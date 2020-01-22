It was another fairly quiet edition of the Saturday cable ratings.

ESPN’s preliminary UFC Fight Night coverage scored the night’s top spot with a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demo. The sports network scored the night’s no. 2 spot as well, with some of its college basketball coverage scoring a 0.6. Meanwhile, A&E’s “Live PD” rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.5, matching its rating from the previous Saturday night.

Elsewhere, the HBO premiere broadcast of “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” raked in a 0.3 rating with 1.04 million viewers. Those numbers put it a bit below the 0.4 rating and 1.23 million viewer audience that the “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” premiere broadcast scored on HBO the week before.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Saturday, January 18, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating UFC FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS ESPN 8:22 PM 1,767 0.7 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN ESPN 6:17 PM 2,150 0.6 LIVE PD: 268 LIVE PD A&E 9:00 PM 1,744 0.5 MOVIE- ORIGINAL PREM: STOLEN BY MY MOTHER: TKMS LIFETIME 8:00 PM 2,005 0.5 BEYOND THE HEADLINES LIFETIME 10:03 PM 1,752 0.4 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN – KENTUCKY/ARKANSAS ESPN 4:07 PM 1,618 0.4 SPONGEBOB NICKELODEON 11:00 AM 1,251 0.3 GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS HBO 8:00 PM 1,038 0.3 MY HERO ACADEMIA ADULT SWIM 11:00 PM 588 0.3 TOP RANK BOXING ESPN 10:02 PM 704 0.3 THE KITCHEN AT FN FOOD 11:00 AM 1,510 0.3 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN – KANSAS/TEXAS ESPN 2:04 PM 977 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:00 AM 614 0.3 PIONEER WOMAN FOOD 10:00 AM 1,338 0.2 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 11:54 PM 604 0.2 FOOD WARS ADULT SWIM 1:00 AM 408 0.2 FIRE FORCE ADULT SWIM 12:30 AM 413 0.2 PREMIER LEAGUE – SHEFFIELD/ARSENAL NBC SPORTS 9:57 AM 559 0.2 SWORD ART:UNDERWORLD ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 412 0.2 TRISHAS SOUTHERN KITCHEN FOOD 12:00 PM 1,281 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 3:00 PM 992 0.2 DR. STONE ADULT SWIM 11:30 PM 436 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 7:00 PM 906 0.2 ITS PONY NICKELODEON 11:30 AM 959 0.2 DEMON SLAYER ADULT SWIM 1:30 AM 369 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.