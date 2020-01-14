Unlike the previous several weeks, there weren’t any major live sports broadcasts on to dominate the Saturday cable ratings from this past weekend. As a result of the night’s quieter-than-usual lineup, it ended up being “Live PD” that rose to the top of the Saturday cable chart.
The A&E series topped the rest of its cable competition with a 0.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demo – matching its rating from the previous Saturday – and a 1.62 million viewer audience. HBO’s premiere broadcast of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” placed second in the chart with a 0.4 rating and 1.23 million viewers – making it one of HBO’s highest-rated movie premieres in recent months.
ESPN claimed the chart’s following two spots with a postseason edition of “NFL Countdown” (0.3, 968,000) and its broadcast of the college basketball game between Alabama and Kentucky (0.3, 1.12 million).
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Saturday, January 11, 2020
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|LIVE PD: 265 LIVE PD
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,617
|0.5
|JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM
|HBO
|8:00 PM
|1,233
|0.4
|NFL COUNTDOWN: POSTSEASON
|ESPN
|10:00 AM
|968
|0.3
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN – ALABAMA/KENTUCKY
|ESPN
|12:00 PM
|1,123
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER 1AM
|ESPN
|1:10 AM
|552
|0.2
|HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: LOVE IN WINTERLAND
|HALLMARK
|9:00 PM
|2,294
|0.2
|THE KITCHEN AT FN
|FOOD
|11:00 AM
|1,362
|0.2
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN – LOUISVILLE/NOTRE DAME
|ESPN
|2:03 PM
|823
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|3:00 PM
|891
|0.2
|HENRY DANGER
|NICKELODEON
|8:00 PM
|954
|0.2
|PREMIER LEAGUE – BURNLEY/CHELSEA
|NBC SPORTS
|9:57 AM
|588
|0.2
|PIONEER WOMAN
|FOOD
|10:00 AM
|1,202
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|9:00 AM
|580
|0.2
|ONE-PUNCH MAN
|ADULT SWIM
|12:00 AM
|418
|0.2
|MY HERO ACADEMIA
|ADULT SWIM
|11:00 PM
|483
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER MORNING
|ESPN
|2:10 AM
|442
|0.2
|NFL REWIND
|ESPN
|12:09 AM
|501
|0.2
|PREMIER LG LIVE STUDIO
|NBC SPORTS
|12:01 PM
|436
|0.2
|TRISHAS SOUTHERN KITCHEN
|FOOD
|12:00 PM
|1,181
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|7:00 PM
|809
|0.2
|DR. STONE
|ADULT SWIM
|11:30 PM
|409
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|2:00 PM
|736
|0.2
|FIRE FORCE
|ADULT SWIM
|12:30 AM
|335
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|8:00 AM
|415
|0.2
|AMERICAS NEWS HQ
|FOX NEWS
|1:00 PM
|1,304
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.