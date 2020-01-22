Without the college football national championship to compete with this week, “WWE Raw” returned to the top of the Monday cable ratings.

The weekly 3-hour USA broadcast topped Monday’s cable chart with a pair of 0.9 ratings in the adults 18-49 demo – putting “Raw” up two-tenths from the 0.7 peak rating that its broadcast scored last week. Elsewhere, TNT’s broadcast of the Lakers vs. Celtics NBA game placed third in the night’s chart with a 0.8 rating and 2.02 million viewers.

On VH1, both “Love & Hip Hop” (0.6) and “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” (0.5) matched their ratings from a week ago. Bravo’s “Below Deck” similarly held steady with the same 0.6 rating as its previous episode.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, January 20, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 8:00 PM 2,548 0.9 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 9:00 PM 2,492 0.9 NBA BASKETBALL – LAKERS/CELTICS TNT 7:39 PM 2,015 0.8 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 10:00 PM 2,101 0.7 LOVE AND HIP HOP VH1 8:00 PM 1,280 0.6 BELOW DECK BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,724 0.6 LOVE & HIP HOP MIAMI VH1 9:01 PM 1,062 0.5 NBA BASKETBALL – WARRIORS/BLAZERS TNT 10:12 PM 1,207 0.5 AARON HERNANDEZ: AN ID MU INVESTIGATION 9:00 PM 1,319 0.4 STREET OUTLAWS: FASTEST DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,057 0.4 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,809 0.3 LIVE RESCUE: 31 LIVE RESCUE A&E 9:00 PM 1,070 0.3 LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL A&E 8:30 PM 959 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,543 0.3 KIDS BAKING CHAMP FOOD 9:00 PM 1,136 0.3 HOME TOWN HOME 9:00 PM 1,917 0.3 NBA BASKETBALL TNT 5:11 PM 651 0.3 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,255 0.3 HOME TOWN REPACK HOME 8:00 PM 1,699 0.3 INSIDE THE NBA TNT 12:54 AM 540 0.3 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 835 0.2 BRAIN GAMES NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC 8:00 PM 714 0.2 LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL A&E 8:00 PM 787 0.2 PAW PATROL NICKELODEON 10:00 AM 1,344 0.2 THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,245 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.