This week, the Friday cable ratings ended up as another strong outing for sports programming.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Houston Rockets facing off against the Los Angeles Clippers scored a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49, providing the strongest score of the night. It was also an uptick of one-tenth of a point from last week’s top game, in which the Golden State Warriors faced the Boston Celtics. In second place, meanwhile, “Live PD” fell from the top slot despite holding onto its 0.6 on A&E. Just behind it was “Gold Rush” on Discovery, which maintained third place but rose from 0.5 to 0.6.

Further along, sister series “Gold Rush: White Water” remained a 0.4 on Discovery, while another NBA game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Philadelphia 76ers grabbed a 0.4 for ESPN. Back-to-back episodes of “Love After Lockup” continued WETV’s 0.3 streak, keeping just ahead of Adult Swim’s “Black Jesus” as it recovered from 0.2 to 0.3. The “Live PD” clip show nabbed its own 0.3, as did “House Hunters International” on HGTV, though the latter was up from 0.2.

Also on HGTV was “My Lottery Dream Home,” which struggled to break past its previous 0.2. Several episodes of “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives” suffered similarly at 0.2 on Food Network, as did a special episode of “House Hunters” near the very bottom of the chart.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Friday, November 22, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NBA REGULAR SEASON: HOUSTON/LA CLIPPERS ESPN 10:35 PM 1,659 0.7 LIVE PD A&E 9:00 PM 1,817 0.6 GOLD RUSH DISCOVERY 9:00 PM 2,415 0.6 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 1:16 AM 1,029 0.5 GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER DISCOVERY 10:02 PM 1,720 0.4 NBA REGULAR SEASON: SAN ANTONIO/PHILADELPHIA ESPN 8:14 PM 1,059 0.4 LOVE AFTER LOCKUP WETV 8:00 PM 760 0.3 LOVE AFTER LOCKUP WETV 9:00 PM 755 0.3 BLACK JESUS ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 572 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 2:00 AM 621 0.3 LIVE PD AC A&E 8:06 PM 1,021 0.3 NBA COURTSIDE ESPN 8:00 PM 700 0.3 HOUSE HUNTERS INTL HOME 10:00 PM 1,074 0.3 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN: DUKE/GEORGETOWN ESPN2 7:20 PM 821 0.2 MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME HOME 9:00 PM 1,529 0.2 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 782 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 10:30 PM 780 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 9:00 PM 801 0.2 NBA PRE-GAME ESPN 7:00 PM 568 0.2 TUCKER CARLSON SPECIAL FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,271 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 8:00 PM 744 0.2 SPORTSCENTER EARLY ESPN 6:00 PM 553 0.2 SP HOUSE HUNTERS HOME 10:30 PM 929 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 9:30 PM 815 0.2 FOX AND FRIENDS FOX NEWS 8:00 AM 2,697 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company