“Monday Night Football” easily dominated this week’s relatively steady Monday cable ratings.

ESPN claimed the night’s top 3 spots, starting with its broadcast of the Indianapolis Colts vs. New Orleans Saints “MNF” game, which led the night’s cable shows with a 3.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.06 million viewers. Those numbers put the Colts vs. Saints game just a little bit below the previous week’s Giants vs. Eagles game (3.5, 11.36 million).

ESPN’s “Monday Night Kickoff” and a late-night “SportsCenter” placed second and third in the chart with 1.5 and 1.1 ratings, respectively. Meanwhile, on USA, “WWE Monday Night Raw” scored the same 0.7 peak rating as its broadcast last week, but managed to score only 0.6 and 0.5s in the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. hours.

Elsewhere, the 2-part season premiere of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop” posted 0.7 and 0.6 ratings, while “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” held steady with another 0.6. Bravo’s “Below Deck” (0.6) similarly stayed even week-to-week.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, December 16, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NFL REGULAR SEASON – INDIANAPOLIS/NEW ORLEANS ESPN 8:13 PM 11,057 3.4 MONDAY NIGHT KICKOFF ESPN 8:00 PM 5,803 1.5 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 11:14 PM 3,037 1.1 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 8:00 PM 2,204 0.7 LOVE AND HIP HOP VH1 8:00 PM 1,470 0.7 LOVE AND HIP HOP VH1 9:00 PM 1,414 0.6 LOVE & HIP HOP HOLLYWOOD VH1 10:00 PM 1,381 0.6 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 9:00 PM 2,099 0.6 BELOW DECK BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,678 0.6 MONDAY NIGHT COUNTDOWN ESPN 6:00 PM 1,466 0.5 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 10:00 PM 1,858 0.5 HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPION FOOD 9:00 PM 1,549 0.3 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 992 0.3 LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL A&E 8:30 PM 968 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 1:30 AM 728 0.3 DIESEL BROTHERS DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 730 0.3 LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL A&E 8:00 PM 911 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,627 0.3 SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 2,846 0.3 WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE BRAVO 10:00 PM 838 0.3 THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,038 0.2 CHRISTMAS COOKIE CHALLENGE FOOD 10:00 PM 1,087 0.2 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,377 0.2 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,271 0.2 HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPION FOOD 8:00 PM 981 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.