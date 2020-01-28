Final broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Sunday, January 26, 2020

As expected, there were a handful of adjustments from Sunday’s preliminary adults 18-49 ratings to the finals this morning. CBS’ broadcast of the Grammy Awards adjusted up to a 5.4 rating with 18.69 million viewers, putting it just a bit below the 5.6 final rating and 19.88 million viewer audience that last year’s Grammys broadcast scored.

Meanwhile, CBS’ “Grammy Red Carpet Live” coverage (1.5) and the CW’s “Batwoman” (0.1) both adjusted down from their initial ratings.

Upward adjustments in adults 18-49 are in blue, downward adjustments are in red.

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 7 p.m. Grammy Red Carpet Live (CBS) – S 1.5/7 7.19 America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) – R 1.0/5 5.86 America’s Got Talent (NBC) (7-9 p.m.) – R 0.4/2 2.82 Last Man Standing (FOX) (7:18-7:31 p.m.) – R 0.2/1 0.84 7:30 p.m. Outmatched (FOX) – R 0.2/1 0.76 8 p.m. The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS) (8-11:30 p.m.) – S 5.4/24 18.69 America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) – R 0.8/3 4.44 The Simpsons (FOX) – R 0.3/2 0.94 Batwoman (The CW) 0.1/1 0.67 8:30 p.m. Bob’s Burgers (FOX) – R 0.3/2 0.87 9 p.m. Shark Tank (ABC) – R 0.5/2 2.56 American Ninja Warrior (NBC) (9-11 p.m.) – S 0.4/2 2.17 Family Guy (FOX) – R 0.3/2 0.97 Supergirl (The CW) 0.2/1 0.81 9:30 p.m. Family Guy (FOX) – R 0.4/2 1.14 10 p.m. Kobe Bryant: The Death of a Legend (ABC) – S 0.5/3 2.50

Network averages:

CBS ABC NBC FOX CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 3.5/15 0.7/3 0.4/2 0.3/1 0.2/1 Total Viewers (millions) 12.94 3.84 2.50 0.92 0.74

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.