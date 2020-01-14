TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” returned from a week off to reclaim the top spot in the Sunday cable ratings.
The reality series topped its cable competition with a 0.8 rating in the adults 18-49 demo – up one-tenth from its last episode. Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” followed closely behind it with the same 0.7 rating as its previous outing, and ESPN’s “NFL Countdown” rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.6.
Elsewhere, TLC’s “Sister Wives” managed to tick up one-tenth week-to-week, from a 0.4 to a 0.5, while Starz’s “Power” stayed even with its second straight 0.4 rating. On Showtime, the recently-renewed “Shameless” returned from a week off with a 0.2 rating, down a bit from its last outing’s 0.3.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Sunday, January 12, 2020
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|90 DAY FIANCE
|TLC
|8:00 PM
|2,701
|0.8
|REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA
|BRAVO
|8:00 PM
|2,008
|0.7
|NFL COUNTDOWN
|ESPN
|12:00 PM
|1,985
|0.6
|SISTER WIVES
|TLC
|10:02 PM
|1,859
|0.5
|POWER
|STARZ
|8:03 PM
|1,051
|0.4
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|11:00 AM
|1,181
|0.4
|MIKE TYSON MYSTERIES
|ADULT SWIM
|12:00 AM
|697
|0.4
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|10:00 AM
|995
|0.4
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|11:00 PM
|852
|0.3
|MIKE TYSON MYSTERIES
|ADULT SWIM
|12:15 AM
|627
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|9:00 AM
|840
|0.3
|WORST COOKS IN AMERICA
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|1,092
|0.3
|NFL REWIND
|ESPN
|9:54 PM
|848
|0.3
|90 DAY FIANCE: PILLOW TALK
|TLC
|11:02 PM
|1,235
|0.3
|BEAT B.FLAY
|FOOD
|10:00 PM
|890
|0.3
|WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
|BRAVO
|10:00 PM
|811
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|8:00 AM
|649
|0.3
|GIRL MEETS FARM
|FOOD
|11:00 AM
|1,163
|0.2
|NAKED AND AFRAID: ALONE
|DISCOVERY
|10:00 PM
|910
|0.2
|EVIL LIVES HERE
|INVESTIGATION
|9:00 PM
|1,004
|0.2
|HOLMES AND HOLMES REPACK
|HOME
|10:00 PM
|1,179
|0.2
|VALERIES HOME COOKING
|FOOD
|11:30 AM
|1,117
|0.2
|SHAMELESS
|SHOWTIME
|9:04 PM
|889
|0.2
|ON THE CASE WITH PZ
|INVESTIGATION
|10:00 PM
|1,094
|0.2
|ESPNU STUDIO
|ESPN
|3:00 PM
|688
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.