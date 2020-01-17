TLC claimed the top two spots in this week’s Thursday cable ratings.
The network’s “Dr. Pimple Popper” led the Thursday cable chart with a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, up one-tenth from its 0.5 rating a week ago. It was followed closely behind by “My Feet Are Killing Me,” which also managed to tick up from a 0.5 to a 0.6.
TNT’s broadcast of the Celtics vs. Bucks NBA game rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.5 rating and a 1.28 million viewer audience. Elsewhere, MTV’s “Floribama Shore” held steady with yet another 0.4, as did A&E’s “The First 48” (0.4).
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Thursday, January 16, 2020
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|DR. PIMPLE POPPER
|TLC
|9:00 PM
|3,003
|0.6
|MY FEET ARE KILLING ME
|TLC
|10:00 PM
|2,780
|0.6
|NBA BASKETBALL – CELTICS/BUCKS
|TNT
|8:14 PM
|1,277
|0.5
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|4,255
|0.4
|60 DAYS IN
|A&E
|10:01 PM
|1,063
|0.4
|THE FIRST 48
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|1,295
|0.4
|FLORIBAMA SHORE
|MTV
|8:00 PM
|703
|0.4
|ALASKA PD
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,019
|0.4
|NBA BASKETBALL – NUGGETS/WARRIORS
|TNT
|10:44 PM
|873
|0.3
|TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|8:00 PM
|3,651
|0.3
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|3,856
|0.3
|THE INGRAHAM ANGLE
|FOX NEWS
|10:00 PM
|3,376
|0.3
|CHRISTINA ON THE COAST
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,327
|0.3
|RESTAURANT IMPOSSIBLE
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|1,140
|0.3
|LAST WORD WITH L. ODONNELL
|MSNBC
|10:00 PM
|2,888
|0.3
|HOMESTEAD RESCUE
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|1,358
|0.3
|RESTAURANT IMPOSSIBLE
|FOOD
|8:00 PM
|1,025
|0.3
|PROJECT RUNWAY
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,174
|0.2
|SWAMP PEOPLE AC
|HISTORY
|8:00 PM
|1,131
|0.2
|1000-LB SISTERS:SUPERSIZE
|TLC
|11:00 PM
|1,073
|0.2
|NBA PRE-GAME SHOW
|TNT
|8:00 PM
|804
|0.2
|THE STORY
|FOX NEWS
|7:00 PM
|2,439
|0.2
|PARDON THE INTERRUPTION
|ESPN
|5:30 PM
|769
|0.2
|HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE
|ESPN
|4:30 PM
|480
|0.2
|THE FIVE
|FOX NEWS
|5:00 PM
|3,175
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.