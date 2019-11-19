This week, the NFL continued to run roughshod across the Monday cable ratings.
The Kansas City Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers on ESPN for a 4.0 rating in adults 18-49, taking home more than double the score of the second place entry. Despite the game’s strength, however, it was still significantly weaker than when the Seattle Seahawks duked it out with the San Francisco 49ers last week at 5.1. ESPN kept its hold on the chart’s next two slots, as well, with “Monday Night Kickoff” in second falling from 2.4 to 1.8 and “SportsCenter 12AM” remaining steady at 1.4 in third.
Beyond the top 3, it was, as usual, “Monday Night RAW” on USA in the chart’s fourth slot, although this week the show crumbled from what seemed a perpetual 0.8 down to 0.7. Below it was VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood,” which maintained its gains at 0.6, and “Below Deck” on Bravo, which recouped previous losses and swelled from 0.5 to 0.6.
The top 0.3 of the night came from “Holiday Baking Championship” on Food Network, where it fell one-tenth of point week-to-week. Other recurring 0.3’s came from “Street Outlaws” and “Street Outlaws: Memphis” on Discovery, along with “Cartel Crew” on VH1. “People Magazine Investigates” on Investigation Discovery bounced back from 0.2 to 0.3, meanwhile, and “Love It or List It” on HGTV posted a 0.2.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, November 18, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|NFL REGULAR SEASON: KANSAS CITY/LA CHARGERS
|ESPN
|8:14 PM
|12,567
|4.0
|MONDAY NIGHT KICKOFF
|ESPN
|7:59 PM
|6,377
|1.8
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|11:43 PM
|3,515
|1.4
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|9:00 PM
|2,211
|0.7
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|8:00 PM
|2,245
|0.7
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|10:00 PM
|1,925
|0.6
|LOVE & HIP HOP HOLLYWOOD
|VH1
|8:00 PM
|1,278
|0.6
|BELOW DECK
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,546
|0.6
|MONDAY NIGHT COUNTDOWN
|ESPN
|6:00 PM
|1,400
|0.5
|HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|1,309
|0.3
|STREET OUTLAWS: NO PREP
|DISCOVERY
|9:01 PM
|895
|0.3
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|3,393
|0.3
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|1,008
|0.3
|CARTEL CREW
|VH1
|9:01 PM
|732
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|1:30 AM
|826
|0.3
|FIRST TAKE
|ESPN
|10:00 AM
|701
|0.3
|PEOPLE MAG INVESTIGATES
|INVESTIGATION
|10:00 PM
|962
|0.3
|STREET OUTLAWS: MEMPHIS
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|758
|0.3
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,189
|0.3
|FIVE, THE
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|3,194
|0.2
|LOVE IT OR LIST IT
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,102
|0.2
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|3,327
|0.2
|HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPION
|HOME
|8:00 PM
|929
|0.2
|AROUND THE HORN
|ESPN
|5:00 PM
|617
|0.2
|LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|795
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.