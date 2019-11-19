Final broadcast primetime live + same-day ratings for Sunday, November 17, 2019

Unsurprisingly, there were a large number of adjustments from Sunday’s preliminary adults 18-49 ratings to the finals today. NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” broadcast adjusted up from its initial 4.3 rating to a 5.1, while CBS’ “NFL Overrun” (6.6), NBC’s “Football Night in America” (2.8), and FOX’s “Bless the Harts” (0.7) all adjusted up as well.

CBS’ “60 Minutes” (2.0), “God Friended Me” (0.8), and “Madam Secretary” (0.4), however, all adjusted down from their initial ratings, as did FOX’s “Simpsons” (0.4) and “Bob’s Burgers” (0.5) reruns.

Upward adjustments in adults 18-49 are in blue, downward adjustments are in red.

Time Show Adults 18-49 rating/share Viewers (millions) 7 p.m. NFL Overrun (CBS) 6.6/32 24.89 America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) 0.8/4 5.53 The Simpsons (FOX) – R 0.4/2 1.16 7:30 p.m. 60 Minutes (CBS) (7:49-8:49 p.m.) 2.0/9 13.20 Bob’s Burgers (FOX) – R 0.5/3 1.33 8 p.m. Football Night in America (NBC) (7:53-8:23 p.m.) 2.8/13 9.47 The Simpsons (FOX) 0.8/4 2.08 Kids Say the Darndest Things (ABC) 0.6/3 4.10 Batwoman (The CW) 0.3/1 1.01 8:30 p.m. Sunday Night Football (NBC) (8:23-11 p.m.) 5.1/22 16.85 God Friended Me (CBS) (8:49-9:49 p.m.) 0.8/4 7.15 Bless the Harts (FOX) 0.7/3 1.64 9 p.m. Bob’s Burgers (FOX) 0.8/4 1.88 Shark Tank (ABC) 0.6/3 3.30 Supergirl (The CW) 0.2/1 0.79 9:30 p.m. Family Guy (FOX) 0.8/4 1.92 NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) (9:49-10:49 p.m.) 0.7/4 6.51 10 p.m. The Rookie (ABC) 0.5/3 3.61 10:30 p.m. Madam Secretary (CBS) (10:49-11:49 p.m.) 0.4/3 4.14

Network averages:

NBC CBS FOX ABC CW Adults 18-49 rating/share 4.0/17 2.1/10 0.7/3 0.6/3 0.3/1 Total Viewers (millions) 13.16 11.18 1.67 4.13 0.90

Definitions:

Rating: Estimated percentage of the universe of TV households (or other specified group) tuned to a program in the average minute. Ratings are expressed as a percent.

Fast Affiliate Ratings: These first national ratings are available at approximately 11 a.m. ET the day after telecast. The figures may include stations that did not air the entire network feed, as well as local news breaks or cutaways for local coverage or other programming. Fast Affiliate ratings are not as useful for live programs and are likely to differ significantly from the final results, because the data reflect normal broadcast feed patterns.

Share (of Audience): The percent of households (or persons) using television who are tuned to a specific program, station or network in a specific area at a specific time.

Time Shifted Viewing: Program ratings for national sources are produced in three streams of data – Live, Live +Same-Day and Live +7 Day. Time-shifted figures account for incremental viewing that takes place with DVRs. Live+SD includes viewing during the same broadcast day as the original telecast, with a cut-off of 3 a.m. local time when meters transmit daily viewing to Nielsen for processing. Live +7 ratings include viewing that takes place during the 7 days following a telecast.

Source: The Nielsen Company.