A pair of sports broadcasts topped this past weekend’s Sunday cable ratings.

ESPN’s broadcast of this year’s NFL Pro Bowl game led the Sunday cable chart with a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and a 2.67 million viewer audience. ESPN also secured the chart’s following 2 spots, as both its broadcast of the Boston vs. New Orleans NBA game and a late-afternoon edition of “SportsCenter” scored 0.8 ratings as well.

Elsewhere, TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” placed fourth in the chart with the same 0.7 rating as its previous outing, while Starz’s “Power” (0.3) similarly stayed even week-to-week. The season finale of Showtime’s “Shameless” scored a 0.3, up one-tenth from the 0.2 that its penultimate episode posted the week before.

On HBO, “The Outsider” continued its ratings rise, and ticked up from its previous episode’s 0.2 rating and 858,000 viewer audience to a 0.3 with 988,000 viewers, making it the show’s highest-rated and most-watched outing to date. Meanwhile, outside of the night’s top 25, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” scored its second straight 0.2 rating, but the same could not be said for “Avenue 5” (0.1), which ticked down a tenth from its series premiere.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Sunday, January 26, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NFL PRO BOWL: 2020 PRO BOWL ESPN 2:59 PM 2,671 0.8 NBA REGULAR SEASON – BOSTON/NEW ORLEANS ESPN 6:00 PM 2,240 0.8 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 5:38 PM 2,521 0.8 90 DAY FIANCE TLC 8:00 PM 2,565 0.7 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 8:44 PM 1,670 0.6 CNN NEWSROOM CNN 5:00 PM 2,386 0.5 SUNDAY NIGHT KICKOFF ESPN 2:45 PM 1,574 0.5 CNN NEWSROOM CNN 4:00 PM 2,228 0.5 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND: KOBE BRYANT BREAKING NEWS ESPN2 3:08 PM 1,317 0.5 CNN NEWSROOM CNN 3:00 PM 2,156 0.5 SPORTSCENTER SPECIAL ESPN 10:00 PM 1,166 0.5 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 11:00 PM 1,092 0.5 JUSTICE LEAGUE TBS 8:00 PM 1,497 0.4 SPORTSCENTER EARLY ESPN2 6:00 PM 1,126 0.4 SISTER WIVES TLC 10:02 PM 1,904 0.4 SITUATION ROOM CNN 6:00 PM 1,725 0.4 LRC: 2020 GRAMMYS E! 6:00 PM 1,308 0.4 NFL COUNTDOWN ESPN 1:00 PM 942 0.3 POWER STARZ 8:03 PM 1,059 0.3 SITUATION ROOM CNN 7:00 PM 1,411 0.3 MIKE TYSON MYSTERIES ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 647 0.3 SHAMELESS SHOWTIME 9:03 PM 916 0.3 FOX REPORT WITH JON SCOTT FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 2,303 0.3 THE OUTSIDER HBO 9:02 PM 988 0.3 HOLMES AND HOLMES REPACK HOME 10:00 PM 1,223 0.3

Source: The Nielsen Company.