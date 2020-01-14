To no one’s surprise, the college football national championship game easily topped the Monday cable ratings this week.
ESPN’s broadcast of the Clemson vs. LSU championship game won Monday’s cable ratings with a massive 7.5 rating among adults 18-49 and a 25 million viewer audience. In total, the network captured the cable chart’s top 8 spots with its broadcast of the game itself, as well as its additional post and pregame coverage of the broadcast.
Elsewhere, USA’s “WWE Monday Night Raw” took a small hit week-to-week, with its 3-hour broadcast hitting only a 0.7 peak rating, one-tenth lower than the 0.8 it hit last Monday. On VH1, “Love & Hip Hop” similarly slipped from a 0.7 to a 0.6 this week, while “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” (0.5) also ticked down a tenth from its season premiere’s 0.6 rating. Bravo’s “Below Deck,” however, managed to stay even with a 0.6 for the second week in a row.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, January 13, 2020
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|CFP CHAMPIONSHIP – CLEMSON/LSU
|ESPN
|8:19 PM
|25,004
|7.5
|CFP CHAMPIONSHIP SUST
|ESPN
|12:06 AM
|17,677
|5.5
|COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO
|ESPN
|7:58 PM
|16,488
|4.5
|COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO
|ESPN
|12:19 AM
|9,283
|3.0
|COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO
|ESPN
|7:33 PM
|6,283
|1.9
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|12:42 AM
|3,617
|1.3
|SPORTSCENTER 1AM
|ESPN
|1:46 AM
|1,741
|0.7
|CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVE
|ESPN
|5:57 PM
|2,086
|0.7
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|8:00 PM
|2,218
|0.7
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|9:00 PM
|2,059
|0.6
|BELOW DECK
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,709
|0.6
|LOVE AND HIP HOP
|VH1
|8:00 PM
|1,269
|0.6
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|10:00 PM
|1,814
|0.6
|LOVE & HIP HOP MIAMI
|VH1
|9:01 PM
|1,091
|0.5
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:00 PM
|1,010
|0.3
|THE FIVE
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|3,269
|0.3
|SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER
|FOX NEWS
|6:00 PM
|2,784
|0.2
|LOVE IT OR LIST IT
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,253
|0.2
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|2,598
|0.2
|BELOW DECK
|BRAVO
|8:00 PM
|620
|0.2
|COLL FTBL BOWL STUDIO
|ESPN2
|8:00 PM
|833
|0.2
|KIDS BAKING CHAMP
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|1,049
|0.2
|BOTCHED
|E!
|9:00 PM
|707
|0.2
|LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL
|A&E
|8:30 PM
|737
|0.2
|THE STORY
|FOX NEWS
|7:00 PM
|2,198
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.