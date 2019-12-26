The NFL Network dominated the Saturday cable ratings this past weekend, thanks to several notable live sports games.

The network’s broadcast of the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots NFL game topped Saturday’s cable chart with a 2.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 9.6 million viewers. The night’s later game between the 49ers and the Rams secured the chart’s no. 2 spot for the NFL network as well, with a 2.4 rating and 8.5 million viewers, while the network’s broadcast of the early afternoon game between Houston and Tampa Bay landed considerably lower in the chart (1.4, 5.32 million).

The NFL Network’s grabbed several of the chart’s other spots with its additional pre-game and post-game coverage specials. Meanwhile, with the second part of its “Top 40 Moments of 2019” special, A&E’s “Live PD” raked in a 0.5 rating and 1.73 million viewers.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Saturday, December 21, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NFL FOOTBALL 2019 WK 16 BUF VS. NE NFL NETWORK 4:33 PM 9,597 2.5 NFL FOOTBALL 2019 WK 16 LAR VS. SF NFL NETWORK 8:16 PM 8,500 2.4 NFL POST-GAME NFL NETWORK 7:37 PM 7,647 2.3 NFL PRE-KICK NFL NETWORK 8:00 PM 7,036 2.1 NFL PRE-KICK NFL NETWORK 4:16 PM 6,898 1.9 NFL FOOTBALL 2019 WK 16 HOU VS. TB NFL NETWORK 1:01 PM 5,320 1.4 NFL POST-GAME NFL NETWORK 11:24 PM 2,645 0.9 LIVE PD SPECIALS: TOP 40 MOMENTS 2019 (PT2) A&E 9:00 PM 1,730 0.5 NFL PRE-KICK NFL NETWORK 12:30 PM 1,612 0.4 LIVE PD SPECIALS A&E 11:04 PM 996 0.3 HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: DOUBLE HOLIDAY HALLMARK 8:00 PM 2,536 0.3 RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER FREEFORM 4:00 PM 1,068 0.3 LIVE PD SPECIALS A&E 8:00 PM 1,189 0.3 LIVE PD SPECIALS: TOP 40 MOMENTS 2019 (PT2) A&E 1:03 AM 792 0.3 LIVE PD SPECIALS A&E 12:03 AM 776 0.3 FROSTY THE SNOWMAN FREEFORM 3:30 PM 899 0.3 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 11:00 AM 837 0.3 COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAME – APPALACHIAN STATE/UAB ESPN 9:36 PM 963 0.3 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 10:00 AM 786 0.3 LIVE PD SPECIALS A&E 3:05 AM 498 0.2 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:35 AM 690 0.2 NFL GAMEDAY KICKOFF NFL NETWORK 12:00 PM 913 0.2 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 9:00 AM 623 0.2 LIVE PD SPECIALS A&E 7:00 PM 995 0.2 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:00 AM 564 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.