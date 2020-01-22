Without the college football national championship to compete with this week, “WWE Raw” returned to the top of the Monday cable ratings.

The weekly 3-hour USA broadcast topped Monday’s cable chart with a pair of 0.9 ratings in the adults 18-49 demo – putting “Raw” up two-tenths from the 0.7 peak rating that its broadcast scored last week. Elsewhere, TNT’s broadcast of the Lakers vs. Celtics NBA game placed third in the night’s chart with a 0.8 rating and 2.02 million viewers.

On VH1, both “Love & Hip Hop” (0.6) and “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” (0.5) matched their ratings from a week ago. Bravo’s “Below Deck” similarly held steady with the same 0.6 rating as its previous episode.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, January 20, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating
WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 8:00 PM 2,548 0.9
WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 9:00 PM 2,492 0.9
NBA BASKETBALL – LAKERS/CELTICS TNT 7:39 PM 2,015 0.8
WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 10:00 PM 2,101 0.7
LOVE AND HIP HOP VH1 8:00 PM 1,280 0.6
BELOW DECK BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,724 0.6
LOVE & HIP HOP MIAMI VH1 9:01 PM 1,062 0.5
NBA BASKETBALL – WARRIORS/BLAZERS TNT 10:12 PM 1,207 0.5
AARON HERNANDEZ: AN ID MU INVESTIGATION 9:00 PM 1,319 0.4
STREET OUTLAWS: FASTEST DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,057 0.4
HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,809 0.3
LIVE RESCUE: 31 LIVE RESCUE A&E 9:00 PM 1,070 0.3
LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL A&E 8:30 PM 959 0.3
TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,543 0.3
KIDS BAKING CHAMP FOOD 9:00 PM 1,136 0.3
HOME TOWN HOME 9:00 PM 1,917 0.3
NBA BASKETBALL TNT 5:11 PM 651 0.3
THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,255 0.3
HOME TOWN REPACK HOME 8:00 PM 1,699 0.3
INSIDE THE NBA TNT 12:54 AM 540 0.3
PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 835 0.2
BRAIN GAMES NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC 8:00 PM 714 0.2
LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL A&E 8:00 PM 787 0.2
PAW PATROL NICKELODEON 10:00 AM 1,344 0.2
THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,245 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.

Posted by:Alex Welch

Alex Welch has been writing for TV by the Numbers since January 2016. In his off time he enjoys rewatching old episodes of Game of Thrones and unironically singing along to ABBA. Every now and then, he even does them at the same time. He lives in Los Angeles.

blog comments powered by Disqus