A pair of NBA games captured the top spots in this week’s Thursday cable ratings.

TNT’s broadcast of the Lakers vs. Bucks game topped Thursday’s cable chart with a 1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 2.78 million viewers, while the network’s broadcast of the later game between the Rockets and the Clippers placed second with a 0.8 rating and 1.88 million viewers. CNN’s broadcast of the latest Democratic Debate, which also aired on PBS, rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.7 and 4.09 million viewers.

Elsewhere, MTV’s “Floribama Shore” managed to tick up from its previous 0.3 to a 0.4. On USA, a pair of new episodes of “Temptation Island” scored back-to-back 0.3 ratings, matching its episode from a week ago. Meanwhile, A&E’s “Live PD Presents: PD Cam” (0.4) rose one-tenth week-to-week, as did “Live PD: Wanted” (0.4).

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Thursday, December 19, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NBA BASKETBALL – LAKERS/BUCKS TNT 8:01 PM 2,782 1.1 NBA BASKETBALL – ROCKETS/CLIPPERS TNT 10:36 PM 1,879 0.8 PBS/POLITICO LA DEMOCRAT DEBATE CNN 8:00 PM 4,089 0.7 COURT CAM A&E 9:00 PM 1,922 0.5 DEM DEBATE POST ANALYSIS CNN 10:37 PM 3,158 0.5 COURT CAM A&E 9:30 PM 1,778 0.5 LIVE PD: PD CAM SPECIALS A&E 8:00 PM 1,509 0.4 LIVE PD: WANTED A&E 10:00 PM 1,308 0.4 FLORIBAMA SHORE MTV 8:00 PM 655 0.4 INSIDE THE NBA TNT 1:14 AM 802 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,620 0.3 DEM DEBATE POST ANALYSIS CNN 10:57 PM 1,835 0.3 FX ORIGINAL MOVIE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL FX 7:30 PM 1,338 0.3 TEMPTATION ISLAND USA 9:00 PM 771 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,758 0.3 DAILY SHOW COMEDY 11:00 PM 774 0.3 TEMPTATION ISLAND USA 10:01 PM 710 0.3 THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,536 0.3 THE STORY FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 2,857 0.3 DR. PIMPLE POPPER: FIRST TLC 10:00 PM 1,409 0.3 NBA PRE-GAME SHOW TNT 7:00 PM 602 0.3 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,287 0.2 SPECIAL RPT WITH BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 2,914 0.2 FOX AND FRIENDS FOX NEWS 8:00 AM 2,351 0.2 AMERICAS NEWSROOM FOX NEWS 11:00 AM 2,294 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.