“Monday Night Football” easily kept ESPN on top of this week’s Monday cable ratings.

The network’s broadcast of the “MNF” game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks topped the night’s cable chart with a 4.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 14.03 million viewers. That puts “Monday Night Football” back up quite a bit week-to-week, from the 3.5 rating and 10.93 million viewer audience that the Rams vs. Ravens game won last week’s Monday cable chart with.

ESPN grabbed the night’s following 2 spots as well, with its pre-game “Monday Night Kickoff” coverage (1.9) and a late-night edition of “SportsCenter” (1.5). Elsewhere, USA’s “WWE Monday Night Raw” managed to score the same 0.8 peak rating in its first hour that it did last week, while posting 0.7 and 0.6 ratings in the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. hours.

On Bravo, “Below Deck” (0.6) managed to tick up one-tenth week-to-week, but the same could not be said for VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood,” which slipped from a 0.6 to a 0.5.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, December 2, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NFL REGULAR SEASON – MINNESOTA/SEATTLE ESPN 8:13 PM 14,030 4.4 MONDAY NIGHT KICKOFF ESPN 8:00 PM 6,684 1.9 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 11:33 PM 3,970 1.5 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 8:00 PM 2,418 0.8 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 9:00 PM 2,279 0.7 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 10:00 PM 1,928 0.6 MONDAY NIGHT COUNTDOWN ESPN 6:00 PM 1,497 0.6 BELOW DECK BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,663 0.6 LOVE & HIP HOP HOLLYWOOD VH1 8:00 PM 1,188 0.5 STREET OUTLAWS: NO PREP DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,089 0.4 HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPION FOOD 9:00 PM 1,431 0.4 CARTEL CREW 2 VH1 9:01 PM 647 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 1:30 AM 840 0.3 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 950 0.3 BIOGRAPHY: GARTH BROOKS: ROAD IM ON PT1 A&E 9:00 PM 1,201 0.3 CHRISTMAS COOKIE CHALLENGE FOOD 10:00 PM 1,032 0.2 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 2,986 0.2 LOVE IT OR LIST IT HOME 9:00 PM 1,091 0.2 HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPION FOOD 8:00 PM 821 0.2 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 2,654 0.2 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,152 0.2 LIVE PD SPECIALS A&E 8:00 PM 822 0.2 BOTCHED E! 10:00 PM 673 0.2 SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 2,622 0.2 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,447 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.