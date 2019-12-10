It was “Rick and Morty” that led the Sunday cable ratings this past weekend.

The Adult Swim animated series returned from a week off with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, which puts it up one-tenth from its last outing’s 0.9 and above any of the night’s other cable shows in the 18-49 demo. TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” placed second in the night with a 0.7, matching its rating from the previous week.

Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” capped off the night’s top 3 with a 0.6, similarly steady with its last episode. E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” (0.4), Showtime’s “Shameless” (0.3), and HBO’s “Watchmen” (0.3) all stayed even week-to-week as well. Meanwhile, the series finale of HBO’s “Silicon Valley” raked in a 0.2 rating and 454,000 viewers.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Sunday, December 8, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating RICK & MORTY ADULT SWIM 11:30 PM 1,626 1.0 90 DAY FIANCE TLC 8:00 PM 2,226 0.7 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA BRAVO 8:00 PM 1,798 0.6 LIGA MX L: SF – AMERICA / MONARCAS TUDN 7:00 PM 1,097 0.5 MOMMA NAMED ME SHERIFF ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 811 0.5 HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: CHRISTMAS AT DOLLYWOOD HALLMARK 8:00 PM 3,648 0.5 MOMMA NAMED ME SHERIFF ADULT SWIM 12:15 AM 720 0.4 NFL COUNTDOWN ESPN 9:00 AM 1,150 0.4 KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS E! 9:00 PM 892 0.4 MARRIED TO MEDICINE BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,171 0.4 HOLIDAY GINGERBREAD SHOWDOWN FOOD 10:00 PM 981 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:00 AM 690 0.3 WATCHMEN HBO 9:02 PM 822 0.3 CFP RANKINGS SHOW: COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF: TOP 25 ESPN 12:00 PM 954 0.3 WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE! BRAVO 10:00 PM 808 0.3 UNPOLISHED TLC 10:00 PM 1,025 0.3 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 8:00 AM 697 0.3 SHAMELESS SHOWTIME 9:07 PM 828 0.3 HOLIDAY WARS FOOD 9:00 PM 1,089 0.3 KIDS BAKING CHAMP FOOD 8:00 PM 1,052 0.2 ALVINNN!!! AND THE CHIPMUNKS NICKELODEON 10:00 AM 769 0.2 90 DAY FIANCE: PILLOW TALK TLC 11:00 PM 993 0.2 SILICON VALLEY HBO 10:07 PM 454 0.2 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:00 AM 501 0.2 ALASKA: THE LAST FRONTIER DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,545 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.