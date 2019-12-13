This week, the NFL continued its run at the top of the Thursday cable ratings.
The top game of the night came from the Baltimore Ravens playing the New York Jets for a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49. This was notably weaker than the Dallas Cowboys vs. Chicago Bears game at the top of last week, with its 0.8. It did, however, outpace the rest of its competition, including the sustained back half of the match at 0.5 in second place, and the 0.4 of the NBA game on TNT between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics.
Beyond the top 3, “Court Cam” aired back-to-back episodes on TNT, with the first holding at last week’s 0.4 and the second dropping to 0.3. On USA, “Temptation Island” recovered from 0.2 to 0.3, while “Floribama Shore” on MTV did the opposite, dropping from 0.4 to 0.3.
“Live PD Presents: PD Cam” at A&E continued once again with a 0.3, as did “Live PD: Wanted” on the same network. A bit further down, “Flip or Flop” fought its way back from 0.2 to bring HGTV a 0.3. The rest of the night’s programming primarily consisted of political or sports analysis.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Thursday, December 12, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|NFLN THU NT FOOTBALL: NYJ VS. BAL
|NFL NETWORK
|8:23 PM
|1,825
|0.6
|NFLN THU NT FBALL-SUS
|NFL NETWORK
|11:01 PM
|1,565
|0.5
|NBA BASKETBALL: 76ERS/CELTICS
|TNT
|8:14 PM
|1,035
|0.4
|COURT CAM
|A&E
|9:30 PM
|1,623
|0.4
|COURT CAM
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,532
|0.3
|NBA BASKETBALL: BLAZERS/NUGGETS
|TNT
|10:46 PM
|829
|0.3
|TEMPTATION ISLAND
|USA
|10:00 PM
|688
|0.3
|FLORIBAMA SHORE
|MTV
|8:00 PM
|548
|0.3
|LIVE PD: WANTED
|A&E
|10:00 PM
|1,148
|0.3
|LIVE PD PRESENTS: PD CAM
|A&E
|8:30 PM
|1,203
|0.3
|NFLN THU NT PRE-KICK
|NFL NETWORK
|8:06 PM
|979
|0.3
|LIVE PD PRESENTS: PD CAM
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|1,140
|0.3
|NFLN THU NT POST-GAME
|NFL NETWORK
|11:26 PM
|785
|0.3
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|3,874
|0.3
|FLIP OR FLOP
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,281
|0.3
|NBA PRE-GAME SHOW
|TNT
|8:00 PM
|632
|0.3
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,375
|0.3
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE
|FOX NEWS
|10:00 PM
|3,404
|0.3
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|816
|0.2
|RACHEL MADDOW SPECIAL
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|2,519
|0.2
|SPECIAL REPORT W/ BRET BAIER
|FOX NEWS
|6:00 PM
|2,330
|0.2
|INSIDE THE NBA
|TNT
|12:57 AM
|470
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER EARLY
|ESPN
|6:00 PM
|543
|0.2
|STORY, THE
|FOX NEWS
|7:00 PM
|2,415
|0.2
|NFLN THU NT PREGAME
|NFL NETWORK
|7:30 PM
|627
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.