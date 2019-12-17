ESPN maintained its dominance over the Saturday cable ratings, but it wasn’t a sports game that gave it the night’s top spot this past weekend.
The network’s broadcast of this year’s Heisman trophy presentation topped Saturday’s cable chart with a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 2.54 million viewers. While that was enough to make it the day’s cable ratings winner, it is down from the 0.9 rating and 2.93 million viewer audience that ESPN’s coverage of the 2018 Heisman presentation scored.
Elsewhere, A&E’s “Live PD” placed second in the chart with a 0.6, back up one-tenth from the 0.5 it posted the previous Saturday. ESPN’s broadcast of the Top Rank Boxing match between Terence Crawford and Egidijus Kavaliauskas rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.4 and 1.35 million viewers.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Saturday, December 14, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|HEISMAN TROPHY
|ESPN
|8:00 PM
|2,542
|0.6
|LIVE PD: 260 LIVE PD
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|2,061
|0.6
|TOP RANK BOXING – CRAWFORD/KAVALIAUSKAS
|ESPN
|9:05 PM
|1,350
|0.4
|NCAA FOOTBALL – ILLINOIS ST/NORTH DAKOTA ST
|ESPN
|12:00 PM
|1,738
|0.4
|HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: HOLIDAY DATE
|HALLMARK
|8:00 PM
|2,896
|0.4
|UFC PPV PRELIMS: UFC 245 – USMAN/COVINGTON
|ESPN2
|8:00 PM
|865
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER LATE
|ESPN
|11:58 PM
|738
|0.3
|COLLEGE GAMEDAY
|ESPN
|9:00 AM
|1,002
|0.3
|PRESIDENTS CUP: 2019 PRESIDENTS CUP
|GOLF
|6:00 PM
|1,705
|0.3
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN
|ESPN
|5:15 PM
|1,151
|0.3
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN – MEMPHIS/TENNESSEE
|ESPN
|3:08 PM
|950
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER PRIME
|ESPN
|7:02 PM
|984
|0.3
|THE KITCHEN AT FN
|FOOD
|11:00 AM
|1,358
|0.2
|MY HERO ACADEMIA
|ADULT SWIM
|11:00 PM
|505
|0.2
|STEVEN UNIVERSE FUTURE
|CARTOON
|8:15 PM
|709
|0.2
|DR. STONE
|ADULT SWIM
|12:00 AM
|443
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|8:00 AM
|517
|0.2
|FOOD WARS
|ADULT SWIM
|1:00 AM
|392
|0.2
|ONE-PUNCH MAN
|ADULT SWIM
|11:30 PM
|456
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER 1AM
|ESPN
|1:00 AM
|493
|0.2
|PIONEER WOMAN
|FOOD
|10:00 AM
|1,122
|0.2
|STEVEN UNIVERSE FUTURE
|CARTOON
|8:00 PM
|710
|0.2
|FIRE FORCE
|ADULT SWIM
|12:30 AM
|392
|0.2
|MOVIE- ACQUIRED PREM
|LIFETIME
|6:00 PM
|1,076
|0.2
|TRISHAS SOUTHERN KITCHEN
|FOOD
|12:00 PM
|1,079
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.