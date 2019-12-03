The day after Thanksgiving ended up bringing “Live PD” back to the top of the Friday cable ratings.
The A&E police reality series ascended from the second to the first slot despite never moving past its 0.6 rating in adults 18-49. This meant that it just barely kept ahead of Discovery Channel’s “Gold Rush” as it moved up from the third to the second slot while holding out at its own 0.6 rating. In third place, an NCAA football game on ESPN between the South Florida Bulls and the UFC Knights scored a 0.4, falling significantly behind last week’s top sporting event, a Rockets vs. Clippers NBA game at 0.7.
Further down, “Gold Rush: White Water” brought in another consecutive 0.4 for Discovery Channel, while the “Live PD” clip show remained at 0.3. On HGTV, “My Lottery Dream Home” fought its way back from 0.2 to 0.3, even as “Black Jesus” on Adult Swim did the opposite, crumbling from 0.3 to 0.2.
Meanwhile, recurring 0.2’s came from “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives” on Food Network, and both “House Hunters” and “House Hunters International” on HGTV. Near the bottom of the chart, “Outback Opal Hunters” made a rare entry by maintaining its own 0.2 on Discovery.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Friday, November 29, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|LIVE PD
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,961
|0.6
|GOLD RUSH
|DISCOVERY
|9:00 PM
|2,450
|0.6
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRIME: SOUTH FLORIDA/CENTRAL FLORIDA
|ESPN
|8:00 PM
|1,758
|0.4
|COLL FTBL COUNTDOWN
|ESPN
|7:40 PM
|1,674
|0.4
|GOLD RUSH: WHITE WATER
|DISCOVERY
|10:01 PM
|1,619
|0.4
|HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: XMAS EVERGREEN: TIDING JOY
|HALLMARK
|8:00 PM
|2,835
|0.4
|LIVE PD AC
|A&E
|8:06 PM
|1,188
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER LATE
|ESPN
|11:35 PM
|896
|0.3
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL AFT
|ESPN
|4:15 PM
|1,198
|0.3
|MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,416
|0.3
|BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
|TBS
|8:30 PM
|766
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|12:00 AM
|644
|0.3
|SWEET HOME ALABAMA
|TBS
|6:15 PM
|836
|0.3
|BLACK JESUS
|ADULT SWIM
|12:00 AM
|525
|0.2
|FIRST TAKE
|ESPN
|10:00 AM
|700
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER 1AM
|ESPN
|1:00 AM
|574
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|825
|0.2
|HOUSE HUNTERS INTL
|HOME
|10:00 PM
|1,105
|0.2
|SP HOUSE HUNTERS
|HOME
|10:30 PM
|992
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|10:00 PM
|658
|0.2
|SP MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME
|HOME
|8:30 PM
|1,181
|0.2
|OUTBACK OPAL HUNTERS
|DISCOVERY
|11:01 PM
|755
|0.2
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN: OREGON/NORTH CAROLINA
|ESPN
|11:30 AM
|732
|0.2
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN
|ESPN
|2:04 PM
|816
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER MORNING
|ESPN
|2:00 PM
|491
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company