ESPN kept a firm hold over the Saturday cable ratings this past weekend.

The network’s broadcast of the Texas A&M vs. LSU college football game topped the night with a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.95 million viewers, which puts it on par with the Arkansas vs. LSU game that won the previous Saturday’s cable chart. ESPN grabbed the night’s no. 2 spot as well, with its usual “College GameDay” coverage (0.7, 2.19 million).

A&E’s “Live PD” rounded out the chart’s top 3 with a 0.6 rating, up one-tenth from the 0.5 its last Saturday broadcast scored. Meanwhile, HBO’s premiere broadcast of “Shazam!” landed in the night’s top 25 with a 0.3 and 1.06 million viewers.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Saturday, November 30, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRIME – TEXAS A&M/LSU ESPN 7:04 PM 2,945 0.8 COLLEGE GAMEDAY ESPN 9:00 AM 2,194 0.7 LIVE PD: 256 LIVE PD A&E 9:00 PM 2,003 0.6 HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: CHRISTMAS IN ROME HALLMARK 8:00 PM 3,701 0.5 COLLEGE FOOTBALL AFT – CLEMSON/SOUTH CAROLINA ESPN 12:00 PM 1,772 0.5 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRIME – ARIZONA/ARIZONA ST ESPN 10:31 PM 1,444 0.4 SHAZAM! HBO 8:00 PM 1,062 0.3 COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD ESPN 3:09 PM 1,099 0.3 LIGA MX – QF: QUERETARO / CRUZ AZUL TUDN 10:06 PM 805 0.3 MY HERO ACADEMIA ADULT SWIM 11:00 PM 565 0.3 SPONGEBOB NICKELODEON 11:30 AM 1,098 0.3 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 8:01 AM 705 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:22 AM 853 0.3 ONE-PUNCH MAN ADULT SWIM 11:30 PM 488 0.3 SPONGEBOB NICKELODEON 11:00 AM 1,055 0.3 LIGA MX L: QF: LEON / MONARCAS TUDN 7:30 PM 640 0.2 THE KITCHEN AT FN FOOD 11:00 AM 1,241 0.2 SPORTSCENTER MORNING ESPN 2:22 AM 626 0.2 MOVIE- ORIGINAL PREM: MERRY LIDDLE CHRISTMAS LIFETIME 8:00 PM 1,002 0.2 CHRISTMAS COOKIE CHALLENGE FOOD 10:00 PM 979 0.2 HENRY DANGER NICKELODEON 8:00 PM 745 0.2 HIGHWAY TO HELL INVESTIGATION 10:00 PM 806 0.2 HOLIDAY BAKING CHAMPION FOOD 5:00 PM 839 0.2 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 7:00 AM 469 0.2 TRISHAS SOUTHERN KITCHEN FOOD 12:00 PM 993 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.