It was a live college football broadcast that topped the cable ratings Monday night.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Orange Bowl game between Florida and Virginia led the night’s cable shows with a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.07 million viewers. Additionally, the network’s pre-game and post-game specials rounded out the chart’s top 3 with 1.0 and 0.9 ratings, respectively.

On USA, “WWE Monday Night Raw” rebounded from its downtick last Monday by hitting a 0.8 peak rating this week – up two-tenths from the 0.6 peak rating it scored a week ago. Elsewhere, VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop” posted the same 0.5 as its previous outing, while Bravo’s “Below Deck” ticked back up from a 0.4 to a 0.5.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, December 30, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating
ORANGE BOWL – FLORIDA/VIRGINIA ESPN 8:10 PM 6,067 1.5
COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN 8:00 PM 4,211 1.0
COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN 11:43 PM 3,002 0.9
WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 8:00 PM 2,525 0.8
WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 9:00 PM 2,464 0.8
WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 10:00 PM 2,328 0.7
COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN 7:27 PM 2,233 0.6
LOVE AND HIP HOP VH1 8:00 PM 1,221 0.5
BELOW DECK BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,721 0.5
COLL FTBL BOWL GAME ESPN 4:10 PM 2,203 0.5
SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:01 AM 1,388 0.5
LOVE IT OR LIST IT HOME 9:00 PM 1,823 0.4
LIVE PD: PD CAM SPECIALS A&E 9:00 PM 1,108 0.4
LIVE PD: PD CAM SPECIALS A&E 8:00 PM 1,051 0.3
SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:00 AM 830 0.3
FIRST 48 FL A&E 10:00 PM 906 0.3
LOVE IT OR LIST IT REPACK HOME 10:00 PM 1,316 0.3
DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 8:00 PM 948 0.3
ALASKA PD FL A&E 10:15 PM 841 0.3
COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – WESTERN KENTUCKY/WESTERN MICHIGAN ESPN 12:30 PM 1,289 0.3
60 DAYS IN FL A&E 10:45 PM 724 0.3
AMERICAS TOP DOG FL A&E 10:32 PM 688 0.3
CHOPPED SWEETS FOOD 9:00 PM 865 0.2
DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 7:00 PM 794 0.2
FIRST TAKE ESPN 10:00 AM 732 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.

Posted by:Alex Welch

Alex Welch has been writing for TV by the Numbers since January 2016. In his off time he enjoys rewatching old episodes of Game of Thrones and unironically singing along to ABBA. Every now and then, he even does them at the same time. He lives in Los Angeles.

