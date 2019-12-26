The NFL Network dominated the Saturday cable ratings this past weekend, thanks to several notable live sports games.
The network’s broadcast of the Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots NFL game topped Saturday’s cable chart with a 2.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 9.6 million viewers. The night’s later game between the 49ers and the Rams secured the chart’s no. 2 spot for the NFL network as well, with a 2.4 rating and 8.5 million viewers, while the network’s broadcast of the early afternoon game between Houston and Tampa Bay landed considerably lower in the chart (1.4, 5.32 million).
The NFL Network’s grabbed several of the chart’s other spots with its additional pre-game and post-game coverage specials. Meanwhile, with the second part of its “Top 40 Moments of 2019” special, A&E’s “Live PD” raked in a 0.5 rating and 1.73 million viewers.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Saturday, December 21, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|NFL FOOTBALL 2019 WK 16 BUF VS. NE
|NFL NETWORK
|4:33 PM
|9,597
|2.5
|NFL FOOTBALL 2019 WK 16 LAR VS. SF
|NFL NETWORK
|8:16 PM
|8,500
|2.4
|NFL POST-GAME
|NFL NETWORK
|7:37 PM
|7,647
|2.3
|NFL PRE-KICK
|NFL NETWORK
|8:00 PM
|7,036
|2.1
|NFL PRE-KICK
|NFL NETWORK
|4:16 PM
|6,898
|1.9
|NFL FOOTBALL 2019 WK 16 HOU VS. TB
|NFL NETWORK
|1:01 PM
|5,320
|1.4
|NFL POST-GAME
|NFL NETWORK
|11:24 PM
|2,645
|0.9
|LIVE PD SPECIALS: TOP 40 MOMENTS 2019 (PT2)
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,730
|0.5
|NFL PRE-KICK
|NFL NETWORK
|12:30 PM
|1,612
|0.4
|LIVE PD SPECIALS
|A&E
|11:04 PM
|996
|0.3
|HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: DOUBLE HOLIDAY
|HALLMARK
|8:00 PM
|2,536
|0.3
|RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER
|FREEFORM
|4:00 PM
|1,068
|0.3
|LIVE PD SPECIALS
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|1,189
|0.3
|LIVE PD SPECIALS: TOP 40 MOMENTS 2019 (PT2)
|A&E
|1:03 AM
|792
|0.3
|LIVE PD SPECIALS
|A&E
|12:03 AM
|776
|0.3
|FROSTY THE SNOWMAN
|FREEFORM
|3:30 PM
|899
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|11:00 AM
|837
|0.3
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL BOWL GAME – APPALACHIAN STATE/UAB
|ESPN
|9:36 PM
|963
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|10:00 AM
|786
|0.3
|LIVE PD SPECIALS
|A&E
|3:05 AM
|498
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|12:35 AM
|690
|0.2
|NFL GAMEDAY KICKOFF
|NFL NETWORK
|12:00 PM
|913
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|9:00 AM
|623
|0.2
|LIVE PD SPECIALS
|A&E
|7:00 PM
|995
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER 1AM
|ESPN
|1:00 AM
|564
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.