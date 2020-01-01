Sunday’s cable winners stayed the same week-to-week.
TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” remained the day’s highest-rated cable show, with its fifth straight 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demo. Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” came in second place yet again, and similarly posted the same 0.6 as its last outing. “Married to Medicine” also held steady, as its pair of new episodes grabbed back-to-back 0.4s – even in the 18-49 demo with the show’s outing from the previous week.
Elsewhere, ESPN’s “NFL Countdown” placed fourth in the chart with a 0.5 rating, while the network’s broadcast of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA game followed closely behind with a 0.5 as well. On Showtime, “Shameless” experienced a minor uptick from its last outing, rising from a 0.2 rating with 838,000 viewers to a 0.3 with 856,000 viewers this time around.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Sunday, December 29, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|90 DAY FIANCE
|TLC
|8:00 PM
|2,320
|0.7
|REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA
|BRAVO
|8:00 PM
|1,985
|0.6
|LIGA MX SUN F – AMERICA / MONTERREY
|TUDN
|8:45 PM
|1,138
|0.5
|NFL COUNTDOWN
|ESPN
|10:00 AM
|1,537
|0.5
|NBA REGULAR SEASON – DALLAS/LA LAKERS
|ESPN
|9:34 PM
|1,060
|0.5
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|12:03 AM
|1,112
|0.5
|MARRIED TO MEDICINE
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,463
|0.4
|90 DAY FIANCE: PILLOW TALK
|TLC
|10:03 PM
|1,671
|0.4
|FUTBOL CENTRAL
|TUDN
|12:10 AM
|914
|0.4
|MARRIED TO MEDICINE
|BRAVO
|10:00 PM
|1,261
|0.4
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|9:00 AM
|1,038
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER 1AM
|ESPN
|1:10 AM
|644
|0.3
|GUYS GROCERY GAMES
|FOOD
|8:00 PM
|896
|0.3
|SHAMELESS
|SHOWTIME
|9:03 PM
|856
|0.3
|HOLMES AND HOLMES REPACK
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,415
|0.3
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|5:00 PM
|908
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|8:00 AM
|874
|0.2
|FX MOVIE WKND AFTERNOON: KINGSMAN: THE SECRET SERVICE
|FX
|4:00 PM
|658
|0.2
|HOLMES AND HOLMES REPACK
|HOME
|8:00 PM
|1,209
|0.2
|PREMIER LEAGUE – WOLVES/LIVERPOOL
|NBC SPORTS
|11:27 AM
|627
|0.2
|GIRL MEETS FARM
|FOOD
|11:00 AM
|1,029
|0.2
|DARE ME
|USA
|10:00 PM
|600
|0.2
|SP FIXER UPPER
|HOME
|12:00 PM
|980
|0.2
|VALERIES HOME COOKING
|FOOD
|11:30 AM
|1,024
|0.2
|DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES
|FOOD
|4:00 PM
|778
|0.2
