To no one’s surprise, the college football national championship game easily topped the Monday cable ratings this week.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Clemson vs. LSU championship game won Monday’s cable ratings with a massive 7.5 rating among adults 18-49 and a 25 million viewer audience. In total, the network captured the cable chart’s top 8 spots with its broadcast of the game itself, as well as its additional post and pregame coverage of the broadcast.

Elsewhere, USA’s “WWE Monday Night Raw” took a small hit week-to-week, with its 3-hour broadcast hitting only a 0.7 peak rating, one-tenth lower than the 0.8 it hit last Monday. On VH1, “Love & Hip Hop” similarly slipped from a 0.7 to a 0.6 this week, while “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” (0.5) also ticked down a tenth from its season premiere’s 0.6 rating. Bravo’s “Below Deck,” however, managed to stay even with a 0.6 for the second week in a row.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, January 13, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating
CFP CHAMPIONSHIP – CLEMSON/LSU ESPN 8:19 PM 25,004 7.5
CFP CHAMPIONSHIP SUST ESPN 12:06 AM 17,677 5.5
COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN 7:58 PM 16,488 4.5
COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN 12:19 AM 9,283 3.0
COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN 7:33 PM 6,283 1.9
SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:42 AM 3,617 1.3
SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:46 AM 1,741 0.7
CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVE ESPN 5:57 PM 2,086 0.7
WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 8:00 PM 2,218 0.7
WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 9:00 PM 2,059 0.6
BELOW DECK BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,709 0.6
LOVE AND HIP HOP VH1 8:00 PM 1,269 0.6
WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 10:00 PM 1,814 0.6
LOVE & HIP HOP MIAMI VH1 9:01 PM 1,091 0.5
PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:00 PM 1,010 0.3
THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,269 0.3
SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 2,784 0.2
LOVE IT OR LIST IT HOME 9:00 PM 1,253 0.2
TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 2,598 0.2
BELOW DECK BRAVO 8:00 PM 620 0.2
COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO ESPN2 8:00 PM 833 0.2
KIDS BAKING CHAMP FOOD 9:00 PM 1,049 0.2
BOTCHED E! 9:00 PM 707 0.2
LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL A&E 8:30 PM 737 0.2
THE STORY FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 2,198 0.2

