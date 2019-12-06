The cable ratings of the Thursday after Thanksgiving reflected a return to form.

For the top slot of the chart, the Dallas Cowboys played the Chicago Bears on the NFL Network for a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49. This was a good deal stronger than last week’s top game, in which Ole Miss faced Mississippi State college on ESPN for a 0.4. Second place on the chart went to the sustained back half of the Cowboys vs. Bears match, while third place went to the premiere of “Court Cam” on A&E as it debuted at 0.4.

Further along, the night’s final 0.4 came from “Floribama Shore” on MTV, marking an increase of one-tenth of a point since its last episode. “Live PD Presents: PD Cam” at A&E was steadfast at 0.3, meanwhile, as was “Live PD: Wanted.” On MTV, “Ex on the Beach” was at 0.3, while “Temptation Island” of USA fizzled out a bit and slipped from 0.3 to 0.2. “Flip or Flop” at HGTV, on the other hand, remained steady at 0.2.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Thursday, December 5, 2019

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating NFLN THU NT FOOTBALL: DAL VS. CHI NFL NETWORK 8:23 PM 2,515 0.8 NFLN THU NT FBALL-SUS NFL NETWORK 11:01 PM 2,275 0.7 COURT CAM A&E 9:30 PM 1,558 0.4 NFLN THU NT PRE-KICK NFL NETWORK 8:07 PM 1,337 0.4 COURT CAM A&E 9:00 PM 1,450 0.4 FLORIBAMA SHORE MTV 8:00 PM 650 0.4 LIVE PD PRESENTS: PD CAM A&E 8:30 PM 1,177 0.3 LIVE PD: WANTED A&E 10:00 PM 1,120 0.3 NFLN THU NT POST-GAME NFL NETWORK 11:36 PM 832 0.3 LIVE PD PRESENTS: PD CAM A&E 8:00 PM 1,075 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,780 0.3 LIGA MX THU: SF: MONARCAS / AMERICA TUDN 9:00 PM 688 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,460 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:00 AM 613 0.3 EX ON THE BEACH MTV 9:00 PM 404 0.3 CNN TOWN HALL CNN 9:00 PM 1,656 0.2 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 766 0.2 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 2,683 0.2 TEMPTATION ISLAND USA 10:00 PM 601 0.2 INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,069 0.2 FLIP OR FLOP HOME 9:00 PM 1,271 0.2 NFLN THU NT PREGAME NFL NETWORK 7:30 PM 772 0.2 FIVE, THE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,199 0.2 SPECIAL REPORT W/ BRET BAIER FOX NEWS 6:00 PM 2,669 0.2 EX ON THE BEACH MTV 10:00 PM 331 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.