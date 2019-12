The Saturday cable ratings were, once again, dominated by live college football coverage.

ESPN’s broadcast of the Arkansas vs. LSU game topped the night’s cable chart with a 0.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 3.17 million viewers. That puts it up a bit from the 0.7 rating and 2.63 million viewer audience that ESPN’s LSU vs. Mississippi broadcast won the previous week’s Saturday cable chart with.

ESPN scored Saturday’s second and third-highest-rated broadcasts as well, with its usual “College GameDay” coverage (0.7) and its broadcast of the day’s earlier game between Indiana and Michigan (0.6, 2.3 million). Meanwhile, A&E’s “Live PD” followed closely behind with yet another 0.5.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Saturday, November 23, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRIME – ARKANSAS/LSU ESPN 7:00 PM 3,174 0.8 COLLEGE GAMEDAY ESPN 9:00 AM 2,035 0.7 COLLEGE FOOTBALL AFT – INDIANA/MICHIGAN ESPN 3:28 PM 2,298 0.6 LIVE PD: 254 LIVE PD A&E 9:00 PM 1,788 0.5 HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: CHRISTMAS GRACELAND: H4H HALLMARK 8:00 PM 2,664 0.4 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRIME – WASHINGTON/COLORADO ESPN 10:21 PM 1,177 0.4 COLLEGE FOOTBALL AFT – WESTERN CAROLINA/ALABAMA ESPN 11:59 AM 1,441 0.3 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 8:00 AM 793 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:15 AM 843 0.3 COLL FOOTBALL: BIG 12 – TEXAS/BAYLOR FOX SPORTS 1 3:28 PM 1,147 0.3 MY HERO ACADEMIA ADULT SWIM 11:00 PM 675 0.3 SPONGEBOB NICKELODEON 11:00 AM 1,072 0.3 HOW THE GRINCH STOLE XMAS TBS 7:00 PM 951 0.3 ONE-PUNCH MAN ADULT SWIM 11:30 PM 577 0.3 CHRISTMAS COOKIE CHALLENGE FOOD 10:00 PM 1,178 0.3 SPORTSCENTER MORNING ESPN 2:00 AM 590 0.2 DR. STONE ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 497 0.2 FIRE FORCE ADULT SWIM 12:30 AM 473 0.2 COLL FTBL SCOREBOARD ESPN 3:00 PM 877 0.2 THE KITCHEN AT FN FOOD 11:00 AM 1,230 0.2 FOOD WARS ADULT SWIM 1:00 AM 463 0.2 PIONEER WOMAN FOOD 10:00 AM 1,228 0.2 COLLEGE FOOTBALL AFT – OKLAHOMA STATE/WEST VIRGINIA ESPN2 12:00 PM 871 0.2 HOW THE GRINCH STOLE XMAS TBS 8:00 PM 674 0.2 US HBO 8:00 PM 709 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.