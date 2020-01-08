Without any major college football games to compete with, “WWE Monday Night Raw” reclaimed the top spots in the Monday cable ratings this week.

The weekly 3-hour USA broadcast topped Monday’s cable ratings by hitting a 0.8 peak rating in the adults 18-49 demo, matching its peak rating from a week ago. The 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. hours of the “Raw” broadcast claimed the chart’s second and third-place spots as well, with 0.8 and 0.7 ratings.

VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop” followed closely behind with a 0.7 of its own, up two-tenths from its 0.5 rating last Monday. The season premiere of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” scored just a little lower, with a 0.6 rating and a 1.41 million viewer audience. Meanwhile, Bravo’s “Below Deck” managed to tick up yet again, from its previous 0.5 to a 0.6.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, January 6, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating
WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 8:00 PM 2,550 0.8
WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 9:00 PM 2,409 0.8
WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 10:00 PM 2,195 0.7
LOVE AND HIP HOP VH1 8:00 PM 1,425 0.7
LOVE & HIP HOP MIAMI VH1 9:01 PM 1,410 0.6
BELOW DECK BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,582 0.6
COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – LOUISIANA/MIAMI ESPN 7:29 PM 1,446 0.4
TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,728 0.3
HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 4,137 0.3
DIRTY MUDDER TRUCKERS DISCOVERY 10:02 PM 784 0.3
LOVE IT OR LIST IT HOME 9:00 PM 1,399 0.3
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE BRAVO 10:00 PM 889 0.3
SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 2,953 0.3
DIESEL BROTHERS DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 714 0.3
PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 973 0.3
KIDS BAKING CHAMP FOOD 9:00 PM 1,143 0.3
THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,196 0.3
LIVE RESCUE: 29 LIVE RESCUE A&E 9:00 PM 1,099 0.3
RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 2,795 0.3
SPORTSCENTER LATE ESPN 10:44 PM 706 0.3
THE STORY FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 2,572 0.2
THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,297 0.2
LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL A&E 8:30 PM 948 0.2
DAILY SHOW COMEDY 11:00 PM 683 0.2
LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL A&E 8:00 PM 866 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.

Posted by:Alex Welch

Alex Welch has been writing for TV by the Numbers since January 2016. In his off time he enjoys rewatching old episodes of Game of Thrones and unironically singing along to ABBA. Every now and then, he even does them at the same time. He lives in Los Angeles.

blog comments powered by Disqus