Without any major college football games to compete with, “WWE Monday Night Raw” reclaimed the top spots in the Monday cable ratings this week.
The weekly 3-hour USA broadcast topped Monday’s cable ratings by hitting a 0.8 peak rating in the adults 18-49 demo, matching its peak rating from a week ago. The 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. hours of the “Raw” broadcast claimed the chart’s second and third-place spots as well, with 0.8 and 0.7 ratings.
VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop” followed closely behind with a 0.7 of its own, up two-tenths from its 0.5 rating last Monday. The season premiere of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” scored just a little lower, with a 0.6 rating and a 1.41 million viewer audience. Meanwhile, Bravo’s “Below Deck” managed to tick up yet again, from its previous 0.5 to a 0.6.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, January 6, 2020
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|8:00 PM
|2,550
|0.8
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|9:00 PM
|2,409
|0.8
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|10:00 PM
|2,195
|0.7
|LOVE AND HIP HOP
|VH1
|8:00 PM
|1,425
|0.7
|LOVE & HIP HOP MIAMI
|VH1
|9:01 PM
|1,410
|0.6
|BELOW DECK
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,582
|0.6
|COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – LOUISIANA/MIAMI
|ESPN
|7:29 PM
|1,446
|0.4
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,728
|0.3
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|4,137
|0.3
|DIRTY MUDDER TRUCKERS
|DISCOVERY
|10:02 PM
|784
|0.3
|LOVE IT OR LIST IT
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,399
|0.3
|WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
|BRAVO
|10:00 PM
|889
|0.3
|SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER
|FOX NEWS
|6:00 PM
|2,953
|0.3
|DIESEL BROTHERS
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|714
|0.3
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|973
|0.3
|KIDS BAKING CHAMP
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|1,143
|0.3
|THE INGRAHAM ANGLE
|FOX NEWS
|10:00 PM
|3,196
|0.3
|LIVE RESCUE: 29 LIVE RESCUE
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,099
|0.3
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|2,795
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER LATE
|ESPN
|10:44 PM
|706
|0.3
|THE STORY
|FOX NEWS
|7:00 PM
|2,572
|0.2
|THE FIVE
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|3,297
|0.2
|LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL
|A&E
|8:30 PM
|948
|0.2
|DAILY SHOW
|COMEDY
|11:00 PM
|683
|0.2
|LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|866
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.