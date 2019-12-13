This week, the NFL continued its run at the top of the Thursday cable ratings.

The top game of the night came from the Baltimore Ravens playing the New York Jets for a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49. This was notably weaker than the Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears game at the top of last week, with its 0.8. It did, however, outpace the rest of its competition, including the sustained back half of the match at 0.5 in second place, and the 0.4 of the NBA game on TNT between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics.

Beyond the top 3, “Court Cam” aired back-to-back episodes on TNT, with the first holding at last week’s 0.4 and the second dropping to 0.3. On USA, “Temptation Island” recovered from 0.2 to 0.3, while “Floribama Shore” on MTV did the opposite, dropping from 0.4 to 0.3.

“Live PD Presents: PD Cam” at A&E continued once again with a 0.3, as did “Live PD: Wanted” on the same network. A bit further down, “Flip or Flop” fought its way back from 0.2 to bring HGTV a 0.3. The rest of the night’s programming primarily consisted of political or sports analysis.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Thursday, December 12, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NFLN THU NT FOOTBALL: NYJ VS. BAL NFL NETWORK 8:23 PM 1,825 0.6 NFLN THU NT FBALL-SUS NFL NETWORK 11:01 PM 1,565 0.5 NBA BASKETBALL: 76ERS/CELTICS TNT 8:14 PM 1,035 0.4 COURT CAM A&E 9:30 PM 1,623 0.4 COURT CAM A&E 9:00 PM 1,532 0.3 NBA BASKETBALL: BLAZERS/NUGGETS TNT 10:46 PM 829 0.3 TEMPTATION ISLAND USA 10:00 PM 688 0.3 FLORIBAMA SHORE MTV 8:00 PM 548 0.3 LIVE PD: WANTED A&E 10:00 PM 1,148 0.3 LIVE PD PRESENTS: PD CAM A&E 8:30 PM 1,203 0.3 NFLN THU NT PRE-KICK NFL NETWORK 8:06 PM 979 0.3 LIVE PD PRESENTS: PD CAM A&E 8:00 PM 1,140 0.3 NFLN THU NT POST-GAME NFL NETWORK 11:26 PM 785 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,874 0.3 FLIP OR FLOP HOME 9:00 PM 1,281 0.3 NBA PRE-GAME SHOW TNT 8:00 PM 632 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,375 0.3 INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,404 0.3 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 816 0.2 RACHEL MADDOW SPECIAL MSNBC 9:00 PM 2,519 0.2 SPECIAL REPORT W/ BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 2,330 0.2 INSIDE THE NBA TNT 12:57 AM 470 0.2 SPORTSCENTER EARLY ESPN 6:00 PM 543 0.2 STORY, THE FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 2,415 0.2 NFLN THU NT PREGAME NFL NETWORK 7:30 PM 627 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.