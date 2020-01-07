Unlike the previous week, it was an NBA game that topped the Friday, Jan. 3 cable chart.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Pelicans vs. Lakers game beat its cable competition with a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and a 1.66 million viewer audience. The network’s broadcast of the earlier NBA game between Philadelphia and Houston also placed third in the chart with a 0.6 rating and 1.58 million viewers.

Meanwhile, A&E’s “Live PD” scored Friday’s no. 2 spot with a 0.6 and 1.95 million viewers, up a bit from the show’s last regular Friday broadcast. Elsewhere, the Discovery Channel’s “Gold Rush” returned from a week off with the same 0.6 as its last outing.

On Lifetime, the third and fourth episodes “Surviving R. Kelly – Part 2: The Reckoning” grabbed 0.4 and 0.3 ratings – on par with the back-to-back 0.4s that its first 2 episodes scored the previous night.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Friday, January 3, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NBA REGULAR SEASON – NEW ORLEANS/LA LAKERS ESPN 10:40 PM 1,664 0.7 LIVE PD: 261 LIVE PD A&E 9:00 PM 1,948 0.6 NBA REGULAR SEASON – PHILADELPHIA/HOUSTON ESPN 8:13 PM 1,584 0.6 GOLD RUSH DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 2,557 0.6 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 1:00 AM 937 0.4 NBA COURTSIDE ESPN 8:00 PM 1,068 0.4 GOLD RUSH: THE DIRT DISCOVERY 10:02 PM 1,744 0.4 LIVE PD AC A&E 8:06 PM 1,217 0.4 ALASKA PD A&E 12:00 AM 1,099 0.4 SURVIVING R. KELLY LIFETIME 10:06 PM 855 0.4 SURVIVING R. KELLY LIFETIME 9:00 PM 813 0.3 MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME HOME 9:00 PM 1,654 0.3 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 9:00 PM 1,051 0.3 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 10:00 PM 927 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,284 0.3 COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – OHIO/NEVADA ESPN 3:30 PM 1,361 0.3 NBA PRE-GAME ESPN 6:56 PM 829 0.3 JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 527 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,460 0.3 LOVE AFTER LOCKUP WETV 9:00 PM 692 0.3 THE STORY FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 2,547 0.3 SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 2,724 0.2 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 2:00 AM 590 0.2 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,152 0.2 JOE PERA TALKS WITH YOU ADULT SWIM 12:15 AM 444 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.