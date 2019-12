“Watchmen” closed out its first (and possibly only?) season in solid fashion Sunday night.

The HBO series’ finale episode landed in the night’s top 25 cable shows with a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 and a 935,000 viewer audience. The series not only matched its penultimate episode’s 0.3 rating, but also scored its largest linear audience of the season so far.

Elsewhere, Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” fell from a 1.0 to a 0.8, but remained Sunday’s highest-rated cable show. TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” held onto second place in the chart as well, and managed to stay steady with yet another 0.7 rating. Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.6, also steady with its previous episode.

On E!, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” ticked up from a 0.4 to a 0.5, while Showtime’s “Shameless” (0.2) slipped one-tenth week-to-week.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Sunday, December 15, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating RICK & MORTY ADULT SWIM 11:30 PM 1,324 0.8 90 DAY FIANCE TLC 8:00 PM 2,152 0.7 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA BRAVO 8:00 PM 1,746 0.6 NFL COUNTDOWN ESPN 10:00 AM 1,263 0.5 KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS E! 9:00 PM 973 0.5 MARRIED TO MEDICINE BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,136 0.4 UNPOLISHED TLC 10:00 PM 1,160 0.3 HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: A CHEERFUL CHRISTMAS HALLMARK 8:00 PM 2,646 0.3 WATCHMEN HBO 9:04 PM 935 0.3 MOMMA NAMED ME SHERIFF ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 578 0.3 HOLIDAY WARS FOOD 9:00 PM 1,125 0.3 BATMAN TRILOGY: THE DARK KNIGHT RISES TBS 7:30 PM 600 0.3 MOMMA NAMED ME SHERIFF ADULT SWIM 12:15 AM 488 0.3 90 DAY FIANCE: PILLOW TALK TLC 11:00 PM 984 0.3 WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE BRAVO 10:00 PM 799 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:00 AM 621 0.3 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 9:00 AM 728 0.3 FX MOVIE PRIME: AMERICAN MADE FX 7:30 PM 773 0.2 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:00 AM 556 0.2 GIRL MEETS FARM FOOD 11:00 AM 993 0.2 HOLIDAY GINGERBREAD SHDO FOOD 10:00 PM 946 0.2 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 8:00 AM 575 0.2 SHAMELESS SHOWTIME 9:06 PM 893 0.2 ON THE CASE WITH PZ INVESTIGATION 10:00 PM 876 0.2 ALASKA: THE LAST FRONTIER DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,495 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.