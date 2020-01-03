Thursday’s cable ratings were, once again, topped by a live sports broadcast.

The Gator Bowl game between Indiana and Tennessee gave ESPN the no. 1 spot in Thursday’s cable chart with a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.32 million viewers. TLC’s “Dr. Pimple Popper” placed second with a 0.6, up one-tenth from the 0.5 that its premiere scored a week ago, while the series premiere of “My Feet Are Killing Me” rounded out the night’s top 3 with a solid 0.6 rating and 2.79 million viewer audience.

Elsewhere, the first 2 episodes of Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly – Part 2: The Reckoning” posted matching 0.4 ratings, with 1.21 and 1.14 million viewer audiences, respectively. On MTV, “Floribama Shore” managed to tick up one-tenth week-to-week, from its previous 0.3 to a 0.4 this time around.

Top 25 original cable shows among adults 18-49 for Thursday, January 2, 2020

Show Net Time Total viewers (000s) 18-49 rating COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – INDIANA/TENNESSEE ESPN 7:01 PM 4,317 1.1 DR. PIMPLE POPPER TLC 9:00 PM 2,801 0.6 MY FEET ARE KILLING ME TLC 10:02 PM 2,789 0.6 SPORTSCENTER LATE ESPN 10:45 PM 1,470 0.5 SURVIVING R. KELLY LIFETIME 9:00 PM 1,214 0.4 SURVIVING R. KELLY LIFETIME 10:05 PM 1,136 0.4 THE FIRST 48 A&E 9:00 PM 1,230 0.4 FLORIBAMA SHORE MTV 8:00 PM 759 0.4 THE FIRST 48 A&E 8:00 PM 1,197 0.4 COLL FTBL BOWL GAME – BOSTON COLLEGE/CINCINNATI ESPN 3:00 PM 1,518 0.4 60 DAYS IN A&E 10:00 PM 935 0.3 1000-LB SISTERS: SUPERSIZE TLC 11:04 PM 1,196 0.3 CHRISTINA ON THE COAST HOME 9:00 PM 1,443 0.3 DR. PIMPLE POPPER: COUNTDOWN TLC 8:00 PM 1,485 0.3 RESTAURANT IMPOSSIBLE FOOD 9:00 PM 972 0.3 RESTAURANT IMPOSSIBLE FOOD 8:00 PM 963 0.3 SPORTSCENTER 12AM ESPN 12:00 AM 698 0.3 HOMESTEAD RESCUE DISCOVERY 8:00 PM 1,201 0.3 PROJECT RUNWAY BRAVO 9:00 PM 1,155 0.3 BEAT B.FLAY FOOD 10:00 PM 788 0.3 HANNITY FOX NEWS 9:00 PM 3,470 0.3 FLIP OR FLOP REPACK HOME 9:30 PM 1,229 0.2 RACHEL MADDOW SHOW MSNBC 9:00 PM 2,535 0.2 FOX NEWS AT NIGHT FOX NEWS 11:00 PM 2,038 0.2 SPORTSCENTER 1AM ESPN 1:00 AM 518 0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company.