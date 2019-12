TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” returned to the top of the Sunday cable ratings this past weekend – topping the night with the same 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 as its previous episode. Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” followed closely behind with a 0.6, also matching its rating from the week before. Meanwhile, “Married to Medicine” rounded out the night’s top 3 in similarly steady fashion, scoring yet another 0.4.

Elsewhere, Showtime’s “Shameless” stayed even with a 0.2 rating for the second week in a row, but slipped a little in total viewers from 893,000 to 838,000 this time around.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Sunday, December 22, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating 90 DAY FIANCE TLC 8:00 PM 2,323 0.7 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA BRAVO 8:00 PM 1,782 0.6 MARRIED TO MEDICINE BRAVO 9:15 PM 1,223 0.4 90 DAY FIANCE: PILLOW TALK TLC 10:02 PM 1,547 0.4 NFL COUNTDOWN ESPN 10:00 AM 1,142 0.4 HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: BEGINNING LOOK LIKE XMAS HALLMARK 8:00 PM 2,580 0.3 FX MOVIE WKND AFTERNOON: TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT FX 4:00 PM 836 0.3 HOLIDAY WARS FOOD 9:00 PM 1,173 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:00 AM 653 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:00 AM 534 0.3 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 9:00 AM 711 0.2 LITTLE DRUMMER BOY FREEFORM 12:30 AM 569 0.2 ALASKA: THE LAST FRONTIER DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,652 0.2 UNPOLISHED TLC 11:00 PM 898 0.2 SHAMELESS SHOWTIME 9:07 PM 838 0.2 RIDICULOUSNESS MTV 8:00 PM 583 0.2 HOLIDAY GINGERBREAD SHDO FOOD 10:00 PM 860 0.2 ON THE CASE WITH PZ INVESTIGATION 10:00 PM 1,079 0.2 PREMIER LEAGUE – CHELSEA/TOTTENHAM NBC SPORTS 11:26 AM 588 0.2 PIONEER WOMAN FOOD 10:00 AM 840 0.2 COOKIE WARS FOOD 11:00 PM 632 0.2 BEFORE I DIE INVESTIGATION 9:00 PM 811 0.2 SPORTSCENTER LATE ESPN 11:00 PM 435 0.2 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 8:00 AM 527 0.2 NFL GAMEDAY MORNING NFL NETWORK 9:00 AM 553 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.