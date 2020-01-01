It was a live college football broadcast that topped the cable ratings Monday night.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Orange Bowl game between Florida and Virginia led the night’s cable shows with a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.07 million viewers. Additionally, the network’s pre-game and post-game specials rounded out the chart’s top 3 with 1.0 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.

On USA, “WWE Monday Night Raw” rebounded from its downtick last Monday by hitting a 0.8 peak rating this week – up two-tenths from the 0.6 peak rating it scored a week ago. Elsewhere, VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop” posted the same 0.5 as its previous outing, while Bravo’s “Below Deck” ticked back up from a 0.4 to a 0.5.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, December 30, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating ORANGE BOWL – FLORIDA/VIRGINIA ESPN 8:10 PM 6,067 1.5 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN 8:00 PM 4,211 1.0 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN 11:43 PM 3,002 0.9 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 8:00 PM 2,525 0.8 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 9:00 PM 2,464 0.8 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 10:00 PM 2,328 0.7 COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN 7:27 PM 2,233 0.6 LOVE AND HIP HOP VH1 8:00 PM 1,221 0.5 BELOW DECK BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,721 0.5 COLL FTBL BOWL GAME ESPN 4:10 PM 2,203 0.5 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:01 AM 1,388 0.5 LOVE IT OR LIST IT HOME 9:00 PM 1,823 0.4 LIVE PD: PD CAM SPECIALS A&E 9:00 PM 1,108 0.4 LIVE PD: PD CAM SPECIALS A&E 8:00 PM 1,051 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:00 AM 830 0.3 FIRST 48 FL A&E 10:00 PM 906 0.3 LOVE IT OR LIST IT REPACK HOME 10:00 PM 1,316 0.3 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 8:00 PM 948 0.3 ALASKA PD FL A&E 10:15 PM 841 0.3 COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – WESTERN KENTUCKY/WESTERN MICHIGAN ESPN 12:30 PM 1,289 0.3 60 DAYS IN FL A&E 10:45 PM 724 0.3 AMERICAS TOP DOG FL A&E 10:32 PM 688 0.3 CHOPPED SWEETS FOOD 9:00 PM 865 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 7:00 PM 794 0.2 FIRST TAKE ESPN 10:00 AM 732 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.