This week, the NFL continued to run roughshod across the Monday cable ratings.

The Kansas City Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers on ESPN for a 4.0 rating in adults 18-49, taking home more than double the score of the second place entry. Despite the game’s strength, however, it was still significantly weaker than when the Seattle Seahawks duked it out with the San Francisco 49ers last week at 5.1. ESPN kept its hold on the chart’s next two slots, as well, with “Monday Night Kickoff” in second falling from 2.4 to 1.8 and “SportsCenter 12AM” remaining steady at 1.4 in third.

Beyond the top 3, it was, as usual, “Monday Night RAW” on USA in the chart’s fourth slot, although this week the show crumbled from what seemed a perpetual 0.8 down to 0.7. Below it was VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood,” which maintained its gains at 0.6, and “Below Deck” on Bravo, which recouped previous losses and swelled from 0.5 to 0.6.

The top 0.3 of the night came from “Holiday Baking Championship” on Food Network, where it fell one-tenth of point week-to-week. Other recurring 0.3’s came from “Street Outlaws” and “Street Outlaws: Memphis” on Discovery, along with “Cartel Crew” on VH1. “People Magazine Investigates” on Investigation Discovery bounced back from 0.2 to 0.3, meanwhile, and “Love It or List It” on HGTV posted a 0.2.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, November 18, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NFL REGULAR SEASON: KANSAS CITY/LA CHARGERS ESPN 8:14 PM 12,567 4.0 MONDAY NIGHT KICKOFF ESPN 7:59 PM 6,377 1.8 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 11:43 PM 3,515 1.4 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 9:00 PM 2,211 0.7 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 8:00 PM 2,245 0.7 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 10:00 PM 1,925 0.6 LOVE & HIP HOP HOLLYWOOD VH1 8:00 PM 1,278 0.6 BELOW DECK BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,546 0.6 MONDAY NIGHT COUNTDOWN ESPN 6:00 PM 1,400 0.5 HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP FOOD 9:00 PM 1,309 0.3 STREET OUTLAWS: NO PREP DISCOVERY 9:01 PM 895 0.3 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 3,393 0.3 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 1,008 0.3 CARTEL CREW VH1 9:01 PM 732 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 1:30 AM 826 0.3 FIRST TAKE ESPN 10:00 AM 701 0.3 PEOPLE MAG INVESTIGATES INVESTIGATION 10:00 PM 962 0.3 STREET OUTLAWS: MEMPHIS DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 758 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,189 0.3 FIVE, THE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,194 0.2 LOVE IT OR LIST IT HOME 9:00 PM 1,102 0.2 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,327 0.2 HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPION HOME 8:00 PM 929 0.2 AROUND THE HORN ESPN 5:00 PM 617 0.2 LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL A&E 8:00 PM 795 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.