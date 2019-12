It was even quieter than usual in the Saturday cable ratings this past weekend.

ESPN topped the day’s cable chart with its usual “College GameDay” sports coverage raking in a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 1.75 million viewers. A special airing of “Thor: Ragnarok” gave TBS the chart’s no. 2 spot with a 0.5 rating and a 1.47 million viewer audience.

Rounding out the chart’s top 3, A&E’s “Live PD” grabbed a 0.5, back down one-tenth from the 0.6 that it had scored the previous Saturday.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Saturday, December 7, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating COLLEGE GAMEDAY ESPN 9:00 AM 1,747 0.6 THOR 3: RAGNAROK TBS 8:00 PM 1,467 0.5 LIVE PD: 258 LIVE PD A&E 9:00 PM 1,625 0.5 UFC FIGHT NIGHT – OVEREEM/ROZENSTRUIK ESPN 9:00 PM 1,071 0.5 THE COLLECTION FROM HHOF HALLMARK 8:00 PM 2,945 0.4 THOR 3: RAGNAROK TBS 10:45 PM 974 0.4 RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER FREEFORM 6:45 PM 1,295 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 1:00 AM 691 0.3 MY HERO ACADEMIA ADULT SWIM 11:00 PM 550 0.3 HOW THE GRINCH STOLE XMAS TNT 7:30 PM 1,041 0.3 FROSTY THE SNOWMAN FREEFORM 6:15 PM 1,046 0.3 STEVEN UNIVERSE FUTURE CARTOON 8:30 PM 837 0.3 24HRS OF A CHRISTMAS STORY TNT 8:00 PM 965 0.3 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 8:00 AM 670 0.3 STEVEN UNIVERSE FUTURE CARTOON 8:45 PM 757 0.3 SPONGEBOB MUSICAL LIVE: SB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE! NICKELODEON 7:00 PM 1,058 0.2 PREMIER LEAGUE – MANCHESTER UNITED/MANCHESTER CITY NBC SPORTS 12:27 PM 675 0.2 STEVEN UNIVERSE FUTURE CARTOON 8:15 PM 799 0.2 UFC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS ESPN 7:17 PM 696 0.2 SPONGEBOB NICKELODEON 11:10 AM 949 0.2 SPONGEBOB MUSICAL LIVE NICK-AT-NITE 9:00 PM 826 0.2 STEVEN UNIVERSE FUTURE CARTOON 8:00 PM 807 0.2 LIGA MX SAT: SF – NECAXA / MONTERREY TUDN 9:00 PM 542 0.2 ONE-PUNCH MAN ADULT SWIM 11:30 PM 453 0.2 CHRISTMAS COOKIE CHALLENGE FOOD 10:00 PM 1,011 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.