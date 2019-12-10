Once again, “Monday Night Football” ensured that ESPN had an easy win amongst the Monday cable ratings.

The big game of the night featured the Philadelphia Eagles facing off against the New York Giants for a 3.5 rating in adults 18-49. While this absolutely demolished the entirety of the night’s competition, it didn’t quite stand up to the 4.4 of last week’s Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks game. The next two slots also went to ESPN, as “Monday Night Kickoff” took second place as it fell from 1.9 to 1.6, and “SportsCenter 12AM” took third while dropping from 1.5 to 1.2.

Just outside the top 3, as usual, was “Monday Night RAW” on USA. The WWE series took the fourth, fifth, and sixth slots with a respective 0.7, 0.7, and 0.6, all of which fell below the 0.8 the series peaked at last week. Further down was “Below Deck” of Bravo as it held out at 0.6, and VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood,” which regained the ground it lost previously and returned to 0.6 from 0.5.

On Food Network, “Holiday Baking Championship” was steady at 0.4, while both “Robot Chicken” and “Mike Tyson Mysteries” returned to Adult Swim for a pair of 0.3’s. VH1’s “Cartel Crew” continued at 0.3, where “Love it or List it” of HGTV landed by ticking up from 0.2 to 0.3. Towards the bottom of the chart, “People Magazine Investigates” rose from 0.2 to 0.3 on Investigation Discovery, and “Dirty Mudder Truckers” returned to Discovery for a 0.2.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, December 9, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NFL REGULAR SEASON: NY GIANTS/PHILADELPHIA ESPN 8:14 PM 11,360 3.5 MONDAY NIGHT KICKOFF ESPN 8:00 PM 5,700 1.6 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 11:42 PM 3,336 1.2 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 8:00 PM 2,255 0.7 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 9:00 PM 2,201 0.7 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 10:00 PM 1,995 0.6 BELOW DECK BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,688 0.6 LOVE & HIP HOP HOLLYWOOD VH1 8:00 PM 1,381 0.6 MONDAY NIGHT COUNTDOWN ESPN 6:00 PM 1,279 0.4 HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP FOOD 9:00 PM 1,596 0.4 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 1:40 AM 870 0.3 ROBOT CHICKEN ADULT SWIM 1:40 AM 652 0.3 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 970 0.3 CARTEL CREW VH1 9:01 PM 617 0.3 MIKE TYSON MYSTERIES ADULT SWIM 1:00 AM 521 0.3 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 2,836 0.3 FIRST TAKE ESPN 10:00 AM 634 0.3 LOVE IT OR LIST IT HOME 9:00 PM 1,084 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,897 0.3 PEOPLE MAGAZINE INVESTIGATES INVESTIGATION 10:00 PM 912 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,634 0.2 DIRTY MUDDER TRUCKERS DISCOVERY 9:05 PM 654 0.2 CHRISTMAS COOKIE CHALLENGE FOOD 10:00 PM 1,095 0.2 BELOW DECK BRAVO 8:00 PM 716 0.2 HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP FOOD 8:00 PM 976 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.