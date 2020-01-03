Thursday’s cable ratings were, once again, topped by a live sports broadcast.
The Gator Bowl game between Indiana and Tennessee gave ESPN the no. 1 spot in Thursday’s cable chart with a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.32 million viewers. TLC’s “Dr. Pimple Popper” placed second with a 0.6, up one-tenth from the 0.5 that its premiere scored a week ago, while the series premiere of “My Feet Are Killing Me” rounded out the night’s top 3 with a solid 0.6 rating and 2.79 million viewer audience.
Elsewhere, the first 2 episodes of Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly – Part 2: The Reckoning” posted matching 0.4 ratings, with 1.21 and 1.14 million viewer audiences, respectively. On MTV, “Floribama Shore” managed to tick up one-tenth week-to-week, from its previous 0.3 to a 0.4 this time around.
Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Thursday, January 2, 2020
|Show
|Net
|Time
|Total viewers (000s)
|18-49 rating
|COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – INDIANA/TENNESSEE
|ESPN
|7:01 PM
|4,317
|1.1
|DR. PIMPLE POPPER
|TLC
|9:00 PM
|2,801
|0.6
|MY FEET ARE KILLING ME
|TLC
|10:02 PM
|2,789
|0.6
|SPORTSCENTER LATE
|ESPN
|10:45 PM
|1,470
|0.5
|SURVIVING R. KELLY
|LIFETIME
|9:00 PM
|1,214
|0.4
|SURVIVING R. KELLY
|LIFETIME
|10:05 PM
|1,136
|0.4
|THE FIRST 48
|A&E
|9:00 PM
|1,230
|0.4
|FLORIBAMA SHORE
|MTV
|8:00 PM
|759
|0.4
|THE FIRST 48
|A&E
|8:00 PM
|1,197
|0.4
|COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – BOSTON COLLEGE/CINCINNATI
|ESPN
|3:00 PM
|1,518
|0.4
|60 DAYS IN
|A&E
|10:00 PM
|935
|0.3
|1000-LB SISTERS: SUPERSIZE
|TLC
|11:04 PM
|1,196
|0.3
|CHRISTINA ON THE COAST
|HOME
|9:00 PM
|1,443
|0.3
|DR. PIMPLE POPPER: COUNTDOWN
|TLC
|8:00 PM
|1,485
|0.3
|RESTAURANT IMPOSSIBLE
|FOOD
|9:00 PM
|972
|0.3
|RESTAURANT IMPOSSIBLE
|FOOD
|8:00 PM
|963
|0.3
|SPORTSCENTER 12AM
|ESPN
|12:00 AM
|698
|0.3
|HOMESTEAD RESCUE
|DISCOVERY
|8:00 PM
|1,201
|0.3
|PROJECT RUNWAY
|BRAVO
|9:00 PM
|1,155
|0.3
|BEAT B.FLAY
|FOOD
|10:00 PM
|788
|0.3
|HANNITY
|FOX NEWS
|9:00 PM
|3,470
|0.3
|FLIP OR FLOP REPACK
|HOME
|9:30 PM
|1,229
|0.2
|RACHEL MADDOW SHOW
|MSNBC
|9:00 PM
|2,535
|0.2
|FOX NEWS AT NIGHT
|FOX NEWS
|11:00 PM
|2,038
|0.2
|SPORTSCENTER 1AM
|ESPN
|1:00 AM
|518
|0.2
Source: The Nielsen Company.