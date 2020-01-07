Unlike the previous week, it was an NBA game that topped the Friday, Jan. 3 cable chart.
ESPN’s broadcast of the Pelicans vs. Lakers game beat its cable competition with a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and a 1.66 million viewer audience. The network’s broadcast of the earlier NBA game between Philadelphia and Houston also placed third in the chart with a 0.6 rating and 1.58 million viewers.
Meanwhile, A&E’s “Live PD” scored Friday’s no. 2 spot with a 0.6 and 1.95 million viewers, up a bit from the show’s last regular Friday broadcast. Elsewhere, the Discovery Channel’s “Gold Rush” returned from a week off with the same 0.6 as its last outing.
On Lifetime, the third and fourth episodes “Surviving R. Kelly – Part 2: The Reckoning” grabbed 0.4 and 0.3 ratings – on par with the back-to-back 0.4s that its first 2 episodes scored the previous night.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Friday, January 3, 2020
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|NBA REGULAR SEASON – NEW ORLEANS/LA LAKERS
|ESPN
|10:40 PM
|1,664
|0.7
|LIVE PD: 261 LIVE PD
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,948
|0.6
|NBA REGULAR SEASON – PHILADELPHIA/HOUSTON
|ESPN
|8:13 PM
|1,584
|0.6
|GOLD RUSH
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|2,557
|0.6
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|1:00 AM
|937
|0.4
|NBA COURTSIDE
|ESPN
|8:00 PM
|1,068
|0.4
|GOLD RUSH: THE DIRT
|DISCOVERY
|10:02 PM
|1,744
|0.4
|LIVE PD AC
|A&E
|8:06 PM
|1,217
|0.4
|ALASKA PD
|A&E
|12:00 AM
|1,099
|0.4
|SURVIVING R. KELLY
|LIFETIME
|10:06 PM
|855
|0.4
|SURVIVING R. KELLY
|LIFETIME
|9:00 PM
|813
|0.3
|MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,654
|0.3
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|1,051
|0.3
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|10:00 PM
|927
|0.3
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,284
|0.3
|COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – OHIO/NEVADA
|ESPN
|3:30 PM
|1,361
|0.3
|NBA PRE-GAME
|ESPN
|6:56 PM
|829
|0.3
|JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU
|ADULT SWIM
|12:00 AM
|527
|0.3
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|3,460
|0.3
|LOVE AFTER LOCKUP
|WETV
|9:00 PM
|692
|0.3
|THE STORY
|FOX NEWS
|7:00 PM
|2,547
|0.3
|SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER
|FOX NEWS
|6:00 PM
|2,724
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|2:00 AM
|590
|0.2
|THE FIVE
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|3,152
|0.2
|JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU
|ADULT SWIM
|12:15 AM
|444
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.