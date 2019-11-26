This week, the NFL continued its reliable hold on the top of the Monday cable ratings.
The big game of the night featured a face-off between the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Rams. Its broadcast on ESPN drew a 3.5 rating in adults 18-49, far outpacing the night’s other programming but falling behind the 4.0 of last week’s Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. ESPN also continued to hold the next two slots, as well, with “Monday Night Kickoff” declining from 1.8 to 1.6, and “SportsCenter 12AM” downgrading from 1.4 to 1.1.
Beyond the ESPN blockade of the top of the chart, “Monday Night RAW” brought USA and the WWE to its usual position in fourth place, but recovered from last week’s losses and returned to 0.8 from 0.7. Beneath it, “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” remained at 0.6, but Bravo’s “Below Deck” collapsed from 0.6 to 0.5.
The night’s sole 0.4’s came from “Holiday Baking Championship” on Food Network and “Street Outlaws” on Discovery, the former of which held while the latter of which ticked up from 0.3. “Cartel Crew” on VH1 continued to stagnate at 0.3, even as “Live PD: Police Patrol” on A&E and “Christmas Cookie Challenge” on Food Network posted recurring 0.2’s. Just below them, “Love It or List It” on HGTV was another continual 0.2.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Monday, November 25, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|NFL REGULAR SEASON: BALTIMORE/LA RAMS
|ESPN
|8:13 PM
|10,925
|3.5
|MONDAY NIGHT KICKOFF
|ESPN
|8:00 PM
|5,680
|1.6
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|11:14 PM
|2,810
|1.1
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|8:00 PM
|2,241
|0.8
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|9:00 PM
|2,190
|0.7
|WWE ENTERTAINMENT
|USA
|10:00 PM
|1,896
|0.6
|LOVE & HIP HOP HOLLYWOOD
|VH1
|8:00 PM
|1,287
|0.6
|MONDAY NIGHT COUNTDOWN
|ESPN
|6:00 PM
|1,422
|0.5
|BELOW DECK
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,492
|0.5
|HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|1,356
|0.4
|STREET OUTLAWS: NO PREP
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|1,015
|0.4
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|1,007
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|1:30 AM
|753
|0.3
|HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP
|FOOD
|8:00 PM
|912
|0.3
|CARTEL CREW
|VH1
|9:01 PM
|562
|0.3
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|3,072
|0.3
|HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: A CHRISTMAS DUET
|HALLMARK
|8:00 PM
|1,666
|0.3
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,146
|0.2
|AROUND THE HORN
|ESPN
|5:00 PM
|642
|0.2
|LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL
|A&E
|8:30 PM
|808
|0.2
|CHRISTMAS COOKIE CHALLENGE
|FOOD
|10:00 PM
|1,005
|0.2
|LOVE IT OR LIST IT
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,029
|0.2
|FIRST TAKE
|ESPN
|10:00 PM
|553
|0.2
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|1,005
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER AFT
|ESPN
|4:00 PM
|527
|0.2
