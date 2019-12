It was another steady Saturday night for “Live PD.”

The A&E series placed fourth in the night’s cable chart with a 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.81 million viewers, which puts its steady with its last Saturday broadcast in the 18-49 demo and up a little in viewers. Meanwhile, ESPN stayed on top of the night with a pair of live college football broadcasts.

The LSU vs. Mississippi game gave the network the night’s no. 1 spot with a 0.7 rating and 2.63 million viewers. ESPN secured the chart’s following 2 spots as well, with its broadcast of the earlier game between Alabama and Mississippi State (0.7, 2.49 million) and its usual “College GameDay” coverage (0.7, 2.1 million).

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Saturday, November 16, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRIME – LSU/MISSISSIPPI ESPN 7:06 PM 2,626 0.7 COLLEGE FOOTBALL AFT – ALABAMA/MISSISSIPPI STATE ESPN 12:01 PM 2,489 0.7 COLLEGE GAMEDAY ESPN 9:00 AM 2,096 0.7 LIVE PD: 252 LIVE PD A&E 9:00 PM 1,813 0.5 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRIME – ARIZONA/OREGON ESPN 10:33 PM 1,611 0.5 COLL FTBL SCOREBOARD ESPN 3:16 PM 1,522 0.4 HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: CHRISTMAS UNDER THE STARS HALLMARK 8:00 PM 3,373 0.4 THE KITCHEN AT FN FOOD 11:00 AM 1,524 0.3 SPORTSCENTER MORNING ESPN 1:47 AM 750 0.3 COLL FOOTBALL: BIG 12 – TEXAS/IOWA ST FOX SPORTS 1 3:35 PM 1,068 0.3 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 8:00 AM 694 0.3 COLLEGE FOOTBALL AFT ESPN 3:30 PM 980 0.2 CASAGRANDES NICKELODEON 11:30 AM 949 0.2 PIONEER WOMAN FOOD 10:00 AM 1,302 0.2 GHOST ADVENTURES TRAVEL 9:00 PM 600 0.2 MY HERO ACADEMIA ADULT SWIM 11:00 PM 494 0.2 CHRISTMAS COOKIE CHALLENGE FOOD 10:00 PM 982 0.2 LOUD HOUSE NICKELODEON 11:00 AM 896 0.2 ONE-PUNCH MAN ADULT SWIM 11:30 PM 426 0.2 DR. STONE ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 402 0.2 LITTLE HBO 8:00 PM 631 0.2 TRISHAS SOUTHERN KITCHEN FOOD 12:00 PM 1,121 0.2 FIRE FORCE ADULT SWIM 12:30 AM 368 0.2 GUYS RANCH KITCHEN FOOD 12:30 PM 914 0.2 30 MINUTE MEALS FOOD 9:30 AM 923 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.