It was a down night for several shows in the Sunday cable ratings this past weekend.

AMC’s “The Walking Dead” held onto the night’s no. 1 spot, with its midseason finale scoring a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49, down one-tenth from its previous episode’s 1.1 rating. Adult Swim’s “Rick & Morty” placed second in the night’s cable chart, but also slipped from a 1.0 to a 0.9.

Rounding out the night’s top 3, Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” managed to hold steady with yet another 0.7. TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé,” however, ticked down from a 0.7 to a 0.6.

HBO’s “Watchmen” experienced a similar hit, as it dropped back down from its previous 0.3 to a 0.2 with 620,000 viewers. Showtime’s “Shameless” (0.2) fell one-tenth week-to-week as well.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Sunday, November 24, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating THE WALKING DEAD AMC 9:00 PM 3,214 1.0 RICK & MORTY ADULT SWIM 11:30 PM 1,612 0.9 REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA BRAVO 8:00 PM 1,933 0.7 90 DAY FIANCE TLC 8:00 PM 2,112 0.6 NFL COUNTDOWN ESPN 10:00 AM 1,213 0.5 MOMMA NAMED ME SHERIFF ADULT SWIM 12:00 AM 772 0.4 MARRIED TO MEDICINE BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,307 0.4 MOMMA NAMED ME SHERIFF ADULT SWIM 12:15 AM 646 0.4 HALL ORIGINAL MOVIE: CM: A GIFT TO REMEMBER 2 HALLMARK 8:00 PM 2,496 0.3 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 9:00 AM 812 0.3 UNPOLISHED TLC 10:00 PM 1,041 0.3 TALKING DEAD AMC 10:20 PM 1,133 0.3 WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE BRAVO 10:00 PM 844 0.3 ULT THANKSGIVING CHALLENGE FOOD 9:00 PM 1,059 0.3 ALASKA: THE LAST FRONTIER DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,845 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:00 AM 593 0.3 90 DAY FIANCE: PILLOW TALK TLC 11:00 PM 919 0.2 SHAMELESS SHOWTIME 9:03 PM 836 0.2 ON THE CASE WITH PZ INVESTIGATION 10:00 PM 919 0.2 WATCHMEN HBO 9:02 PM 620 0.2 SPORTSCENTER WEEKEND ESPN 8:00 AM 602 0.2 PIONEER WOMAN FOOD 10:00 AM 1,075 0.2 ON THE CASE WITH PZ INVESTIGATION 9:00 PM 814 0.2 PREMIER LEAGUE – MANCHESTER UNITED/SHEFFIELD NBC SPORTS 11:24 AM 506 0.2 BAREFOOT CONTESSA FOOD 12:00 PM 902 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.