TLC claimed the top two spots in this week’s Thursday cable ratings.

The network’s “Dr. Pimple Popper” led the Thursday cable chart with a 0.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demo, up one-tenth from its 0.5 rating a week ago. It was followed closely behind by “My Feet Are Killing Me,” which also managed to tick up from a 0.5 to a 0.6.

TNT’s broadcast of the Celtics vs. Bucks NBA game rounded out the night’s top 3 with a 0.5 rating and a 1.28 million viewer audience. Elsewhere, MTV’s “Floribama Shore” held steady with yet another 0.4, as did A&E’s “The First 48” (0.4).

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Thursday, January 16, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating DR. PIMPLE POPPER TLC 9:00 PM 3,003 0.6 MY FEET ARE KILLING ME TLC 10:00 PM 2,780 0.6 NBA BASKETBALL – CELTICS/BUCKS TNT 8:14 PM 1,277 0.5 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 4,255 0.4 60 DAYS IN A&E 10:01 PM 1,063 0.4 THE FIRST 48 A&E 8:00 PM 1,295 0.4 FLORIBAMA SHORE MTV 8:00 PM 703 0.4 ALASKA PD A&E 9:00 PM 1,019 0.4 NBA BASKETBALL – NUGGETS/WARRIORS TNT 10:44 PM 873 0.3 TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT FOX NEWS 8:00 PM 3,651 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,856 0.3 THE INGRAHAM ANGLE FOX NEWS 10:00 PM 3,376 0.3 CHRISTINA ON THE COAST HOME 9:00 PM 1,327 0.3 RESTAURANT IMPOSSIBLE FOOD 9:00 PM 1,140 0.3 LAST WORD WITH L. ODONNELL MSNBC 10:00 PM 2,888 0.3 HOMESTEAD RESCUE DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,358 0.3 RESTAURANT IMPOSSIBLE FOOD 8:00 PM 1,025 0.3 PROJECT RUNWAY BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,174 0.2 SWAMP PEOPLE AC HISTORY 8:00 PM 1,131 0.2 1000-LB SISTERS:SUPERSIZE TLC 11:00 PM 1,073 0.2 NBA PRE-GAME SHOW TNT 8:00 PM 804 0.2 THE STORY FOX NEWS 7:00 PM 2,439 0.2 PARDON THE INTERRUPTION ESPN 5:30 PM 769 0.2 HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE ESPN 4:30 PM 480 0.2 THE FIVE FOX NEWS 5:00 PM 3,175 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.