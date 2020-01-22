“90 Day Fiancé” topped the Sunday cable ratings for the second week in a row.

The TLC reality series led Sunday’s cable chart with a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49, down one-tenth from its previous episode’s 0.8. Meanwhile, Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” (0.6) claimed the night’s no. 2 spot yet again, despite also ticking down a tenth week-to-week. Rounding out the night’s top 3, ESPN’s “NFL Countdown” grabbed a 0.5 rating with 1.38 million viewers.

Lower in the chart, the season 10 premiere of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which was the comedy series’ first episode in over 2 years, posted a 0.2 rating with 708,000 viewers. With those numbers, “Curb” returned a bit below the 0.3 rating and 881,000 viewer audience that its season 9 finale scored back in December 2017. Elsewhere, Starz’s “Power” took a minor ratings hit, falling from a 0.4 to a 0.3, while Showtime’s “Shameless” stayed even with another 0.2.

Outside of the night’s top 25, HBO’s “The Outsider” held steady with another 0.2 rating and raked in 858,000 viewers – beating the 724,000 and 603,000 viewer audiences that its first 2 episodes scored the previous Sunday. Also on HBO, the series premiere of “Avenue 5” grabbed a 0.2 rating with 571,000 viewers.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Sunday, January 19, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating 90 DAY FIANCE TLC 8:00 PM 2,462 0.7 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA BRAVO 8:00 PM 1,746 0.6 NFL COUNTDOWN: POSTSEASON ESPN 12:00 PM 1,381 0.5 SISTER WIVES TLC 10:02 PM 1,999 0.5 FX MOVIE PRIME: JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE FX 7:30 PM 1,446 0.5 MIKE TYSON MYSTERIES ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 674 0.4 SUNDAY MOVIE: COCO FREEFORM 8:00 PM 978 0.4 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 11:00 AM 988 0.4 POWER STARZ 8:03 PM 903 0.3 MIKE TYSON MYSTERIES ADULT SWIM 12:15 AM 609 0.3 WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE BRAVO 9:00 PM 977 0.3 PREMIER LEAGUE – MANCHESTER UNITED/LIVERPOOL NBC SPORTS 11:22 AM 820 0.3 NFL PRIMETIME ESPN 9:57 PM 864 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 11:00 PM 798 0.3 SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARD TNT 8:00 PM 1,187 0.3 90 DAY FIANCE: PILLOW TALK TLC 11:02 PM 1,156 0.3 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 10:00 AM 735 0.3 WORST COOKS IN AMERICA FOOD 9:00 PM 993 0.2 EVIL LIVES HERE INVESTIGATION 9:00 PM 995 0.2 HOLMES AND HOLMES REPACK HOME 10:00 PM 1,039 0.2 SHAMELESS SHOWTIME 9:06 PM 811 0.2 CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM HBO 10:31 PM 708 0.2 BEAT B.FLAY FOOD 10:00 PM 790 0.2 NAKED AND AFRAID: ALONE DISCOVERY 10:00 PM 902 0.2 SP FIXER UPPER HOME 2:00 PM 1,070 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.