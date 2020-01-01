Sunday’s cable winners stayed the same week-to-week.

TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” remained the day’s highest-rated cable show, with its fifth straight 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demo. Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” came in second place yet again, and similarly posted the same 0.6 as its last outing. “Married to Medicine” also held steady, as its pair of new episodes grabbed back-to-back 0.4s – even in the 18-49 demo with the show’s outing from the previous week.

Elsewhere, ESPN’s “NFL Countdown” placed fourth in the chart with a 0.5 rating, while the network’s broadcast of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA game followed closely behind with a 0.5 as well. On Showtime, “Shameless” experienced a minor uptick from its last outing, rising from a 0.2 rating with 838,000 viewers to a 0.3 with 856,000 viewers this time around.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Sunday, December 29, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating 90 DAY FIANCE TLC 8:00 PM 2,320 0.7 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA BRAVO 8:00 PM 1,985 0.6 LIGA MX SUN F – AMERICA / MONTERREY TUDN 8:45 PM 1,138 0.5 NFL COUNTDOWN ESPN 10:00 AM 1,537 0.5 NBA REGULAR SEASON – DALLAS/LA LAKERS ESPN 9:34 PM 1,060 0.5 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:03 AM 1,112 0.5 MARRIED TO MEDICINE BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,463 0.4 90 DAY FIANCE: PILLOW TALK TLC 10:03 PM 1,671 0.4 FUTBOL CENTRAL TUDN 12:10 AM 914 0.4 MARRIED TO MEDICINE BRAVO 10:00 PM 1,261 0.4 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 9:00 AM 1,038 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:10 AM 644 0.3 GUYS GROCERY GAMES FOOD 8:00 PM 896 0.3 SHAMELESS SHOWTIME 9:03 PM 856 0.3 HOLMES AND HOLMES REPACK HOME 9:00 PM 1,415 0.3 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 5:00 PM 908 0.3 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 8:00 AM 874 0.2 FX MOVIE WKND AFTERNOON: KINGSMAN: THE SECRET SERVICE FX 4:00 PM 658 0.2 HOLMES AND HOLMES REPACK HOME 8:00 PM 1,209 0.2 PREMIER LEAGUE – WOLVES/LIVERPOOL NBC SPORTS 11:27 AM 627 0.2 GIRL MEETS FARM FOOD 11:00 AM 1,029 0.2 DARE ME USA 10:00 PM 600 0.2 SP FIXER UPPER HOME 12:00 PM 980 0.2 VALERIES HOME COOKING FOOD 11:30 AM 1,024 0.2 DINERS, DRIVE INS & DIVES FOOD 4:00 PM 778 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.