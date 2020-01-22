“90 Day Fiancé” topped the Sunday cable ratings for the second week in a row.
The TLC reality series led Sunday’s cable chart with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49, down one-tenth from its previous episode’s 0.8. Meanwhile, Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” (0.6) claimed the night’s no. 2 spot yet again, despite also ticking down a tenth week-to-week. Rounding out the night’s top 3, ESPN’s “NFL Countdown” grabbed a 0.5 rating with 1.38 million viewers.
Lower in the chart, the season 10 premiere of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which was the comedy series’ first episode in over 2 years, posted a 0.2 rating with 708,000 viewers. With those numbers, “Curb” returned a bit below the 0.3 rating and 881,000 viewer audience that its season 9 finale scored back in December 2017. Elsewhere, Starz’s “Power” took a minor ratings hit, falling from a 0.4 to a 0.3, while Showtime’s “Shameless” stayed even with another 0.2.
Outside of the night’s top 25, HBO’s “The Outsider” held steady with another 0.2 rating and raked in 858,000 viewers – beating the 724,000 and 603,000 viewer audiences that its first 2 episodes scored the previous Sunday. Also on HBO, the series premiere of “Avenue 5” grabbed a 0.2 rating with 571,000 viewers.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Sunday, January 19, 2020
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|90 DAY FIANCE
|TLC
|8:00 PM
|2,462
|0.7
|REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA
|BRAVO
|8:00 PM
|1,746
|0.6
|NFL COUNTDOWN: POSTSEASON
|ESPN
|12:00 PM
|1,381
|0.5
|SISTER WIVES
|TLC
|10:02 PM
|1,999
|0.5
|FX MOVIE PRIME: JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE
|FX
|7:30 PM
|1,446
|0.5
|MIKE TYSON MYSTERIES
|ADULT SWIM
|12:00 AM
|674
|0.4
|SUNDAY MOVIE: COCO
|FREEFORM
|8:00 PM
|978
|0.4
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|11:00 AM
|988
|0.4
|POWER
|STARZ
|8:03 PM
|903
|0.3
|MIKE TYSON MYSTERIES
|ADULT SWIM
|12:15 AM
|609
|0.3
|WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|977
|0.3
|PREMIER LEAGUE – MANCHESTER UNITED/LIVERPOOL
|NBC SPORTS
|11:22 AM
|820
|0.3
|NFL PRIMETIME
|ESPN
|9:57 PM
|864
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|11:00 PM
|798
|0.3
|SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARD
|TNT
|8:00 PM
|1,187
|0.3
|90 DAY FIANCE: PILLOW TALK
|TLC
|11:02 PM
|1,156
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|10:00 AM
|735
|0.3
|WORST COOKS IN AMERICA
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|993
|0.2
|EVIL LIVES HERE
|INVESTIGATION
|9:00 PM
|995
|0.2
|HOLMES AND HOLMES REPACK
|HOME
|10:00 PM
|1,039
|0.2
|SHAMELESS
|SHOWTIME
|9:06 PM
|811
|0.2
|CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM
|HBO
|10:31 PM
|708
|0.2
|BEAT B.FLAY
|FOOD
|10:00 PM
|790
|0.2
|NAKED AND AFRAID: ALONE
|DISCOVERY
|10:00 PM
|902
|0.2
|SP FIXER UPPER
|HOME
|2:00 PM
|1,070
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.