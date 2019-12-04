“Monday Night Football” easily kept ESPN on top of this week’s Monday cable ratings.
The network’s broadcast of the “MNF” game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks topped the night’s cable chart with a 4.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 14.03 million viewers. That puts “Monday Night Football” back up quite a bit week-to-week, from the 3.5 rating and 10.93 million viewer audience that the Rams vs. Ravens game won last week’s Monday cable chart with.
ESPN grabbed the night’s following 2 spots as well, with its pre-game “Monday Night Kickoff” coverage (1.9) and a late-night edition of “SportsCenter” (1.5). Elsewhere, USA’s “WWE Monday Night Raw” managed to score the same 0.8 peak rating in its first hour that it did last week, while posting 0.7 and 0.6 ratings in the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. hours.
On Bravo, “Below Deck” (0.6) managed to tick up one-tenth week-to-week, but the same could not be said for VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood,” which slipped from a 0.6 to a 0.5.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, December 2, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|NFL REGULAR SEASON – MINNESOTA/SEATTLE
|ESPN
|8:13 PM
|14,030
|4.4
|MONDAY NIGHT KICKOFF
|ESPN
|8:00 PM
|6,684
|1.9
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|11:33 PM
|3,970
|1.5
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|8:00 PM
|2,418
|0.8
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|9:00 PM
|2,279
|0.7
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|10:00 PM
|1,928
|0.6
|MONDAY NIGHT COUNTDOWN
|ESPN
|6:00 PM
|1,497
|0.6
|BELOW DECK
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,663
|0.6
|LOVE & HIP HOP HOLLYWOOD
|VH1
|8:00 PM
|1,188
|0.5
|STREET OUTLAWS: NO PREP
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|1,089
|0.4
|HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPION
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|1,431
|0.4
|CARTEL CREW 2
|VH1
|9:01 PM
|647
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|1:30 AM
|840
|0.3
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|950
|0.3
|BIOGRAPHY: GARTH BROOKS: ROAD IM ON PT1
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,201
|0.3
|CHRISTMAS COOKIE CHALLENGE
|FOOD
|10:00 PM
|1,032
|0.2
|THE FIVE
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|2,986
|0.2
|LOVE IT OR LIST IT
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,091
|0.2
|HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPION
|FOOD
|8:00 PM
|821
|0.2
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|2,654
|0.2
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,152
|0.2
|LIVE PD SPECIALS
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|822
|0.2
|BOTCHED
|E!
|10:00 PM
|673
|0.2
|SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER
|FOX NEWS
|6:00 PM
|2,622
|0.2
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|3,447
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.