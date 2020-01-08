Without any major college football games to compete with, “WWE Monday Night Raw” reclaimed the top spots in the Monday cable ratings this week.

The weekly 3-hour USA broadcast topped Monday’s cable ratings by hitting a 0.8 peak rating in the adults 18-49 demo, matching its peak rating from a week ago. The 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. hours of the “Raw” broadcast claimed the chart’s second and third-place spots as well, with 0.8 and 0.7 ratings.

VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop” followed closely behind with a 0.7 of its own, up two-tenths from its 0.5 rating last Monday. The season premiere of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” scored just a little lower, with a 0.6 rating and a 1.41 million viewer audience. Meanwhile, Bravo’s “Below Deck” managed to tick up yet again, from its previous 0.5 to a 0.6.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, January 6, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 8:00 PM 2,550 0.8 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 9:00 PM 2,409 0.8 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 10:00 PM 2,195 0.7 LOVE AND HIP HOP VH1 8:00 PM 1,425 0.7 LOVE & HIP HOP MIAMI VH1 9:01 PM 1,410 0.6 BELOW DECK BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,582 0.6 COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – LOUISIANA/MIAMI ESPN 7:29 PM 1,446 0.4 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,728 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 4,137 0.3 DIRTY MUDDER TRUCKERS DISCOVERY 10:02 PM 784 0.3 LOVE IT OR LIST IT HOME 9:00 PM 1,399 0.3 WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE BRAVO 10:00 PM 889 0.3 SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 2,953 0.3 DIESEL BROTHERS DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 714 0.3 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 973 0.3 KIDS BAKING CHAMP FOOD 9:00 PM 1,143 0.3 THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,196 0.3 LIVE RESCUE: 29 LIVE RESCUE A&E 9:00 PM 1,099 0.3 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 2,795 0.3 SPORTSCENTER LATE ESPN 10:44 PM 706 0.3 THE STORY FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 2,572 0.2 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,297 0.2 LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL A&E 8:30 PM 948 0.2 DAILY SHOW COMEDY 11:00 PM 683 0.2 LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL A&E 8:00 PM 866 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.