Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” climbed to the top of the Sunday cable ratings.
Without the presence of TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé,” it was “Real Housewives” that led Sunday’s cable shows, with a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, up one-tenth from its previous episode’s 0.6. Also on Bravo, “Married to Medicine” landed in the chart’s no. 3 spot with a 0.5 rating, up a tick from the back-to-back 0.4s it scored the week before. ESPN’s postseason “NFL Countdown” placed second in the chart with a 0.5 as well.
Elsewhere, Starz’s “Power” returned from its midseason break with a 0.4 rating – matching its midseason finale’s 18-49 demo rating. Meanwhile, the season premiere of TLC’s “Sister Wives” posted a 0.4 with 1.73 million viewers.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Sunday, January 5, 2020
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA
|BRAVO
|8:00 PM
|2,001
|0.7
|NFL COUNTDOWN: POSTSEASON NFL COUNTDOWN
|ESPN
|10:00 AM
|1,330
|0.5
|MARRIED TO MEDICINE
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,322
|0.5
|POWER
|STARZ
|8:04 PM
|1,235
|0.4
|SISTER WIVES
|TLC
|9:00 PM
|1,731
|0.4
|LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL
|A&E
|9:30 PM
|1,222
|0.4
|LRC: 2020 GOLDEN GLOBE
|E!
|6:00 PM
|1,470
|0.4
|LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL
|A&E
|8:30 PM
|1,158
|0.4
|LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,171
|0.4
|WORST COOKS IN AMERICA
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|1,297
|0.4
|COURT CAM SPECIALS
|A&E
|10:00 PM
|1,130
|0.4
|LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|1,137
|0.4
|FX MOVIE PRIME: BABY DRIVER
|FX
|7:30 PM
|847
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|9:00 AM
|964
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|8:45 PM
|889
|0.3
|BEAT B.FLAY
|FOOD
|10:00 PM
|850
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|10:01 PM
|687
|0.3
|HOLMES AND HOLMES REPACK
|HOME
|8:00 PM
|1,238
|0.3
|HOLMES AND HOLMES REPACK
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,292
|0.3
|WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
|BRAVO
|10:00 PM
|781
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND
|ESPN
|8:00 AM
|739
|0.3
|NAKED AND AFRAID: ALONE
|DISCOVERY
|10:00 PM
|977
|0.3
|NAKED & AFRAID: ALONE SPC
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|921
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|11:00 PM
|649
|0.3
|ESPNU STUDIO
|ESPN
|1:00 PM
|584
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.