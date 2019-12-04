With “The Walking Dead” on hiatus, it was “90 Day Fiancé” that topped the Sunday cable ratings this past weekend.
The TLC series led the night with a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49, back up one-tenth from its previous episode’s 0.6. Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” placed second, but went the other way week-to-week, slipping from a 0.7 to a 0.6. The Hallmark Channel’s premiere broadcast of “Christmas Town” capped off the night’s top 3 with a 0.6 and 3.91 million viewers.
Elsewhere, E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” returned from a week off with a 0.4, matching its last outing in the demo. Meanwhile, after taking a hit the previous week, Showtime’s “Shameless” managed to tick back up from a 0.2 to a 0.3 rating. HBO’s “Watchmen” similarly rose from a 0.2 to a 0.3, and raked in a 779,000 viewer audience.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Sunday, December 1, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|90 DAY FIANCE
|TLC
|8:00 PM
|2,248
|0.7
|REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA
|BRAVO
|8:00 PM
|1,973
|0.6
|HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: CHRISTMAS TOWN
|HALLMARK
|8:00 PM
|3,914
|0.6
|NFL COUNTDOWN
|ESPN
|10:00 AM
|1,324
|0.5
|KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS
|E!
|9:00 PM
|997
|0.4
|LIGA MX (PT) SUN – QF: TIGRES / AMERICA
|TUDN
|9:55 PM
|942
|0.4
|MARRIED TO MEDICINE
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,282
|0.4
|MOMMA NAMED ME SHERIFF
|ADULT SWIM
|12:00 AM
|675
|0.4
|MOMMA NAMED ME SHERIFF
|ADULT SWIM
|12:15 AM
|632
|0.3
|LIGA MX PLAYOFFS – QF:SANTOS VS MONTERREY
|FOX DEPORTES
|7:50 PM
|768
|0.3
|UNPOLISHED
|TLC
|10:02 PM
|1,019
|0.3
|SHAMELESS
|SHOWTIME
|9:04 PM
|866
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|12:00 AM
|613
|0.3
|90 DAY FIANCE: PILLOW TALK
|TLC
|11:02 PM
|917
|0.3
|WATCHMEN
|HBO
|9:02 PM
|779
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|9:00 AM
|746
|0.3
|ALASKA: THE LAST FRONTIER
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|1,799
|0.2
|WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
|BRAVO
|10:00 PM
|812
|0.2
|HOLIDAY WARS
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|1,014
|0.2
|HOLIDAY GINGERBREAD SHDO
|FOOD
|10:00 PM
|976
|0.2
|ON THE CASE WITH PZ
|INVESTIGATION
|10:00 PM
|1,040
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|5:00 PM
|881
|0.2
|SILICON VALLEY
|HBO
|10:02 PM
|414
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|8:00 AM
|592
|0.2
|ON THE CASE WITH PZ
|INVESTIGATION
|9:00 PM
|1,015
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.