The day after Thanksgiving ended up bringing “Live PD” back to the top of the Friday cable ratings.

The A&E police reality series ascended from the second to the first slot despite never moving past its 0.6 rating in adults 18-49. This meant that it just barely kept ahead of Discovery Channel’s “Gold Rush” as it moved up from the third to the second slot while holding out at its own 0.6 rating. In third place, an NCAA football game on ESPN between the South Florida Bulls and the UFC Knights scored a 0.4, falling significantly behind last week’s top sporting event, a Rockets vs. Clippers NBA game at 0.7.

Further down, “Gold Rush: White Water” brought in another consecutive 0.4 for Discovery Channel, while the “Live PD” clip show remained at 0.3. On HGTV, “My Lottery Dream Home” fought its way back from 0.2 to 0.3, even as “Black Jesus” on Adult Swim did the opposite, crumbling from 0.3 to 0.2.

Meanwhile, recurring 0.2’s came from “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives” on Food Network, and both “House Hunters” and “House Hunters International” on HGTV. Near the bottom of the chart, “Outback Opal Hunters” made a rare entry by maintaining its own 0.2 on Discovery.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Friday, November 29, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating LIVE PD A&E 9:00 PM 1,961 0.6 GOLD RUSH DISCOVERY 9:00 PM 2,450 0.6 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRIME: SOUTH FLORIDA/CENTRAL FLORIDA ESPN 8:00 PM 1,758 0.4 COLL FTBL COUNTDOWN ESPN 7:40 PM 1,674 0.4 GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER DISCOVERY 10:01 PM 1,619 0.4 HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: XMAS EVERGREEN: TIDING JOY HALLMARK 8:00 PM 2,835 0.4 LIVE PD AC A&E 8:06 PM 1,188 0.3 SPORTSCENTER LATE ESPN 11:35 PM 896 0.3 COLLEGE FOOTBALL AFT ESPN 4:15 PM 1,198 0.3 MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME HOME 9:00 PM 1,416 0.3 BEAUTY AND THE BEAST TBS 8:30 PM 766 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:00 AM 644 0.3 SWEET HOME ALABAMA TBS 6:15 PM 836 0.3 BLACK JESUS ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 525 0.2 FIRST TAKE ESPN 10:00 AM 700 0.2 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:00 AM 574 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 9:00 PM 825 0.2 HOUSE HUNTERS INTL HOME 10:00 PM 1,105 0.2 SP HOUSE HUNTERS HOME 10:30 PM 992 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 10:00 PM 658 0.2 SP MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME HOME 8:30 PM 1,181 0.2 OUTBACK OPAL HUNTERS DISCOVERY 11:01 PM 755 0.2 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN: OREGON/NORTH CAROLINA ESPN 11:30 AM 732 0.2 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN ESPN 2:04 PM 816 0.2 SPORTSCENTER MORNING ESPN 2:00 PM 491 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company