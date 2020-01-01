Final broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Sunday, December 22, 2019

As expected, there were multiple adjustments from Sunday’s preliminary adults 18-49 ratings to the finals today. For starters, NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” broadcast adjusted up from its initial 4.8 rating to a 6.2, while FOX’s NFL Overrun (5.3), CBS’ NFL Overrun (3.6), and the premiere of “Flirty Dancing” (1.0) all adjusted up as well.

The same could not be said for FOX’s “The OT” (2.8) or NBC’s “Football Night in America” (1.8), both of which adjusted down a bit from their initial ratings.

Upward adjustments in adults 18-49 are in blue, downward adjustments are in red.

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 7 p.m. NFL Overrun (FOX) 5.3/27 21.00 NFL Overrun (CBS) 3.6/18 14.90 America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) – R 0.6/3 4.00 7:30 p.m. The OT (FOX) (7:45-8:01 p.m.) 2.8/13 9.91 Football Night in America (NBC) (7:27-8:23 p.m.) 1.8/11 7.26 60 Minutes (CBS) 1.1/5 8.12 8 p.m. Flirty Dancing (FOX) – P 1.0/5 3.46 Kids Say the Darndest Things (ABC) – R 0.4/2 2.73 Batwoman (The CW) – R 0.1/1 0.52 8:30 p.m. Sunday Night Football (NBC) (8:23-11 p.m.) 6.2/28 22.85 The Unicorn (CBS) – R 0.4/2 2.98 9 p.m. Shark Tank (ABC) – R 0.4/2 2.25 Bless the Harts (FOX) – R 0.4/2 1.13 The Unicorn (CBS) – R 0.3/1 2.46 Supergirl (The CW) – R 0.1/1 0.47 9:30 p.m. Family Guy (FOX) – R 0.4/2 1.03 Carol’s Second Act (CBS) – R 0.3/1 2.13 10 p.m. Shark Tank (ABC) – R 0.4/2 2.07 Carol’s Second Act (CBS) – R 0.2/1 2.01 10:30 p.m. All Rise (CBS) – R 0.2/1 2.01

Network averages:

NBC FOX CBS ABC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 3.3/15 2.0/9 0.9/4 0.4/2 0.1/1 Total Viewers (millions) 12.46 7.30 4.94 2.76 0.49

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.