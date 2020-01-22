It was another fairly quiet edition of the Saturday cable ratings.
ESPN’s preliminary UFC Fight Night coverage scored the night’s top spot with a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demo. The sports network scored the night’s no. 2 spot as well, with some of its college basketball coverage scoring a 0.6. Meanwhile, A&E’s “Live PD” rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.5, matching its rating from the previous Saturday night.
Elsewhere, the HBO premiere broadcast of “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” raked in a 0.3 rating with 1.04 million viewers. Those numbers put it a bit below the 0.4 rating and 1.23 million viewer audience that the “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” premiere broadcast scored on HBO the week before.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Saturday, January 18, 2020
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|UFC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS
|ESPN
|8:22 PM
|1,767
|0.7
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN
|ESPN
|6:17 PM
|2,150
|0.6
|LIVE PD: 268 LIVE PD
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,744
|0.5
|MOVIE- ORIGINAL PREM: STOLEN BY MY MOTHER: TKMS
|LIFETIME
|8:00 PM
|2,005
|0.5
|BEYOND THE HEADLINES
|LIFETIME
|10:03 PM
|1,752
|0.4
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN – KENTUCKY/ARKANSAS
|ESPN
|4:07 PM
|1,618
|0.4
|SPONGEBOB
|NICKELODEON
|11:00 AM
|1,251
|0.3
|GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS
|HBO
|8:00 PM
|1,038
|0.3
|MY HERO ACADEMIA
|ADULT SWIM
|11:00 PM
|588
|0.3
|TOP RANK BOXING
|ESPN
|10:02 PM
|704
|0.3
|THE KITCHEN AT FN
|FOOD
|11:00 AM
|1,510
|0.3
|COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN – KANSAS/TEXAS
|ESPN
|2:04 PM
|977
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER 1AM
|ESPN
|1:00 AM
|614
|0.3
|PIONEER WOMAN
|FOOD
|10:00 AM
|1,338
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|11:54 PM
|604
|0.2
|FOOD WARS
|ADULT SWIM
|1:00 AM
|408
|0.2
|FIRE FORCE
|ADULT SWIM
|12:30 AM
|413
|0.2
|PREMIER LEAGUE – SHEFFIELD/ARSENAL
|NBC SPORTS
|9:57 AM
|559
|0.2
|SWORD ART:UNDERWORLD
|ADULT SWIM
|12:00 AM
|412
|0.2
|TRISHAS SOUTHERN KITCHEN
|FOOD
|12:00 PM
|1,281
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|3:00 PM
|992
|0.2
|DR. STONE
|ADULT SWIM
|11:30 PM
|436
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|7:00 PM
|906
|0.2
|ITS PONY
|NICKELODEON
|11:30 AM
|959
|0.2
|DEMON SLAYER
|ADULT SWIM
|1:30 AM
|369
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.