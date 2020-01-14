Unlike the previous several weeks, there weren’t any major live sports broadcasts on to dominate the Saturday cable ratings from this past weekend. As a result of the night’s quieter-than-usual lineup, it ended up being “Live PD” that rose to the top of the Saturday cable chart.

The A&E series topped the rest of its cable competition with a 0.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demo – matching its rating from the previous Saturday – and a 1.62 million viewer audience. HBO’s premiere broadcast of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” placed second in the chart with a 0.4 rating and 1.23 million viewers – making it one of HBO’s highest-rated movie premieres in recent months.

ESPN claimed the chart’s following two spots with a postseason edition of “NFL Countdown” (0.3, 968,000) and its broadcast of the college basketball game between Alabama and Kentucky (0.3, 1.12 million).

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Saturday, January 11, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating LIVE PD: 265 LIVE PD A&E 9:00 PM 1,617 0.5 JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 – PARABELLUM HBO 8:00 PM 1,233 0.4 NFL COUNTDOWN: POSTSEASON ESPN 10:00 AM 968 0.3 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN – ALABAMA/KENTUCKY ESPN 12:00 PM 1,123 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:10 AM 552 0.2 HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: LOVE IN WINTERLAND HALLMARK 9:00 PM 2,294 0.2 THE KITCHEN AT FN FOOD 11:00 AM 1,362 0.2 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN – LOUISVILLE/NOTRE DAME ESPN 2:03 PM 823 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 3:00 PM 891 0.2 HENRY DANGER NICKELODEON 8:00 PM 954 0.2 PREMIER LEAGUE – BURNLEY/CHELSEA NBC SPORTS 9:57 AM 588 0.2 PIONEER WOMAN FOOD 10:00 AM 1,202 0.2 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 9:00 AM 580 0.2 ONE-PUNCH MAN ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 418 0.2 MY HERO ACADEMIA ADULT SWIM 11:00 PM 483 0.2 SPORTSCENTER MORNING ESPN 2:10 AM 442 0.2 NFL REWIND ESPN 12:09 AM 501 0.2 PREMIER LG LIVE STUDIO NBC SPORTS 12:01 PM 436 0.2 TRISHAS SOUTHERN KITCHEN FOOD 12:00 PM 1,181 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 7:00 PM 809 0.2 DR. STONE ADULT SWIM 11:30 PM 409 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 2:00 PM 736 0.2 FIRE FORCE ADULT SWIM 12:30 AM 335 0.2 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 8:00 AM 415 0.2 AMERICAS NEWS HQ FOX NEWS 1:00 PM 1,304 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.