:00 PM
|2,306
|0.2
|THE FIVE
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|2,705
|0.2
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|737
|0.2
|SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER
|FOX NEWS
|6:00 PM
|2,342
|0.2
|DR. PIMPLE POPPER: SUPERS
|TLC
|8:00 PM
|1,017
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|12:00 AM
|613
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.