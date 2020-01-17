TLC claimed the top two spots in this week’s Thursday cable ratings.

The network’s “Dr. Pimple Popper” led the Thursday cable chart with a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, up one-tenth from its 0.5 rating a week ago. It was followed closely behind by “My Feet Are Killing Me,” which also managed to tick up from a 0.5 to a 0.6.

TNT’s broadcast of the Celtics vs. Bucks NBA game rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.5 rating and a 1.28 million viewer audience. Elsewhere, MTV’s “Floribama Shore” held steady with yet another 0.4, as did A&E’s “The First 48” (0.4).

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Thursday, January 16, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating
DR. PIMPLE POPPER TLC 9:00 PM 3,003 0.6
MY FEET ARE KILLING ME TLC 10:00 PM 2,780 0.6
NBA BASKETBALL – CELTICS/BUCKS TNT 8:14 PM 1,277 0.5
RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 4,255 0.4
60 DAYS IN A&E 10:01 PM 1,063 0.4
THE FIRST 48 A&E 8:00 PM 1,295 0.4
FLORIBAMA SHORE MTV 8:00 PM 703 0.4
ALASKA PD A&E 9:00 PM 1,019 0.4
NBA BASKETBALL – NUGGETS/WARRIORS TNT 10:44 PM 873 0.3
TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,651 0.3
HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,856 0.3
THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,376 0.3
CHRISTINA ON THE COAST HOME 9:00 PM 1,327 0.3
RESTAURANT IMPOSSIBLE FOOD 9:00 PM 1,140 0.3
LAST WORD WITH L. ODONNELL MSNBC 10:00 PM 2,888 0.3
HOMESTEAD RESCUE DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,358 0.3
RESTAURANT IMPOSSIBLE FOOD 8:00 PM 1,025 0.3
PROJECT RUNWAY BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,174 0.2
SWAMP PEOPLE AC HISTORY 8:00 PM 1,131 0.2
1000-LB SISTERS:SUPERSIZE TLC 11:00 PM 1,073 0.2
NBA PRE-GAME SHOW TNT 8:00 PM 804 0.2
THE STORY FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 2,439 0.2
PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 769 0.2
HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE ESPN 4:30 PM 480 0.2
THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,175 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.

Posted by:Alex Welch

Alex Welch has been writing for TV by the Numbers since January 2016. In his off time he enjoys rewatching old episodes of Game of Thrones and unironically singing along to ABBA. Every now and then, he even does them at the same time. He lives in Los Angeles.

blog comments powered by Disqus