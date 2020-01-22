Without the college football national championship to compete with this week, “WWE Raw” returned to the top of the Monday cable ratings.
The weekly 3-hour USA broadcast topped Monday’s cable chart with a pair of 0.9 ratings in the adults 18-49 demo – putting “Raw” up two-tenths from the 0.7 peak rating that its broadcast scored last week. Elsewhere, TNT’s broadcast of the Lakers vs. Celtics NBA game placed third in the night’s chart with a 0.8 rating and 2.02 million viewers.
On VH1, both “Love & Hip Hop” (0.6) and “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” (0.5) matched their ratings from a week ago. Bravo’s “Below Deck” similarly held steady with the same 0.6 rating as its previous episode.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, January 20, 2020
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|8:00 PM
|2,548
|0.9
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|9:00 PM
|2,492
|0.9
|NBA BASKETBALL – LAKERS/CELTICS
|TNT
|7:39 PM
|2,015
|0.8
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|10:00 PM
|2,101
|0.7
|LOVE AND HIP HOP
|VH1
|8:00 PM
|1,280
|0.6
|BELOW DECK
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,724
|0.6
|LOVE & HIP HOP MIAMI
|VH1
|9:01 PM
|1,062
|0.5
|NBA BASKETBALL – WARRIORS/BLAZERS
|TNT
|10:12 PM
|1,207
|0.5
|AARON HERNANDEZ: AN ID MU
|INVESTIGATION
|9:00 PM
|1,319
|0.4
|STREET OUTLAWS: FASTEST
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|1,057
|0.4
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|3,809
|0.3
|LIVE RESCUE: 31 LIVE RESCUE
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,070
|0.3
|LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL
|A&E
|8:30 PM
|959
|0.3
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,543
|0.3
|KIDS BAKING CHAMP
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|1,136
|0.3
|HOME TOWN
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,917
|0.3
|NBA BASKETBALL
|TNT
|5:11 PM
|651
|0.3
|THE FIVE
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|3,255
|0.3
|HOME TOWN REPACK
|HOME
|8:00 PM
|1,699
|0.3
|INSIDE THE NBA
|TNT
|12:54 AM
|540
|0.3
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|835
|0.2
|BRAIN GAMES
|NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC
|8:00 PM
|714
|0.2
|LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|787
|0.2
|PAW PATROL
|NICKELODEON
|10:00 AM
|1,344
|0.2
|THE INGRAHAM ANGLE
|FOX NEWS
|10:00 PM
|3,245
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.