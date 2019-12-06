The cable ratings of the Thursday after Thanksgiving reflected a return to form.
For the top slot of the chart, the Dallas Cowboys played the Chicago Bears on the NFL Network for a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49. This was a good deal stronger than last week’s top game, in which Ole Miss faced Mississippi State college on ESPN for a 0.4. Second place on the chart went to the sustained back half of the Cowboys vs. Bears match, while third place went to the premiere of “Court Cam” on A&E as it debuted at 0.4.
Further along, the night’s final 0.4 came from “Floribama Shore” on MTV, marking an increase of one-tenth of a point since its last episode. “Live PD Presents: PD Cam” at A&E was steadfast at 0.3, meanwhile, as was “Live PD: Wanted.” On MTV, “Ex on the Beach” was at 0.3, while “Temptation Island” of USA fizzled out a bit and slipped from 0.3 to 0.2. “Flip or Flop” at HGTV, on the other hand, remained steady at 0.2.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Thursday, December 5, 2019
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|NFLN THU NT FOOTBALL: DAL VS. CHI
|NFL NETWORK
|8:23 PM
|2,515
|0.8
|NFLN THU NT FBALL-SUS
|NFL NETWORK
|11:01 PM
|2,275
|0.7
|COURT CAM
|A&E
|9:30 PM
|1,558
|0.4
|NFLN THU NT PRE-KICK
|NFL NETWORK
|8:07 PM
|1,337
|0.4
|COURT CAM
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,450
|0.4
|FLORIBAMA SHORE
|MTV
|8:00 PM
|650
|0.4
|LIVE PD PRESENTS: PD CAM
|A&E
|8:30 PM
|1,177
|0.3
|LIVE PD: WANTED
|A&E
|10:00 PM
|1,120
|0.3
|NFLN THU NT POST-GAME
|NFL NETWORK
|11:36 PM
|832
|0.3
|LIVE PD PRESENTS: PD CAM
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|1,075
|0.3
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|3,780
|0.3
|LIGA MX THU: SF: MONARCAS / AMERICA
|TUDN
|9:00 PM
|688
|0.3
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,460
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|12:00 AM
|613
|0.3
|EX ON THE BEACH
|MTV
|9:00 PM
|404
|0.3
|CNN TOWN HALL
|CNN
|9:00 PM
|1,656
|0.2
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|766
|0.2
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|2,683
|0.2
|TEMPTATION ISLAND
|USA
|10:00 PM
|601
|0.2
|INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE
|FOX NEWS
|10:00 PM
|3,069
|0.2
|FLIP OR FLOP
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,271
|0.2
|NFLN THU NT PREGAME
|NFL NETWORK
|7:30 PM
|772
|0.2
|FIVE, THE
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|3,199
|0.2
|SPECIAL REPORT W/ BRET BAIER
|FOX NEWS
|6:00 PM
|2,669
|0.2
|EX ON THE BEACH
|MTV
|10:00 PM
|331
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.