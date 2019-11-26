This week, the NFL continued its reliable hold on the top of the Monday cable ratings.

The big game of the night featured a face-off between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Rams. Its broadcast on ESPN drew a 3.5 rating in adults 18-49, far outpacing the night’s other programming but falling behind the 4.0 of last week’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. ESPN also continued to hold the next two slots, as well, with “Monday Night Kickoff” declining from 1.8 to 1.6, and “SportsCenter 12AM” downgrading from 1.4 to 1.1.

Beyond the ESPN blockade of the top of the chart, “Monday Night RAW” brought USA and the WWE to its usual position in fourth place, but recovered from last week’s losses and returned to 0.8 from 0.7. Beneath it, “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” remained at 0.6, but Bravo’s “Below Deck” collapsed from 0.6 to 0.5.

The night’s sole 0.4’s came from “Holiday Baking Championship” on Food Network and “Street Outlaws” on Discovery, the former of which held while the latter of which ticked up from 0.3. “Cartel Crew” on VH1 continued to stagnate at 0.3, even as “Live PD: Police Patrol” on A&E and “Christmas Cookie Challenge” on Food Network posted recurring 0.2’s. Just below them, “Love It or List It” on HGTV was another continual 0.2.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, November 25, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NFL REGULAR SEASON: BALTIMORE/LA RAMS ESPN 8:13 PM 10,925 3.5 MONDAY NIGHT KICKOFF ESPN 8:00 PM 5,680 1.6 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 11:14 PM 2,810 1.1 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 8:00 PM 2,241 0.8 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 9:00 PM 2,190 0.7 WWE ENTERTAINMENT USA 10:00 PM 1,896 0.6 LOVE & HIP HOP HOLLYWOOD VH1 8:00 PM 1,287 0.6 MONDAY NIGHT COUNTDOWN ESPN 6:00 PM 1,422 0.5 BELOW DECK BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,492 0.5 HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP FOOD 9:00 PM 1,356 0.4 STREET OUTLAWS: NO PREP DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,015 0.4 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 1,007 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 1:30 AM 753 0.3 HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP FOOD 8:00 PM 912 0.3 CARTEL CREW VH1 9:01 PM 562 0.3 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 3,072 0.3 HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: A CHRISTMAS DUET HALLMARK 8:00 PM 1,666 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,146 0.2 AROUND THE HORN ESPN 5:00 PM 642 0.2 LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL A&E 8:30 PM 808 0.2 CHRISTMAS COOKIE CHALLENGE FOOD 10:00 PM 1,005 0.2 LOVE IT OR LIST IT HOME 9:00 PM 1,029 0.2 FIRST TAKE ESPN 10:00 PM 553 0.2 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 1,005 0.2 SPORTSCENTER AFT ESPN 4:00 PM 527 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.