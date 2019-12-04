With “The Walking Dead” on hiatus, it was “90 Day Fiancé” that topped the Sunday cable ratings this past weekend.

The TLC series led the night with a 0.7 rating in adults 18-49, back up one-tenth from its previous episode’s 0.6. Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” placed second, but went the other way week-to-week, slipping from a 0.7 to a 0.6. The Hallmark Channel’s premiere broadcast of “Christmas Town” capped off the night’s top 3 with a 0.6 and 3.91 million viewers.

Elsewhere, E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” returned from a week off with a 0.4, matching its last outing in the demo. Meanwhile, after taking a hit the previous week, Showtime’s “Shameless” managed to tick back up from a 0.2 to a 0.3 rating. HBO’s “Watchmen” similarly rose from a 0.2 to a 0.3, and raked in a 779,000 viewer audience.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Sunday, December 1, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating
90 DAY FIANCE TLC 8:00 PM 2,248 0.7
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA BRAVO 8:00 PM 1,973 0.6
HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: CHRISTMAS TOWN HALLMARK 8:00 PM 3,914 0.6
NFL COUNTDOWN ESPN 10:00 AM 1,324 0.5
KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS E! 9:00 PM 997 0.4
LIGA MX (PT) SUN – QF: TIGRES / AMERICA TUDN 9:55 PM 942 0.4
MARRIED TO MEDICINE BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,282 0.4
MOMMA NAMED ME SHERIFF ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 675 0.4
MOMMA NAMED ME SHERIFF ADULT SWIM 12:15 AM 632 0.3
LIGA MX PLAYOFFS – QF:SANTOS VS MONTERREY FOX DEPORTES 7:50 PM 768 0.3
UNPOLISHED TLC 10:02 PM 1,019 0.3
SHAMELESS SHOWTIME 9:04 PM 866 0.3
SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:00 AM 613 0.3
90 DAY FIANCE: PILLOW TALK TLC 11:02 PM 917 0.3
WATCHMEN HBO 9:02 PM 779 0.3
SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 9:00 AM 746 0.3
ALASKA: THE LAST FRONTIER DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,799 0.2
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE BRAVO 10:00 PM 812 0.2
HOLIDAY WARS FOOD 9:00 PM 1,014 0.2
HOLIDAY GINGERBREAD SHDO FOOD 10:00 PM 976 0.2
ON THE CASE WITH PZ INVESTIGATION 10:00 PM 1,040 0.2
DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 5:00 PM 881 0.2
SILICON VALLEY HBO 10:02 PM 414 0.2
SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 8:00 AM 592 0.2
ON THE CASE WITH PZ INVESTIGATION 9:00 PM 1,015 0.2

