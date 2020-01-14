TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” returned from a week off to reclaim the top spot in the Sunday cable ratings.

The reality series topped its cable competition with a 0.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demo – up one-tenth from its last episode. Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” followed closely behind it with the same 0.7 rating as its previous outing, and ESPN’s “NFL Countdown” rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.6.

Elsewhere, TLC’s “Sister Wives” managed to tick up one-tenth week-to-week, from a 0.4 to a 0.5, while Starz’s “Power” stayed even with its second straight 0.4 rating. On Showtime, the recently-renewed “Shameless” returned from a week off with a 0.2 rating, down a bit from its last outing’s 0.3.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Sunday, January 12, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating 90 DAY FIANCE TLC 8:00 PM 2,701 0.8 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA BRAVO 8:00 PM 2,008 0.7 NFL COUNTDOWN ESPN 12:00 PM 1,985 0.6 SISTER WIVES TLC 10:02 PM 1,859 0.5 POWER STARZ 8:03 PM 1,051 0.4 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 11:00 AM 1,181 0.4 MIKE TYSON MYSTERIES ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 697 0.4 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 10:00 AM 995 0.4 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 11:00 PM 852 0.3 MIKE TYSON MYSTERIES ADULT SWIM 12:15 AM 627 0.3 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 9:00 AM 840 0.3 WORST COOKS IN AMERICA FOOD 9:00 PM 1,092 0.3 NFL REWIND ESPN 9:54 PM 848 0.3 90 DAY FIANCE: PILLOW TALK TLC 11:02 PM 1,235 0.3 BEAT B.FLAY FOOD 10:00 PM 890 0.3 WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE BRAVO 10:00 PM 811 0.3 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 8:00 AM 649 0.3 GIRL MEETS FARM FOOD 11:00 AM 1,163 0.2 NAKED AND AFRAID: ALONE DISCOVERY 10:00 PM 910 0.2 EVIL LIVES HERE INVESTIGATION 9:00 PM 1,004 0.2 HOLMES AND HOLMES REPACK HOME 10:00 PM 1,179 0.2 VALERIES HOME COOKING FOOD 11:30 AM 1,117 0.2 SHAMELESS SHOWTIME 9:04 PM 889 0.2 ON THE CASE WITH PZ INVESTIGATION 10:00 PM 1,094 0.2 ESPNU STUDIO ESPN 3:00 PM 688 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.