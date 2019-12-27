There were a variety of upticks and downticks in this week’s Monday cable ratings.
“Monday Night Football” kept ESPN on top of the night’s cable chart, with the network’s broadcast of the Green Bay vs. Minnesota game raking in a 3.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 13.57 million viewers. That puts “MNF” up a bit week-to-week from the 3.4 rating and 11.06 million viewer audience that last week’s game scored.
Additionally, ESPN’s “Monday Night Kickoff” pregame special and a late-night “SportsCenter” secured the chart’s second and third-place spots for the network, with 1.7 and 1.3 ratings, respectively. Meanwhile, USA’s “WWE Monday Night Raw” scored a peak 0.6 rating across its 3-hour broadcast, down one-tenth from its 0.7 peak rating last week.
On VH1, “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” matched its 0.6 from a week ago, but the same could not be said for Bravo’s “Below Deck,” which ticked down from a 0.6 to a 0.4.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, December 23, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|NFL REGULAR SEASON – GREEN BAY/MINNESOTA
|ESPN
|8:13 PM
|13,566
|3.6
|MONDAY NIGHT KICKOFF
|ESPN
|8:00 PM
|6,726
|1.7
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|11:28 PM
|4,019
|1.3
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|8:00 PM
|1,955
|0.6
|LOVE & HIP HOP HOLLYWOOD
|VH1
|9:01 PM
|1,317
|0.6
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|9:00 PM
|1,864
|0.5
|MONDAY NIGHT COUNTDOWN
|ESPN
|6:04 PM
|1,714
|0.5
|LOVE AND HIP HOP
|VH1
|8:00 PM
|1,129
|0.5
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|10:00 PM
|1,686
|0.5
|HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPION
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|1,857
|0.4
|BELOW DECK
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,385
|0.4
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|1:30 AM
|904
|0.4
|REAL HOUSEWIVES OF OC
|BRAVO
|10:00 PM
|1,115
|0.3
|HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPION
|FOOD
|8:00 PM
|1,137
|0.3
|FN CHALLENGE
|FOOD
|10:00 PM
|1,109
|0.3
|LIVE RESCUE SPECIALS
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|896
|0.3
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAME – UCF/MARSHALL
|ESPN
|2:30 PM
|1,154
|0.3
|FIRST TAKE
|ESPN
|10:00 AM
|639
|0.2
|DIRTY MUDDER TRUCKERS
|DISCOVERY
|9:01 PM
|662
|0.2
|THE FIVE
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|2,683
|0.2
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|2,735
|0.2
|HC CHRISTMAS CONCERT
|HALLMARK
|9:00 PM
|1,083
|0.2
|DIESEL BROTHERS
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|571
|0.2
|HANNITY SPECIAL
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|2,737
|0.2
|LOVE IT OR LIST IT
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,017
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.