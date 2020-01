“WWE Monday Night Raw” kept a steady hold over the Monday cable ratings this week.

The weekly USA broadcast once again topped every other Monday cable show in the adults 18-49 demo, thanks to a pair of 0.8 peak ratings across its 3-hour run time. However, despite its demo victory this week, “Raw” did fall one-tenth short of the 0.9 peak ratings that its Monday broadcast scored last week.

Elsewhere, it was a fairly steady night for several of the night’s other cable shows. On VH1, both “Love & Hip Hop” (0.6) and “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” (0.5) posted the same ratings as their last outings, and Bravo’s “Below Deck” (0.6) similarly held steady week-to-week.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, January 27, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 8:00 PM 2,541 0.8 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 9:00 PM 2,441 0.8 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 10:00 PM 2,224 0.7 LOVE AND HIP HOP VH1 8:00 PM 1,322 0.6 BELOW DECK BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,735 0.6 LOVE & HIP HOP MIAMI VH1 9:01 PM 1,089 0.5 CLASSICS NBA ESPN 9:02 PM 1,086 0.5 STREET OUTLAWS: FASTEST DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,184 0.5 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 4,047 0.4 SPORTSCENTER LATE ESPN 11:00 PM 876 0.4 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 4,365 0.3 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 978 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 4,414 0.3 THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,843 0.3 HOME TOWN HOME 9:00 PM 2,072 0.3 SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 3,687 0.3 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN – NORTH CAROLINA/NC STATE ESPN 7:00 PM 1,005 0.3 SPORTSCENTER EARLY ESPN 6:00 PM 772 0.3 THE STORY FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 3,031 0.3 STREET OUTLAWS SPC DISCOVERY 10:31 PM 643 0.3 LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL A&E 8:30 PM 951 0.3 KIDS BAKING CHAMP FOOD 9:00 PM 1,189 0.3 LIVE RESCUE: 32 LIVE RESCUE A&E 9:00 PM 929 0.3 LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL A&E 8:00 PM 876 0.3 SENATE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL FOX NEWS 2:00 PM 3,545 0.3

Source: The Nielsen Company.