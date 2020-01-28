A pair of sports broadcasts topped this past weekend’s Sunday cable ratings.
ESPN’s broadcast of this year’s NFL Pro Bowl game led the Sunday cable chart with a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and a 2.67 million viewer audience. ESPN also secured the chart’s following 2 spots, as both its broadcast of the Boston vs. New Orleans NBA game and a late-afternoon edition of “SportsCenter” scored 0.8 ratings as well.
Elsewhere, TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” placed fourth in the chart with the same 0.7 rating as its previous outing, while Starz’s “Power” (0.3) similarly stayed even week-to-week. The season finale of Showtime’s “Shameless” scored a 0.3, up one-tenth from the 0.2 that its penultimate episode posted the week before.
On HBO, “The Outsider” continued its ratings rise, and ticked up from its previous episode’s 0.2 rating and 858,000 viewer audience to a 0.3 with 988,000 viewers, making it the show’s highest-rated and most-watched outing to date. Meanwhile, outside of the night’s top 25, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” scored its second straight 0.2 rating, but the same could not be said for “Avenue 5” (0.1), which ticked down a tenth from its series premiere.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Sunday, January 26, 2020
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|NFL PRO BOWL: 2020 PRO BOWL
|ESPN
|2:59 PM
|2,671
|0.8
|NBA REGULAR SEASON – BOSTON/NEW ORLEANS
|ESPN
|6:00 PM
|2,240
|0.8
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|5:38 PM
|2,521
|0.8
|90 DAY FIANCE
|TLC
|8:00 PM
|2,565
|0.7
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|8:44 PM
|1,670
|0.6
|CNN NEWSROOM
|CNN
|5:00 PM
|2,386
|0.5
|SUNDAY NIGHT KICKOFF
|ESPN
|2:45 PM
|1,574
|0.5
|CNN NEWSROOM
|CNN
|4:00 PM
|2,228
|0.5
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND: KOBE BRYANT BREAKING NEWS
|ESPN2
|3:08 PM
|1,317
|0.5
|CNN NEWSROOM
|CNN
|3:00 PM
|2,156
|0.5
|SPORTSCENTER SPECIAL
|ESPN
|10:00 PM
|1,166
|0.5
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|11:00 PM
|1,092
|0.5
|JUSTICE LEAGUE
|TBS
|8:00 PM
|1,497
|0.4
|SPORTSCENTER EARLY
|ESPN2
|6:00 PM
|1,126
|0.4
|SISTER WIVES
|TLC
|10:02 PM
|1,904
|0.4
|SITUATION ROOM
|CNN
|6:00 PM
|1,725
|0.4
|LRC: 2020 GRAMMYS
|E!
|6:00 PM
|1,308
|0.4
|NFL COUNTDOWN
|ESPN
|1:00 PM
|942
|0.3
|POWER
|STARZ
|8:03 PM
|1,059
|0.3
|SITUATION ROOM
|CNN
|7:00 PM
|1,411
|0.3
|MIKE TYSON MYSTERIES
|ADULT SWIM
|12:00 AM
|647
|0.3
|SHAMELESS
|SHOWTIME
|9:03 PM
|916
|0.3
|FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|2,303
|0.3
|THE OUTSIDER
|HBO
|9:02 PM
|988
|0.3
|HOLMES AND HOLMES REPACK
|HOME
|10:00 PM
|1,223
|0.3
Source: The Nielsen Company.