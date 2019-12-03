Final broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Friday, November 29, 2019

There was only one adjustment from Friday’s preliminary adults 18-49 ratings to the finals today. The CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” adjusted down from a 0.2 to a 0.1, while the rest of the night’s shows all held onto their initial ratings.

Downward adjustments in adults 18-49 are in red.

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 8 p.m. Frosty the Snowman (CBS) – S 0.7/4 4.05 WWE Friday Night SmackDown (FOX) (8-10 p.m.) 0.7/4 2.33 The National Dog Show (NBC) (8-10 p.m.) – S 0.5/3 3.22 American Housewife (ABC) 0.5/3 2.86 Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer (The CW) – S 0.2/1 0.86 8:30 p.m. Frosty Returns (CBS) – S 0.6/4 3.39 Fresh Off the Boat (ABC) 0.4/2 2.06 9 p.m. 20/20 (ABC) (9-11 p.m.) 0.6/3 3.75 Hawaii Five-O (CBS) – R 0.4/2 3.35 Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW) 0.1/1 0.80 10 p.m. Dateline (NBC) 0.5/3 2.89 Blue Bloods (CBS) – R 0.4/2 4.36

Network averages:

FOX CBS NBC ABC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 0.7/4 0.5/3 0.5/3 0.5/3 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 2.33 3.78 3.06 2.89 0.83

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.