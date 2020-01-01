It was a live college football broadcast that topped the cable ratings Monday night.
ESPN’s broadcast of the Orange Bowl game between Florida and Virginia led the night’s cable shows with a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.07 million viewers. Additionally, the network’s pre-game and post-game specials rounded out the chart’s top 3 with 1.0 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.
On USA, “WWE Monday Night Raw” rebounded from its downtick last Monday by hitting a 0.8 peak rating this week – up two-tenths from the 0.6 peak rating it scored a week ago. Elsewhere, VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop” posted the same 0.5 as its previous outing, while Bravo’s “Below Deck” ticked back up from a 0.4 to a 0.5.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, December 30, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|ORANGE BOWL – FLORIDA/VIRGINIA
|ESPN
|8:10 PM
|6,067
|1.5
|COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO
|ESPN
|8:00 PM
|4,211
|1.0
|COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO
|ESPN
|11:43 PM
|3,002
|0.9
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|8:00 PM
|2,525
|0.8
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|9:00 PM
|2,464
|0.8
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|10:00 PM
|2,328
|0.7
|COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO
|ESPN
|7:27 PM
|2,233
|0.6
|LOVE AND HIP HOP
|VH1
|8:00 PM
|1,221
|0.5
|BELOW DECK
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,721
|0.5
|COLL FTBL BOWL GAME
|ESPN
|4:10 PM
|2,203
|0.5
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|12:01 AM
|1,388
|0.5
|LOVE IT OR LIST IT
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,823
|0.4
|LIVE PD: PD CAM SPECIALS
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,108
|0.4
|LIVE PD: PD CAM SPECIALS
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|1,051
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER 1AM
|ESPN
|1:00 AM
|830
|0.3
|FIRST 48 FL
|A&E
|10:00 PM
|906
|0.3
|LOVE IT OR LIST IT REPACK
|HOME
|10:00 PM
|1,316
|0.3
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|8:00 PM
|948
|0.3
|ALASKA PD FL
|A&E
|10:15 PM
|841
|0.3
|COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – WESTERN KENTUCKY/WESTERN MICHIGAN
|ESPN
|12:30 PM
|1,289
|0.3
|60 DAYS IN FL
|A&E
|10:45 PM
|724
|0.3
|AMERICAS TOP DOG FL
|A&E
|10:32 PM
|688
|0.3
|CHOPPED SWEETS
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|865
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|7:00 PM
|794
|0.2
|FIRST TAKE
|ESPN
|10:00 AM
|732
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.