Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” climbed to the top of the Sunday cable ratings.

Without the presence of TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé,” it was “Real Housewives” that led Sunday’s cable shows, with a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, up one-tenth from its previous episode’s 0.6. Also on Bravo, “Married to Medicine” landed in the chart’s no. 3 spot with a 0.5 rating, up a tick from the back-to-back 0.4s it scored the week before. ESPN’s postseason “NFL Countdown” placed second in the chart with a 0.5 as well.

Elsewhere, Starz’s “Power” returned from its midseason break with a 0.4 rating – matching its midseason finale’s 18-49 demo rating. Meanwhile, the season premiere of TLC’s “Sister Wives” posted a 0.4 with 1.73 million viewers.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Sunday, January 5, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA BRAVO 8:00 PM 2,001 0.7 NFL COUNTDOWN: POSTSEASON NFL COUNTDOWN ESPN 10:00 AM 1,330 0.5 MARRIED TO MEDICINE BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,322 0.5 POWER STARZ 8:04 PM 1,235 0.4 SISTER WIVES TLC 9:00 PM 1,731 0.4 LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL A&E 9:30 PM 1,222 0.4 LRC: 2020 GOLDEN GLOBE E! 6:00 PM 1,470 0.4 LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL A&E 8:30 PM 1,158 0.4 LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL A&E 9:00 PM 1,171 0.4 WORST COOKS IN AMERICA FOOD 9:00 PM 1,297 0.4 COURT CAM SPECIALS A&E 10:00 PM 1,130 0.4 LIVE PD: POLICE PATROL A&E 8:00 PM 1,137 0.4 FX MOVIE PRIME: BABY DRIVER FX 7:30 PM 847 0.3 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 9:00 AM 964 0.3 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 8:45 PM 889 0.3 BEAT B.FLAY FOOD 10:00 PM 850 0.3 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 10:01 PM 687 0.3 HOLMES AND HOLMES REPACK HOME 8:00 PM 1,238 0.3 HOLMES AND HOLMES REPACK HOME 9:00 PM 1,292 0.3 WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE BRAVO 10:00 PM 781 0.3 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 8:00 AM 739 0.3 NAKED AND AFRAID: ALONE DISCOVERY 10:00 PM 977 0.3 NAKED & AFRAID: ALONE SPC DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 921 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 11:00 PM 649 0.3 ESPNU STUDIO ESPN 1:00 PM 584 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.