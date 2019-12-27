There were a variety of upticks and downticks in this week’s Monday cable ratings.

“Monday Night Football” kept ESPN on top of the night’s cable chart, with the network’s broadcast of the Green Bay vs. Minnesota game raking in a 3.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 13.57 million viewers. That puts “MNF” up a bit week-to-week from the 3.4 rating and 11.06 million viewer audience that last week’s game scored.

Additionally, ESPN’s “Monday Night Kickoff” pregame special and a late-night “SportsCenter” secured the chart’s second and third-place spots for the network, with 1.7 and 1.3 ratings, respectively. Meanwhile, USA’s “WWE Monday Night Raw” scored a peak 0.6 rating across its 3-hour broadcast, down one-tenth from its 0.7 peak rating last week.

On VH1, “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” matched its 0.6 from a week ago, but the same could not be said for Bravo’s “Below Deck,” which ticked down from a 0.6 to a 0.4.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, December 23, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NFL REGULAR SEASON – GREEN BAY/MINNESOTA ESPN 8:13 PM 13,566 3.6 MONDAY NIGHT KICKOFF ESPN 8:00 PM 6,726 1.7 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 11:28 PM 4,019 1.3 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 8:00 PM 1,955 0.6 LOVE & HIP HOP HOLLYWOOD VH1 9:01 PM 1,317 0.6 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 9:00 PM 1,864 0.5 MONDAY NIGHT COUNTDOWN ESPN 6:04 PM 1,714 0.5 LOVE AND HIP HOP VH1 8:00 PM 1,129 0.5 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 10:00 PM 1,686 0.5 HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPION FOOD 9:00 PM 1,857 0.4 BELOW DECK BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,385 0.4 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 1:30 AM 904 0.4 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF OC BRAVO 10:00 PM 1,115 0.3 HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPION FOOD 8:00 PM 1,137 0.3 FN CHALLENGE FOOD 10:00 PM 1,109 0.3 LIVE RESCUE SPECIALS A&E 9:00 PM 896 0.3 COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAME – UCF/MARSHALL ESPN 2:30 PM 1,154 0.3 FIRST TAKE ESPN 10:00 AM 639 0.2 DIRTY MUDDER TRUCKERS DISCOVERY 9:01 PM 662 0.2 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 2,683 0.2 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 2,735 0.2 HC CHRISTMAS CONCERT HALLMARK 9:00 PM 1,083 0.2 DIESEL BROTHERS DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 571 0.2 HANNITY SPECIAL FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 2,737 0.2 LOVE IT OR LIST IT HOME 9:00 PM 1,017 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.