ESPN maintained its dominance over the Saturday cable ratings, but it wasn’t a sports game that gave it the night’s top spot this past weekend.

The network’s broadcast of this year’s Heisman trophy presentation topped Saturday’s cable chart with a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 2.54 million viewers. While that was enough to make it the day’s cable ratings winner, it is down from the 0.9 rating and 2.93 million viewer audience that ESPN’s coverage of the 2018 Heisman presentation scored.

Elsewhere, A&E’s “Live PD” placed second in the chart with a 0.6, back up one-tenth from the 0.5 it posted the previous Saturday. ESPN’s broadcast of the Top Rank Boxing match between Terence Crawford and Egidijus Kavaliauskas rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.4 and 1.35 million viewers.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Saturday, December 14, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating HEISMAN TROPHY ESPN 8:00 PM 2,542 0.6 LIVE PD: 260 LIVE PD A&E 9:00 PM 2,061 0.6 TOP RANK BOXING – CRAWFORD/KAVALIAUSKAS ESPN 9:05 PM 1,350 0.4 NCAA FOOTBALL – ILLINOIS ST/NORTH DAKOTA ST ESPN 12:00 PM 1,738 0.4 HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: HOLIDAY DATE HALLMARK 8:00 PM 2,896 0.4 UFC PPV PRELIMS: UFC 245 – USMAN/COVINGTON ESPN2 8:00 PM 865 0.3 SPORTSCENTER LATE ESPN 11:58 PM 738 0.3 COLLEGE GAMEDAY ESPN 9:00 AM 1,002 0.3 PRESIDENTS CUP: 2019 PRESIDENTS CUP GOLF 6:00 PM 1,705 0.3 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN ESPN 5:15 PM 1,151 0.3 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN – MEMPHIS/TENNESSEE ESPN 3:08 PM 950 0.3 SPORTSCENTER PRIME ESPN 7:02 PM 984 0.3 THE KITCHEN AT FN FOOD 11:00 AM 1,358 0.2 MY HERO ACADEMIA ADULT SWIM 11:00 PM 505 0.2 STEVEN UNIVERSE FUTURE CARTOON 8:15 PM 709 0.2 DR. STONE ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 443 0.2 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 8:00 AM 517 0.2 FOOD WARS ADULT SWIM 1:00 AM 392 0.2 ONE-PUNCH MAN ADULT SWIM 11:30 PM 456 0.2 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:00 AM 493 0.2 PIONEER WOMAN FOOD 10:00 AM 1,122 0.2 STEVEN UNIVERSE FUTURE CARTOON 8:00 PM 710 0.2 FIRE FORCE ADULT SWIM 12:30 AM 392 0.2 MOVIE- ACQUIRED PREM LIFETIME 6:00 PM 1,076 0.2 TRISHAS SOUTHERN KITCHEN FOOD 12:00 PM 1,079 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.