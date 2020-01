ESPN stayed on top of the Saturday cable ratings, with its coverage of the NFL Wild Card game raking in a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 8.22 million viewers. The network’s pre-game kickoff special placed second in the chart with a 1.0 rating, while “SportsCenter” rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.8.

On A&E, “Live PD” posted a 0.5 rating with 1.71 million viewers, down just a bit from the 0.6 rating that its last Saturday broadcast scored. Meanwhile, the finale of Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly – Part 2: The Reckoning” scored a 0.3 rating, which puts it a tick below the 0.4 ratings that most of its previous installments scored earlier in the week.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Saturday, January 4, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NFL WILDCARD ESPN 4:34 PM 8,215 2.5 NFL WILD CARD KICKOFF ESPN 4:20 PM 3,388 1.0 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 8:21 PM 2,440 0.8 LIVE PD: 262 LIVE PD A&E 9:00 PM 1,713 0.5 NFL COUNTDOWN ESPN 3:00 PM 1,859 0.5 COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI/TULANE ESPN 11:30 AM 1,735 0.4 NFL COUNTDOWN ESPN 10:30 AM 1,043 0.4 NFL REWIND ESPN 12:00 AM 992 0.4 COLLEGE BKBL REG SSN ESPN 8:33 PM 841 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:00 AM 756 0.3 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 10:00 AM 701 0.3 SPORTSCENTER LATE ESPN 11:00 PM 799 0.3 SURVIVING R. KELLY LIFETIME 8:00 PM 708 0.3 SPONGEBOB NICKELODEON 11:00 AM 960 0.3 THE KITCHEN AT FN FOOD 11:00 AM 1,311 0.3 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 9:00 AM 632 0.3 HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: WINTER IN VAIL HALLMARK 9:00 PM 2,539 0.3 HOPELESSLY IN LOVE: 101 LISA LOPES AND ANDRE RISON LIFETIME 9:30 PM 631 0.2 SPORTSCENTER MORNING ESPN 2:00 AM 577 0.2 TRISHAS SOUTHERN KITCHEN FOOD 12:00 PM 1,154 0.2 MY HERO ACADEMIA ADULT SWIM 11:00 PM 538 0.2 PIONEER WOMAN FOOD 10:00 AM 949 0.2 FOX & FRIENDS SATURDAY FOX NEWS 9:00 AM 2,386 0.2 DR. STONE ADULT SWIM 11:30 PM 433 0.2 LIVE PD: PD CAM SPECIALS A&E 12:00 PM 539 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.