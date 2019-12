It was an up week for “Watchmen.”

The HBO series landed in the night’s top 25 cable shows with a 0.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 752,000 viewers, up from the 0.2 rating and 648,000 viewer audience that its previous episode scored last Sunday. Elsewhere, AMC’s “The Walking Dead” reclaimed the night’s no. 1 spot with the same 1.1 rating as its last episode.

Adult Swim’s “Rick and Morty” placed second in the night with a 1.0, predictably down from its season premiere’s 1.3. TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé” rounded out the night’s top 3 with its third straight 0.7, while Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” maintained its previous 0.7 as well.

E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” returned from a week off with a 0.4, up one-tenth from its last episode. Meanwhile, Showtime’s “Shameless” ticked up from its season 10 premiere’s 0.2 rating to a 0.3 with 905,000 viewers.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Sunday, November 17, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating THE WALKING DEAD AMC 9:00 PM 3,311 1.1 RICK & MORTY ADULT SWIM 11:30 PM 1,668 1.0 90 DAY FIANCE TLC 8:00 PM 2,256 0.7 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA BRAVO 8:00 PM 1,860 0.7 HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: WRITE BEFORE CHRISTMAS HALLMARK 8:00 PM 3,215 0.6 NFL COUNTDOWN ESPN 10:00 AM 1,402 0.5 TALKING DEAD AMC 10:05 PM 1,380 0.4 KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS E! 9:00 PM 936 0.4 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS BET 10:12 PM 1,205 0.4 MARRIED TO MEDICINE BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,055 0.4 MR. PICKLES ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 660 0.4 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS: SOUL TRAIN AWARDS 2019 BET 8:00 PM 1,175 0.4 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 9:00 AM 882 0.3 SHAMELESS SHOWTIME 9:02 PM 905 0.3 MOMMA NAMED ME SHERIFF ADULT SWIM 12:15 AM 557 0.3 WATCHMEN HBO 9:01 PM 752 0.3 UNPOLISHED TLC 9:59 PM 1,089 0.3 ON THE CASE WITH PZ INVESTIGATION 10:00 PM 1,047 0.3 AMERICAN MONSTER INVESTIGATION 9:00 PM 1,060 0.3 LAST WEEK TONIGHT HBO 11:03 PM 875 0.3 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 8:00 AM 707 0.2 SOUL TRAIN AWARDS POSTSHOW BET 10:42 PM 638 0.2 WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE BRAVO 10:00 PM 689 0.2 BEACHFRONT BARGAIN HUNT HOME 8:30 PM 1,183 0.2 ALASKA: THE LAST FRONTIER DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,790 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.