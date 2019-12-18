“Monday Night Football” easily dominated this week’s relatively steady Monday cable ratings.
ESPN claimed the night’s top 3 spots, starting with its broadcast of the Indianapolis Colts vs. New Orleans Saints “MNF” game, which led the night’s cable shows with a 3.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.06 million viewers. Those numbers put the Colts vs. Saints game just a little bit below the previous week’s Giants vs. Eagles game (3.5, 11.36 million).
ESPN’s “Monday Night Kickoff” and a late-night “SportsCenter” placed second and third in the chart with 1.5 and 1.1 ratings, respectively. Meanwhile, on USA, “WWE Monday Night Raw” scored the same 0.7 peak rating as its broadcast last week, but managed to score only 0.6 and 0.5s in the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. hours.
Elsewhere, the 2-part season premiere of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop” posted 0.7 and 0.6 ratings, while “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” held steady with another 0.6. Bravo’s “Below Deck” (0.6) similarly stayed even week-to-week.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, December 16, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|NFL REGULAR SEASON – INDIANAPOLIS/NEW ORLEANS
|ESPN
|8:13 PM
|11,057
|3.4
|MONDAY NIGHT KICKOFF
|ESPN
|8:00 PM
|5,803
|1.5
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|11:14 PM
|3,037
|1.1
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|8:00 PM
|2,204
|0.7
|LOVE AND HIP HOP
|VH1
|8:00 PM
|1,470
|0.7
|LOVE AND HIP HOP
|VH1
|9:00 PM
|1,414
|0.6
|LOVE & HIP HOP HOLLYWOOD
|VH1
|10:00 PM
|1,381
|0.6
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|9:00 PM
|2,099
|0.6
|BELOW DECK
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,678
|0.6
|MONDAY NIGHT COUNTDOWN
|ESPN
|6:00 PM
|1,466
|0.5
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|10:00 PM
|1,858
|0.5
|HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPION
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|1,549
|0.3
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|992
|0.3
|LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL
|A&E
|8:30 PM
|968
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|1:30 AM
|728
|0.3
|DIESEL BROTHERS
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|730
|0.3
|LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|911
|0.3
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|3,627
|0.3
|SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER
|FOX NEWS
|6:00 PM
|2,846
|0.3
|WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
|BRAVO
|10:00 PM
|838
|0.3
|THE INGRAHAM ANGLE
|FOX NEWS
|10:00 PM
|3,038
|0.2
|CHRISTMAS COOKIE CHALLENGE
|FOOD
|10:00 PM
|1,087
|0.2
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,377
|0.2
|THE FIVE
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|3,271
|0.2
|HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPION
|FOOD
|8:00 PM
|981
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.