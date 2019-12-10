It was “Rick and Morty” that led the Sunday cable ratings this past weekend.
The Adult Swim animated series returned from a week off with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, which puts it up one-tenth from its last outing’s 0.9 and above any of the night’s other cable shows in the 18-49 demo. TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” placed second in the night with a 0.7, matching its rating from the previous week.
Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” capped off the night’s top 3 with a 0.6, similarly steady with its last episode. E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” (0.4), Showtime’s “Shameless” (0.3), and HBO’s “Watchmen” (0.3) all stayed even week-to-week as well. Meanwhile, the series finale of HBO’s “Silicon Valley” raked in a 0.2 rating and 454,000 viewers.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Sunday, December 8, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|RICK & MORTY
|ADULT SWIM
|11:30 PM
|1,626
|1.0
|90 DAY FIANCE
|TLC
|8:00 PM
|2,226
|0.7
|REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA
|BRAVO
|8:00 PM
|1,798
|0.6
|LIGA MX L: SF – AMERICA / MONARCAS
|TUDN
|7:00 PM
|1,097
|0.5
|MOMMA NAMED ME SHERIFF
|ADULT SWIM
|12:00 AM
|811
|0.5
|HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: CHRISTMAS AT DOLLYWOOD
|HALLMARK
|8:00 PM
|3,648
|0.5
|MOMMA NAMED ME SHERIFF
|ADULT SWIM
|12:15 AM
|720
|0.4
|NFL COUNTDOWN
|ESPN
|9:00 AM
|1,150
|0.4
|KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS
|E!
|9:00 PM
|892
|0.4
|MARRIED TO MEDICINE
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,171
|0.4
|HOLIDAY GINGERBREAD SHOWDOWN
|FOOD
|10:00 PM
|981
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|12:00 AM
|690
|0.3
|WATCHMEN
|HBO
|9:02 PM
|822
|0.3
|CFP RANKINGS SHOW: COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF: TOP 25
|ESPN
|12:00 PM
|954
|0.3
|WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE!
|BRAVO
|10:00 PM
|808
|0.3
|UNPOLISHED
|TLC
|10:00 PM
|1,025
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|8:00 AM
|697
|0.3
|SHAMELESS
|SHOWTIME
|9:07 PM
|828
|0.3
|HOLIDAY WARS
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|1,089
|0.3
|KIDS BAKING CHAMP
|FOOD
|8:00 PM
|1,052
|0.2
|ALVINNN!!! AND THE CHIPMUNKS
|NICKELODEON
|10:00 AM
|769
|0.2
|90 DAY FIANCE: PILLOW TALK
|TLC
|11:00 PM
|993
|0.2
|SILICON VALLEY
|HBO
|10:07 PM
|454
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER 1AM
|ESPN
|1:00 AM
|501
|0.2
|ALASKA: THE LAST FRONTIER
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|1,545
|0.2
